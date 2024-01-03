The Ultimate Guide for the Best Data Entry Remote Jobs in 2024 (And How To Avoid Remote Work Scams)

Working data entry jobs from home is a very attractive proposition for lots of us. Many Americans want to transition to jobs that allow them to work from the comfort of their homes. And data entry remote jobs usually have a low barrier to entry. Plus, you can do them as a side hustle, either for extra money or to test the waters before you take the plunge to go all-in.

The key is knowing where to start, how to avoid scams, where to find legit work-from-home data entry jobs, and what to look for. Maybe you're unsure if your skillset is transferrable, or you have no clue which businesses hire people for remote data entry. You'll be surprised how easily your skills transfer, and just how many organizations need good, reliable people to take care of their data entry tasks.

My favorite place to find legit data entry jobs is FlexJobs, because the job posts are vetted, and there's usually a big selection of opportunities. My second choice is Fiverr, as there's a huge variety of freelance jobs, and if you do your due diligence, you can find plenty of legit gigs.

Now, unsurprisingly, we have a lot of real-world, practical experience in working from home, finding work-from-home jobs, and data entry work. Most of us here, at some point, have worked online data entry jobs to supplement our other income. So we've put that knowledge to good use, looked for the best companies that hire data entry remote work professionals, and the best job sites to find data entry work you can do from home.

How Data Entry Jobs Work

The title “data entry professional” is an accurate descriptor of what the job entails. Individuals in the field enter information into a database. The database is most often a platform that is specific to the organization. If you work in this position, you may enter basic information, numbers, or statistics. You may also do some transcription work or complete basic surveys.

You're going to want to become a specialist, often by undertaking additional training to become an expert in a field. Specialists, such as those experienced in medical or clinical data entry, tend to earn more than generalists and basic-grade workers.

Here's a breakdown of how they function:

Receiving Data: Just like in-office data entry jobs, remote data entry specialists receive raw data from various sources. This could be in the form of digital documents, emails, online forms, or even scanned images of physical papers. Entering Data: The primary task is to input this data into a specific computer system or software. The format could range from text and numbers to more specialized data like industry codes, images, or multimedia files. Processing and Storage: Once the data is entered, it's processed for various purposes like analysis, reporting, or simply storage. This could involve organizing the data, categorizing it, or even converting it into different formats. Repetitive Nature: One thing to note about data entry jobs, whether from home or in an office, is their repetitive nature. The key to excelling in this role is speed combined with accuracy. It might not be the most stimulating job, but it offers flexibility, especially when done from home.

What You Need for Data Entry Jobs

Solid typing skills: You'll need both speed and accuracy if you want to make good money with data entry work. Willingness to learn: Most of these gigs come with a bit of a learning curve, as each client you work with likely has its own set of requirements and guidelines. Plus, the more you learn and specialize, the more you'll be able to earn or advance. Hardware and peripherals: You'll need a decent computer and, ideally, a keyboard with a full number pad or a separate number pad. And if you're going to be at your computer for many hours, an ergonomic mouse or standing desk are good buys, too. For certain jobs, like transcription, you may also need additional peripherals, like a foot pedal and a headset. Stable internet connection: Spotty Wi-Fi or painfully slow dial-up just won't cut it. Data entry operators need a stable, reasonably fast internet connection to perform well. The best connection you can get is hardwiring your PC to your router or modem via an ethernet cable. Organizational skills: Being able to organize yourself and prioritize your workload is critical, particularly if you're working as a freelancer or independent contractor. Communication skills: Remote data entry jobs require the ability to communicate. You have to be able to ask for help, provide assistance to other team members, and know how to talk to your managers and colleagues. Plus, if you want to impress potential clients, clear, effective communication is a must.

How Much Can I Earn From Remote Data Entry Work?

Unfortunately, working from home doing data entry doesn't pay all that well. But in my case, when I needed to make extra money to pay the bills and feed the family, the rate I could earn doing data entry while staying at home with the family, avoiding the commute, and working around health issues and other commitments was still a good prospect.

According to Indeed, the average wage for an hourly data entry clerk is around $18 per hour. Now, yes, this is more than the minimum wage, but it's not the most attractive rate. On the other hand, the more experience you gain, the more you'll earn. The type of data entry you do also influences how much you'll earn. With some gigs, you can earn $35 per hour or more. If you're working in a per-piece role, as you gain experience, you'll get faster, essentially increasing your hourly rate.

