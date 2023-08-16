TV shows love to religate characters to a specific trope or personality type.

Like the TV genius. Many of our favorite shows have characters who can solve problems, invent devices, or calculate answers at a higher level than everyone else. Meet the top 22 TV geniuses of all time!

1. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – Breaking Bad

Despite dying of lung cancer, Walter White wins almost every battle against his criminal antagonists in Breaking Bad. He, unfortunately, uses his genius knowledge of chemistry to develop the strongest crystal meth in the world, but it’s his puzzle-solving skills that get him out of any sticky situation throughout the five seasons of the Vince Gilligan-created crime drama.

2. (Jim Parsons/Iain Armitage) – The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon

All of the nerds in The Big Bang Theory are intelligent, but Sheldon Cooper takes TV geniuses up another level. His encyclopedic knowledge of physics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unrealistically uncanny, and his backstory in Young Sheldon proves that he was a prodigy growing up in Texas. Some fans believe the character is a shoddy and disrespectful portrayal of someone with autism, but the creators have never confirmed this suspicion.

3. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) – Hannibal

Hannibal Lecter always seems to be able to manipulate his victims and the authorities who try to catch him. NBC’s best horror show of all time lent us an expanded look at the twisted genius of Hannibal Lecter. Mads Mikkelsen is exquisite in the role of the famous cannibalistic murderer, and the three-season run of this series gave fans a lot longer than any film ever could to dissect and understand what makes Lecter tick.

4. Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) – Sherlock

Sherlock Holmes has been synonymous with problem-solving, detective work, and clever ideas for over a century. Benedict Cumberbatch’s version of the character might be the smartest of them all because he has to deal with all of the technology and media of the 21st century, and makes him a standout among TV geniuses.

5. Jimmy Neutron (Debi Derryberry) – The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius

From inventing robotic brothers to virtual reality video gaming devices, Jimmy Neutron is the ultimate kid genius! The brilliance of this Nickelodeon comedy was that everything Jimmy put his efforts toward building was incredibly realistic of what a pre-teen boy would want in his life. More birthdays, a cooler dad, and the ability to get sick at will so you don’t have to go to school are all uniquely 10-year-old child aspirations.

6. Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) – The Simpsons

In a cartoon full of ignorant, non-thoughtful people, Lisa Simpson may look smarter than she actually is. Still, the middle Simpson child shows her intellect through a passion for politics and eco-friendly behavior. Being worldly is most certainly more important than more famous types of intelligence, and Lisa Simpson has it in droves.

7. Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) – Peaky Blinders

Before Cillian Murphy gained renown for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, he warmed up his abilities to play a smarty-pants with the cunning Thomas Shelby. This critically acclaimed crime drama was always compelling due to Shelby’s personal brand of tactics and cold-blooded thinking in the streets of Birmingham.

8. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) – Dexter

Dexter Morgan didn’t invent anything, and he didn’t have the ability to conjure up ingenious math equation answers. His own innate knowledge of criminals (since he is one himself) and the intel from working with Miami Metro Homicide to catch the killer he’s targeting make him one of the smartest TV geniuses.

9. The Professor ( Álvaro Morte) – Money Heist

Some people use their smarts for good, and many use them for evil. Nothing takes more careful planning than a heist, though. The Professor impresses viewers throughout a variety of episodes with the lengths he’s able to imagine and execute in stealing from a Spanish mint.

10. Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) – Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul

The only thing scarier than a physically overpowering villain is a genius one. Gus Fring covered all of his tracks in the Breaking Bad universe, using the Los Pollos Hermanos chicken restaurant he owns to cover for his drug crimes. His attention to detail was unmatched, only to be exploited by his thirst for revenge against Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis). Gus always seemed one step ahead of his adversaries, even Walter White, most of the time.

11. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) – House

We probably wouldn’t want Gregory House diagnosing us when in the hospital, but watching him work his mad genius magic in House was always exciting. Nothing was going to get in House’s way when he was using his raw intellect and sometimes off-putting analysis to get revelatory results in the hospital.

12. Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) – Rick and Morty

The maddest of all TV scientists, Rick Sanchez never seems to know when it’s time to pull back on an experiment or a scientific idea. Rick and Morty’s best adventures happen because of Rick’s overly ambitious, reality-bending travels through dimensions, time, and space.

13. Velma Dinkley (Nicole Jaffe) – Scooby-Doo

Ignore the maligned show about Velma from early 2023; fans still consider her among TV geniuses for a reason. With such a big group of teenagers trying to overcome supernatural enemies in the Mystery Machine, Velma always keeps her head on straight and remains calm, cool, and collected through adversity.

14. Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) – Prison Break

One of the more creative TV geniuses in network history, Michael Scofield is so confident he can unravel the puzzle of prison that he intentionally enters one to help his brother. Michael always seems to have an answer for navigating sticky situations while in the midst of the criminal justice system’s bars.

15. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) – Ozark

The patriarch of the Byrde family didn't make the best decision when he decided to undertake a money-laundering position with the cartel, but he’s very good at communicating with criminals and wriggling through the gaps to avoid complete chaos. Many times when it looks like Marty’s adversaries have him outnumbered or cornered, Bateman’s character talks his way out of trouble with an ingenious argument.

16. Malcolm Wilkerson (Frankie Muniz) – Malcolm in The Middle

Malcolm seems the most sane of the Wilkerson brothers in this highly dysfunctional family sitcom from the early 2000s. He has an IQ over 160, but his intelligence doesn’t often translate to being able to escape bullies at school or fights with his brothers at home. Frankie Muniz is fantastic at letting the audience know what Malcolm is thinking through unique breaking-the-fourth-wall monologues.

17. Edd (Samuel Khouth) – Ed Edd N Eddy

Much like with The Simpsons, many of the characters in this Cartoon Network hit didn't have much in the way of intelligence. This makes Edd the de facto genius of the cast by default, but he’s also quite clever all on his own, regardless of his friends. Edd isn’t greed-obsessed or concerned with coming out on top like Eddy; rather, he enjoys inventing new ways for the kids of the cul de sac to have fun.

18. Lex Luther (Michael Rosenbaum) – Smallville

The long-form look at Superman’s formative years offered an opportunity to see the superhuman intelligence of his adversary, Lex Luther. Michael Rosenbaum’s portrayal of one of the great TV geniuses retains the character’s intellect, allowing him to battle Clark Kent after their friendship has dissolved.

19. Phineas Flynn (Vincent Martella) –Phineas and Ferb

Both step-brothers are intelligent in this animated duo-cartoon from Disney, but Phineas gets the edge over Ferb because of his social skills. Leadership qualities aren’t easy to come by, but when you combine his creativity and ability to talk his way out of questioning throughout summer vacation, Phineas is definitely a kid genius.

20. Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) – Family Matters

Urkel is the most annoying character on this list, but he’s also majorly iconic among TV geniuses. When compared to other corny sitcom kids from the 1990s, Jaleel White’s ultra-nerd usually comes to mind first. The character’s intelligence isn’t usually the first trait portrayed by White, though, with a focus on his stereotypical geekiness (pants, glasses, and dorky catchphrases) being the trademark of Family Matters.

21. Lester Freeman (Clarke Peters) – The Wire

David Simon’s crime drama about the state of affairs in Baltimore gives us a thorough walkthrough of many different personality types in the city’s police force. With so much red tape and even colleagues who get in the way of finding the truth, Lester Freeman always makes sure he is doing what he believes is “natural” police work. His perseverance and commitment to the truth is what makes him smarter than most other cops…and other TV geniuses.

22. Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) – Zoey 101

A lot of teen sitcoms have a nerd character or someone who spends too much time working on their science projects for school. Quinn Pensky is endearingly smart because she gives some well-needed representation to female students who are usually relegated to non-STEM subjects. Her inventions usually end up going awry, but it’s the thought that counts, right?