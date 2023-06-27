Everything You Never Knew About the Attack of the Clones Concept Art

Attack of the Clones is commonly cited as one of the worst Star Wars movies ever made, serving as a low point in the franchise alongside its immediate predecessor, The Phantom Menace. With derision aimed at its poorly-written dialogue, slow pace, and questionable characterization, it’s still seen as a controversial entry in George Lucas’s sci-fi saga, boasting little to any obvious strengths.

However, one aspect of the film that continues to receive praise is the movie’s impressive artistic design. Like each entry in the Prequel Trilogy, the film features remarkable design in terms of its characters, settings, vehicles, and alien creatures, all of which is displayed in the comprehensive book, The Art of Star Wars, Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

From early conceptual designs of Star Wars characters to small homages paid to George Lucas’s previous films, here are some of the interesting bits of trivia associated with The Art of Star Wars, Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

The Clone Classrooms Reference George Lucas’s THX 1138

When Obi-Wan first arrives on the enigmatic world of Kamino, he is given a tour through the planet’s cloning facilities, observing the Clones’ development from embryo to full-fledged adult soldier. As the tour winds through the facilities, he happens to oversee adolescent clones learning in a classroom instruction. In planning this section of the film, the movie’s artists harkened back to George Lucas’s directorial debut, THX 1138, as a narrative influence.

Artist Edwin Natividad said this sequence in the film was modeled after THX 1138 in terms of its dystopian characteristics, the Clones being bred for the singular purpose of fighting and dying for the Republic. “It's assembly line learning, no individuality. There's no personal attention, they're just soldiers being trained,” said Natividad. Fellow artist Iain McCaig seconded this idea, saying the scene was reverting “back to George's THX days.”

Coruscant Was Modeled After Blade Runner

The metropolis planet of Coruscant was officially introduced in the re-edited version of Return of the Jedi, the planet’s residents seen celebrating the defeat of Imperial forces on Endor. Later, the planet was more prominently featured in The Phantom Menace. However, it was Attack of the Clones that depicted the planet in more minute detail, aside from the glamorous government buildings presented in The Phantom Menace.

When designing Coruscant’s layout, Lucas challenged his artists to construct a city that surpassed the neon-lit street of Los Angeles in 1982’s Blade Runner. Borrowing elements from Blade Runner’s main setting, the design team developed a contrast between the lower and upper rungs of Coruscant’s society. The top layers reflect a more decadent lifestyle, frequented by politicians, celebrities, and other influential public figures. The lower levels depict a predominantly lower-class citizenry, hinting that many of them are involved in criminal activities.

The Bug-Like Creatures Called Kouhuns

Roughly halfway into the first act of the movie, Padmé is targeted by Zam Wesell, a mercenary hired by Jango Fett to eliminate Padmé on behalf of Count Dooku. To carry out the assassination, Zem sends two centipede-like creatures into Padmé’s apartment on Coruscant as the Naboo senator is asleep in bed.

These insectoid aliens are referred to as “kouhuns” within The Art of Star Wars, Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Native to the jungle planet of Indoumodo, they are infamous for their highly potent venom. For this reason, they were occasionally favored in assassination attempts, accounting for their appearance in Attack of the Clones.

Anakin’s Speeder Is an Homage to American Graffiti

After her failed assassination attempt on Padmé, Zam flees deep into the city of Coruscant, with Obi-Wan and Anakin in hot pursuit. Needing a means of transportation to chase the assassin, Anakin commandeers a bright yellow speeder, high-tailing it after Zam through the airways of Coruscant.

The distinct yellow color of Anakin’s speeder here was meant as a direct reference to George Lucas’s 1973 film, American Graffiti. Made four years prior to Lucas’s original Star Wars film, one of American Graffiti’s main characters (played by Paul Le Mat) drives a souped-up yellow 1932 Ford Coupe. The car’s distinct color later informed Anakin’s speeder color in Attack of the Clones.

Ventress Was Originally the Main Villain

With Darth Maul apparently killed off in The Phantom Menace, Lucas and his team realized they needed a new character to appear as the de facto villain for Attack of the Clones. Designing successors to fulfill Maul’s place as the central antagonist of the film, Lucas’s designers created character sketches for several potential villains, one of which would form the basis for the later character, Asajj Ventress.

In preliminary sketches, artist Dermot Power created a rough outline for a female Sith who appeared with pale skin, a bald head, and predominantly dark clothing. “My first drawing had her walk down the stairs,” Power says in the book. “I gave her a slim upper body clad in armor or leather, widened her hips, gave her a heavy belt and baggy pants for a grounded feeling – like watching a samurai.”