The Big Three for Best Data Entry Jobs From Home

Even if you think you have no direct data entry experience, I bet you do. Customer service representatives, administrative assistants, accounts payable clerks, operations specialists, and essentially any job that requires attention to detail, typing skills, and transferring or inputting information into a system or spreadsheet uses many of the same skills as those needed for a data entry specialist.

When I first started freelancing, before I established my reputation as a writer and editor, I took many data entry gigs as simple side hustles. And while I had no direct experience as a data entry specialist, I had plenty of transferrable data entry skills from my previous roles and even as a budding freelance writer.

At first, I used these basic skills to land entry-level remote data entry clerk gigs where I could gain experience and good client reviews on some of the best freelance gig platforms.

Here are some of my favorites.

FlexJobs is our top choice for finding remote data entry jobs. Whether you're a seasoned online worker or are brand new to the digital working experience, FlexJobs is where I'd recommend you look for your next gig. Yes, there's a subscription fee, but you don't have to agree to a long-term commitment. While I normally tell folks to never pay for a job, the small fee you pay for FlexJobs is, in my opinion, worth it. Because the subscription pays for the FlexJobs team to thoroughly vet every job listing to make sure it's legit. Not to mention, most freelancing portals have a fee built in somewhere. It may be per job instead of monthly, which could be costlier over time.

Remote workers, even seasoned ones, are, unfortunately, easy targets for online scammers. So having a job board that only gives you vetted, trustworthy opportunities is a real boon. And that's why I was willing to pay for FlexJobs when I was regularly looking for new gigs.

You can sign up for job alerts for remote data entry clerks, administrative tasks, or any other type of position you're looking for. You can also narrow your search based on whether you're looking for an hourly position, full- or part-time work, freelance gigs, per-project milestones, or flexible-schedule job listings.

Pros:

Reputable and Legit: FlexJobs is a well-established platform with mentions in Forbes, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal. It's completely legitimate, with a strong online reputation. Hand-Screened Jobs: Every job listed on FlexJobs is hand-screened, so you only see genuine opportunities. Extensive Resources: Members get access to courses, webinars, downloadable guides, and discounted career coaching. Global Opportunities: While U.S.-based jobs dominate, FlexJobs has been expanding its international listings, making it suitable for job seekers worldwide. And remember, many companies don't actually care where you're based, as long as you can do the job. Affordable Subscription: The pricing is reasonable, and you get great value for your money. Plus, there's a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Cons:

Subscription Fee: Some people might be hesitant about paying for job listings. I know I was when I first encountered FlexJobs. But, for me, the fee was definitely worth it. No Miracle Guarantee: Subscribing doesn't guarantee you'll land your dream job. Yes, you'll get access to vetted remote job opportunities, but it's up to you to apply and impress potential clients.

For freelancers eyeing remote data entry jobs, Fiverr is a platform you shouldn't overlook. It's not just for designers or writers—there's a growing demand for data entry specialists and all kinds of other remote jobs you can do online. You can offer anything from data entry services to tarot reading, esports coaching, and creating funny memes.

The difference with Fiverr is that you don't bid on jobs, you create your own listing and pricing for whatever service it is that you want to offer, and then buyers come to you.

Setting up a profile on Fiverr is straightforward. Highlight your data entry skills, showcase past projects, and set your rates. The platform allows you to define the scope of your services, ensuring clients know exactly what they're getting. As you complete projects and garner positive reviews, your visibility increases, attracting more clients to your gigs.

One of the advantages of Fiverr is its global clientele. Data entry is universal, and businesses from all over the world seek professionals like you. This means you're not limited to local clients. It's a great place to “cut your teeth” as a new remote data entry clerk, freelance writer, or graphic designer, or for building experience and client testimonials for pretty much any other online skill.

But there's a lot of competition, so it can be tough to get started when you're brand new. You may have to accept a few entry-level jobs that maybe don't pay as well as you'd like just to get some feedback and get the ball rolling. But if you're consistent and follow all the guides and advice on the platform to offer the best possible gigs, then you can build a steady flow of work from your Fiverr listings.

Pros:

Global Reach: Access to a worldwide clientele looking for data entry services. Flexibility: Set your rates, define your services, and choose projects that align with your skills. Secure Payments: With Fiverr's escrow system, your payment is held securely until the job is completed satisfactorily. Build Reputation: As you gather positive reviews, your profile stands out, attracting more clients. Transparent System: Clear communication channels between you and the client, reducing potential misunderstandings.

Cons:

Platform Fee: Fiverr takes a 20% cut from your earnings, which can add up over time. Initial Competition: Standing out as a new seller in the data entry category can be challenging due to the platform's popularity.

