The UAW Just Made Its Boldest Move Yet

After the most recent round of negotiations with the Ford Motor Company failed to yield the kind of progress that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain hoped for, the fiery man ordered an unprecedented strike against the automaker’s biggest production facility.

Approximately 8,700 workers walked out of Ford’s Super Duty truck plant outside Louisville, Kentucky. The plant, which also produces Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expedition SUVs for the blue oval, is said to generate around $25 billion a year for the company.

Following the news, the company’s stock shares fell around two percent.

Why Did The UAW Just Shut Down Kentucky Ford?

Even though the Detroit Automakers have offered significant wage raises, Fain doesn’t believe these offers adequately address how his members have been affected by inflation. Upon seeing Ford’s latest offer, Fain reportedly told Ford officials, “This is all you have for us? Our members’ lives and my handshake are worth more than this.”

It was then and there that Fain decided to order a strike on the company's biggest money maker, a decision which Ford has decried as being “grossly irresponsible.”

UC Berkeley Professor of Labor Studies Harley Shaiken has described the move as “a major step” bringing the UAW and Ford into “uncharted territory” because the union has never made a move like this. At the same time, Ford has never been hit with such an unexpected move at its most important facility.

According to those familiar with the contract, Ford’s offer boasted up to a 30 percent pay improvement through wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments. Apparently, the terms of this contract were the same as the previous offer Ford made to the UAW; the automaker had also allegedly not jettisoned a two-tier wage system or agreed to make future Ford EV Battery plants part of their proposal to the UAW, which struck the ire of Fain.

What Are The Consequences of This Bold, Unprecedented Move?

Since the Kentucky plant accounts for roughly one-sixth of Ford’s global revenue, and they had no time to prepare for the move because of how suddenly it was announced, this could very rapidly hurt their bottom line.

As unprecedented as this move was, it’s in keeping with Fain’s strategy to keep the Detroit Three “wounded for months” by causing “reputational damage” and “industrial chaos.”

Industrial chaos is shaping up to be one of the biggest fallouts of the strike. Even though only around 22 percent of UAW workers are striking, thousands of employees at other factories are feeling the heat from the strike in furloughs.

According to automakers, the furloughed employees’ jobs were no longer necessary because of how the strikes disrupted operations. As the strike rages on, Ford is expected to furlough even more employees at their various component factories.

Shaiken added, “This sends the signal that the union could escalate this strike at any moment of the day or night.” In other words, anyone involved with the strike should buckle up because this bumpy ride is far from over.