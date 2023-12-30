The U.S. Could See Painfully Cold Temperatures in January

In an announcement that will see global warming skepticism rise and the mercury fall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) latest model predicts a frigidly cold winter for many Americans.

Meteorologists have forecasted that fear-inducing temperatures might hit several U.S. regions, including the Midwest, the Deep South, the Southern Plains, and the Gulf Coast this coming January.

El Niño's Impact

The model contrasts the warm winter predictions that followed a record-breakingly hot summer. Meteorologists predicted a mild winter for much of the country due to El Niño's impact on the Southwestern United States climate. However, the NOAA's alternative climate forecast system sees a different outcome — wet and snowy.

The NOAA's climate forecast system (CFS) reads the weather data globally, measuring the relationships between the planet's atmosphere, land, and oceans. A large cohort of scientists is responsible for providing data for the model, following Centers for Environmental Prediction (CEP) guidance.

A Floridian Cold Snap?

This week, the Southeast could be showing signs of what is to come already, with a huge blizzard that formed over the Great Plains last week shifting southward and eastward.

Southern Appalachia looks set to receive the brunt of a cold front moving in from more Western areas, which could see temperatures plummet in Northern Florida.

2022 saw a shocking winter storm affecting parts of Florida's panhandle and as far south as Tampa, with snow falling in the Sunshine State. It occurred in January and December last year, marking a freak occasion in Florida's usually consistent weather history. However, as far back as 1899, Florida has had an occassional cold snap.

West Coast Winter Woes?

America's other sunshine stalwart, California, might fall into the same territory as its Eastern counterparts. The NOAA model predicts temperatures dropping 14 below the monthly average. Surprisingly, neighboring Nevada and Northern Great Plains states will have an average, mild winter.

Each state has recorded below-freezing conditions in its history, with the lowest mercury reading recorded in Alaska. January 23, 1972, Prospect Creek near Fairbanks, Alaska, hit 80 degrees below zero. However, in the contiguous United States, Montana hit numbers only 10 degrees higher than that.

Great Plains Need To Make Plans

The mercury plummeted to 80 degrees below zero on January 23, 1971, in Prospect Creek in central Alaska, north of Fairbanks. However, if the NOAA model comes close to its prediction, Northern Plains states may see similar temperatures. For example, South Dakota may experience a 15 to 21-degree plunge by the end of January.

While either of the conflicting climate model sets may be correct, it leaves most Americans at a loose end. For instance, what do livestock farmers think of these contrasting reports? Managing cattle and crops could become difficult when climate predictions go both ways.

Winter Preparation

The potential for weather-related disasters rises during extreme temperature events — older people suffer from cold, roads become frozen, and pipes burst. As we near mid-January, there are measures the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends, such as preparing one's vehicle for winter conditions, maintaining heating appliances ahead of time, and wearing extra layers.

It remains to be seen how the model pans out. However, anybody in the affected areas would be well advised to plan for a cold winter and remember that if it snows in Florida, nowhere is safe from freezing winter weather.