Upwork | Bidding Site With Loads of Data Entry Opportunities

Upwork has been around for years, under a couple of different names. In fact, I remember when this company was two separate freelance websites—oDesk and Elance! Then, a few years back, they merged into what we now know as Upwork.

It's a solid platform to source work as a remote data entry clerk. But, as with most job listings nowadays, there's a lot of competition. And you're competing with people from all over the world. So, as with Fiverr, it can be a little tough to get started, and you might have to accept a few lower-paying roles until you build your reputation.

It's a busy remote gig marketplace where clients post jobs and freelancers, like you, can pitch for them. While it's free to sign up, Upwork does take a commission from your earnings. But that's the price you pay for a large database of verified clients and job listings. Applying to jobs also requires you to use a certain number of “Connects,” which are determined based on factors like contract length, marketplace demand, and budget. While you receive monthly Connects for free, going over your allotment will require you to purchase more.

One of the challenges of freelancing is uncertainty, specifically not knowing if a client is genuine or if you'll get paid for your hard work. Upwork addresses this by holding client payments in escrow. This means when a client hires you, they deposit the funds with Upwork. Once you've completed the job to the client's satisfaction, Upwork releases the payment to you. If a client goes unresponsive in the middle of a project, any escrowed money is turned over to the freelancer 14 days after work is submitted. It's a system that offers peace of mind, especially when you're starting out.

On Upwork, you can set up job alerts tailored to “remote data entry jobs” or any other category you're interested in. The platform also allows you to filter jobs based on payment terms, client history, and more, ensuring you find the right fit.

If you can carve out a niche and a solid reputation for yourself, you can find some good gigs on Upwork, but you'll need a strong profile and have to get good at wading through all the dross to find the gems. I found a well-paying client on Upwork that I ended up working with for 15 years!

Pros:

Massive Job Pool: Upwork's vast platform means a steady stream of data entry jobs from clients globally. Secure Payments: With the escrow system, you have a safety net ensuring you get paid for completed work. Build Your Reputation: Collect positive reviews and build a strong profile to attract higher-paying clients over time. Flexible Work: From one-off tasks to long-term contracts, there's a wide variety of job types. Resources & Support: Upwork offers webinars, articles, and a community forum to help freelancers succeed.

Cons:

Service Fees: Upwork charges a 10% fee on all earnings. Barrier to Apply: Applying to contracts on Upwork requires freelancers to use “Connects,” which need to be purchased when the monthly allotment runs out. Competition: Being a popular platform means there's stiff competition, especially for entry-level jobs. Standing out requires effort and strategy.

Alternative Outlets To Find Data Entry Jobs

Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a crowdsourcing workforce. Crowdsourcing is the process of using lots of available resources to accomplish a task. It allows clients to receive a quick turnaround on temporary work. Clients submit work, and it is then outsourced to individuals. These are short-term opportunities only.

If you’re interested in building your data entry resume, this would be an excellent place to start gaining experience. MTurk is really only good for beer money, but they made the list because you can do these little microtasks anywhere, so they make a great way to monetize your spare time.

I would say, however, if you're thinking about using MTurk to make a little extra cash, you might want to consider a survey site (our favorite is InboxDollars) or an app that pays you to play games, like Solitaire Cash.

Or maybe go with Swagbucks, where you'll earn cash for a wide variety of tasks from filling out surveys to watching videos or playing games.

AccuTran Global

A transcription specialty organization. Some of the transcription services assist in the medical or legal fields, among others. You can apply online for opportunities.

Axion Data Services

This data entry organization requires employees to have at least 2-3 years of previous experience. Applicants must also have a typing speed of 50 words per minute. Axion also offers a database registration that you enter your information in. This allows you to receive consideration for available positions.

Capital Typing

Capital Typing offers a variety of data entry services to clients. Individuals can work in transcription, administrative data entry, language translation, or market research. Independent contractor positions are available online, and you can apply through the company’s webpage.

DataPlus+

DataPlus+ provides potential employees with the opportunity to work from home. A vital component of this particular company is the sensitivity of the data with which they work. Job seekers should understand that respect for the privacy of the information shared is of the utmost importance.

GorgeWarehouse

GorgeWarehouse offers direct information about the opportunities available on their websites. Their job descriptions include the specific skill sets they seek. Data Entry with this organization compensates individuals at a rate of $10.50/hour. The website states that the company prefers those with experience and a typing speed of 30 words per minute.

iDictate

iDictate is a transcription service that caters to a wide variety of fields. From religious sermons to law enforcement recordings, iDictate is bound to provide work that is interesting and engaging.