Once Lucas decided he wanted the main villain in the film to be male, eventually settling on the idea for Count Dooku, Power’s sketches were abandoned. However, his design for the character was later repurposed for Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003 animated series, Star Wars: Clone Wars, forming the basic design for the Sith assassin, Asajj Ventress.

Kit Fisto Was Initially a Sith Lord

Like fellow Jedi Master Plo-Koon, Kit Fisto has managed to become a beloved character among Star Wars fans, if only for his memorable design alone. Interestingly, Fisto's appearance in Attack of the Clones changed significantly from early concept art, with Fisto himself initially envisioned as the main villain in Attack of the Clones.

Early on in Attack of the Clones’ development, George Lucas had his artists create several designs for potential villains, with artist Dermot Power drawing a cephalopod-like alien creature in flowing black garb similar in his design for the prototype of Ventress. When Lucas asked Power to redesign the character as a Jedi, Power set out to rework the character’s costume and facial features. As Power says in the book, “I put him in the standard Jedi gear and made his face softer, but tough enough to look like he could take care of himself.”

Geonosis’s Creatures Are a Nod to John Carter

George Lucas has been pretty upfront about how much inspiration he’s taken from pre-existing sci-fi material when it came time to writing Star Wars. Having channeled his childhood love for early space opera heroes like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers in 1977’s Star Wars, Lucas once again looked to traditional science fiction when it came time for Attack of the Clones. In particular, he found inspiration in the pages of Edgar Rice Burroughs’s series, John Carter of Mars.

A popular sci-fi adventure series from 1912 to 1948, John Carter typically depicted its main character battling terrifying alien creatures on the surface of Mars, usually after Carter had been thrown into a gladiator arena to fend for his life. When writing Attack of the Clones, Lucas relied on these recurring battles in the Carter series for inspiration, throwing his main characters into the fighting stadium of Geonosis and facing three horrific alien creatures.

The creature that Obi-Wan faces (known officially as an acklay) was designed to be a combination between a praying mantis and Velociraptors, with elements of a lobster thrown in during later sketches. The animal that attacks Padmé (a nexu) was designed as a lion-like feline with reptile characteristics added in. The rhino-like creature that charges Anakin (a reek) was inspired largely from the dinosaur Placerias that lived during the Triassic Period.

The Battle of Geonosis Was Originally Longer

Escaping from the arena of Geonosis, the Jedi and Clones are propelled into a furious battle against the Droid Army. Across sweeping desert plains, the Jedi lead their newly-founded Clone Army into the first battle of the Clone Wars, crushing the Separatist forces with relatively painless ease. As decisive and one-sided as this battle appears in the film, in the initial production phases of the movie, the Battle of Geonosis was far more lengthy and included several additional points of action.

The concept art of the battle depicts numerous additional scenes that show the Clones and Jedi battling the droids on the planet. Incredibly, many of these concept depictions of the battle ended up being translated into rough CGI. Though Lucas and the film’s producers were impressed with the representation of the battle, they chose to use only some parts of the actual conflict, allowing them to better focus on the main chase between the Jedi and Count Dooku at the end of the movie.

Padmé’s Costume Was Inspired by Elizabethan Fashion

One of the most unique outfits in The Phantom Menace was worn by the Queen of the Naboo, Padmé Amidala, who predominantly appears in an ornate, bright red dress with a matching headpiece. When it came to the design of her royal outfits in the film, The Phantom Menace’s artists borrowed inspiration from traditional noble garments worn by queens in Mongolian imperial history.

Reflecting her transformation from queen to senator, Padmé’s wardrobe went through a design overhaul from The Phantom Menace to Attack of the Clones. Abandoning the Mongolian influence in favor of a more modest but still equally impressive fashion sense, the designers looked to Elizabethan gowns in Padmé’s costume design in Attack of the Clones, something that can be most clearly seen in her outfits while she’s on Coruscant.

Jango’s Ship Shares a History with the Millennium Falcon

Boba Fett’s gunship is without a doubt one of the most famous spaceships not just in Star Wars, but in the entirety of science fiction. Making its debut in The Empire Strikes Back, the ship was later brought back in Attack of the Clones, where it’s established that it once belonged to Boba’s father, Jango, with Boba inheriting it after Jango’s death on Geonosis.

While the exterior design for the ship largely remains the same, the artists realized they had a chance to shine more of a spotlight on the interior of the ship within Attack of the Clones. With that in mind, Doug Chiang and his team designed the cockpit of Jango’s ship to make it appear as though it were made by the same company that constructed the Millennium Falcon.

As artist Kurt Kaufman recounts, “Doug suggested that in dressing that space we look at the Millennium Falcon and take some of those details to make it look as if Jango’s ship might have been built at the same time, maybe by the same manufacturer.”