Clickworker

Clickworker enables individuals to work in data entry in a variety of areas. Individuals work on a freelance basis and can create schedules that suit their needs.

DionData Solutions

DionData Solutions serves a variety of clients. If you have experience in anything from health care to subscription fulfillment, this may be a good fit. It is the perfect opportunity for you to tap into those skills to gain employment from the comfort of your couch.

Kendall Creek Communications

Kendall Creek Communications’ transcription services focus on legal documents. In some circumstances, you will have to obtain a security clearance to work with clients.

Microworkers

Microworkers is a more “out of the box” data entry service. Working with this organization allows individuals to complete surveys that engage both emotional and sentimental responses. Completing surveys is all that some of the data entry positions ask of you.

Scribie

Scribie allows clients to upload the content they want to be transcribed. Clients can do this anytime, day or night, through the organization’s site. Due to the convenience, contractors must produce a quick turnaround on work. This may mean as little as 8-12 hours to complete tasks.

SigTrack

SigTrack is a politically affiliated data entry organization. The company requires individuals to provide proof of U.S. residency. Visual analysis of documents is a must, so if you prefer auditory transcription work, this may not be an ideal fit.

Working Solutions

Working Solutions is another job board site offering remote opportunities. While data entry is an option, you can peruse through other opportunities as well.

11 Tips To Avoid Data Entry Job Scams

The allure of working from home and the promise of easy money has made data entry jobs a prime target for scammers. While there are legitimate data entry opportunities available, you have to be careful. As you gain more remote work experience, you'll develop a “nose” for scams. And remember, if something smells fishy, steer clear of it.

Here's how you can steer clear of data entry job scams:

1. Research the Company

Before applying or accepting a job offer, do thorough research on the company. Check their website, look for reviews online, and see if they have a legitimate physical address and contact number.

2. Avoid “Too Good To Be True” Offers

If a job promises incredibly high pay for minimal work or seems too good to be true, it probably is. Legitimate data entry jobs might not offer the highest pay, but they won't make unrealistic promises either.

3. Never Pay Upfront

Be wary of jobs that ask for money upfront, whether it's for training, software, or a starter kit. Legitimate employers will not ask you to pay to get a job. The exception to this rule is paying for your FlexJobs subscription while you look for work.

4. Check for Clear Job Descriptions

Genuine job offers will have clear job descriptions, responsibilities, and requirements. If the listing is vague or overly simplistic, proceed with caution.

5. Be Cautious of Unsolicited Job Offers

If you receive an unsolicited email offering a data entry job, especially if it's from an unknown source, be skeptical. Scammers often use this tactic to lure unsuspecting victims into providing their personal information.

6. Ask Questions

If you're in doubt, ask questions. A legitimate employer will have no problem answering your queries and providing more information about the job.

7. Check for Communication Professionalism

Pay attention to the language used in emails or job offers. Scammers often have poor grammar, misspellings, or use overly generic terms.

8. Don't Interview Via Instant Messaging

If the employer requests that you complete your interview through a messaging platform, it's more than likely a scam. Always request video (or at least phone) interviews.

9. Verify Through Third Parties

Check with organizations like the Better Business Bureau or job review sites to see if the company has any complaints or negative reviews.

10. Avoid Sharing Personal Information

Never provide personal information like your Social Security number, bank details, or other sensitive data unless you're sure about the job's legitimacy. Generally, none of this information should precede signing a contract or accepting a job offer.

11. Trust Your Instincts

If something feels off or too pushy, trust your gut. It's better to be safe and miss out on a potential opportunity than to fall victim to a scam.

12. Stay Updated

Scammers are always evolving their tactics. Stay updated on the latest job scam trends by following trusted job boards or forums.

The Bottom Line

Working from home may be more accessible than you thought. If you’re willing to fine-tune some of your basic administrative skills, data entry may be the perfect career transition.

Working from home in data entry may also be the best way for you to supplement your income. With most data entry opportunities, working as an independent contractor is the preferred method of employment. As an independent contractor, you can complete the work on a schedule that fits your needs.

For vetted opportunities, I strongly recommend you sign up for FlexJobs. For a greater chance of success, you'll need to choose multiple platforms. Alongside FlexJobs, I'd set up a few Fiverr gigs and establish my profile on Upwork. And maybe think about trying to find opportunities among your existing social networks and on platforms like LinkedIn.