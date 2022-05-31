The Underrated Amazon Shopping Hack You Need To Know

If you are one of Amazon's 200 million Prime Members, you likely already know the ease of shopping online. Being able to order from the comfort of your own home and have it delivered to your door in two-days time is a luxury many people have come to see as a must-have shopping feature.

Savvy consumers also appreciate being able to price-shop various brands when searching online. While Amazon's prices are already competitive, there is a rarely talked about shopping feature on Amazon that can save you up to 70%, even if you're not a Prime Member.

Read on and learn about this underrated Amazon shopping hack and nine more strategies that will help take your Amazon shopping to the next level.

The #1 Underrated Amazon Shopping Hack You Need to Know

Shop Amazon's Online Outlet Store

You can save even more money when shopping on Amazon by checking out their Outlet store. You'll find an extensive list of clearance items and items with significant markdowns, some as much as 70%. These items are returned, damaged, lightly used, or refurbished products that Amazon deems sellable but not as new products.

The Amazon Outlet is an easy way to save money when you shop on Amazon, but there are several things you need to know.

Know How to Search for Amazon Warehouse Deals

You can get to the Amazon Warehouse page simply by typing “Amazon Warehouse” into the search bar. That will direct you to a page where you can see all the categories available. Click on any of them to scroll through and see the sales.

Another way to get to the warehouse is to search as you usually would for any product. You'll see the price listed, but if there is an option to purchase it from the warehouse, you'll see a listing for “new & used” or “buy used” or something similar. Click on that to see the warehouse options.

Beware of the Redirect Trick

Now that you've found the Amazon outlet store, as you're browsing through listings to see what deals there are, be aware of what page Amazon directs you to as you click through and search.

You may need to navigate back to the warehouse's home page for each search.

Does Your Product Need a Warranty? You May Not Get One

Although many warehouse products are returns that were never used, you won't likely get a manufacturer's warranty with your purchase. You'll still have Amazon's standard replacement or refund policy, but nothing beyond that.

However, if it's a product that requires registration and the registration hasn't been activated yet, you can try going directly to the manufacturer and take it up with them.

9 More Ways to Save Money on Amazon

There are other ways to save money on Amazon besides the outlet store. Here are nine you should know about before you buy anything else online.

Check Out Today's Deals

There are new deals every day, including some of the latest electronics and home goods products. Shop some of the best flash savings to save the most money when shopping at Amazon on the daily deals page. You'll find new deals every single day of the year! Checking out Amazon's Today's Deals is one of the easiest ways to save money on Amazon consistently.

Subscribe & Save

You might not know this feature by name, but it's time you figure out what it means. One of the best ways to save big on Amazon purchases is to make your orders regularly and set up automatic month or bi-monthly purchases, and of course, never pay for shipping again.

In addition, you can get household staples, like toilet paper and dog food sent directly to you consistently through the Subscribe & Save feature.

Your recurring purchases will happen via a subscription, and members receive free shipping, a 5% discount on eligible items, and up to 15% off when you have five or more subscriptions.

Join Amazon Prime

Don't be fooled; Amazon Prime is more than free shipping. Even the most casual shopper can benefit from getting a Prime account.

In addition to unlimited 2-day shipping, you'll be able to take advantage of exclusive Prime member discounts. These include access to Prime Video for streaming the latest TV shows and movies, Prime Music for listening to unlimited music, and Amazon Photo for unlimited online photo storage.

For only $139 per year, you can take advantage of all the perks of being a Prime member. Whether you're shopping for an upcoming vacation, need a gift for a recent graduate, or want to spruce up your home decor, use your Amazon Prime membership and do all your shopping from the comfort of your own home.

Save with Amazon Coupons & Price Comparison

Did you know you can use coupons on Amazon to save even more money? Amazon produces coupons that you can find right on the product page. Simply check the box to have the coupon applied to your purchase. It's that easy!

If you want to take it one step further to ensure you're getting the best deal on Amazon, use a price comparison tool to ensure you're getting the best deal. Download the Klarna Extension, which includes an Amazon Price Comparison Tool, to find the best coupons and prices every time you shop on Amazon.

Open an Amazon Prime Credit Card Account

Opening an Amazon Prime credit card account will score you 5% cashback on all purchases made through Amazon and 1% on all other purchases. With an annual membership fee of $99, if you spend over $2,000 a year, you will start earning cold hard cash back every time you shop on Amazon.

Look for Student Deals

Cash in on your student status by creating an Amazon Student account. Any student with an “.edu” email address is eligible to take advantage of all the perks of a Student Account. The program is essentially a Prime account, but for half the price.

For less than $50 a year, students can get standard 2-day shipping and access to all of Amazon's streaming and cloud services. Students who refer a friend can receive $10 off their next purchase.

Buy a Gift Card to Get Free Shipping

Most shoppers know that if you don't have an Amazon Prime Membership, the standard free shipping is only valid on purchases of $25 or more. However, if you top off your total by adding a gift card to your purchase, you'll never pay for shipping again!

In addition, Amazon sells a wide variety of gift cards (including Amazon cards), so you won't be buying unwanted items to get your shipping for free if you opt for gift cards instead.

Give Yourself an Amazon Allowance

Save by not spending! The Amazon Allowance is an excellent feature that lets you set a personal monthly limit to help monitor your budget and avoid overspending—creating an allowance for yourself is how to save money when shopping on Amazon!

Remember: just because you find a unique product or low price doesn't mean you need to buy it, so grabbing it before it's gone won't always be a good deal.

Maximize Amazon Prime Day Prices

Quickly becoming one of the best ways to save on Amazon, Prime Day is huge for online shopping.

Prime Day is like Amazon's very own Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which happens once a year, so Amazon can offer huge savings on select products to make your life easier. Prime Day happens in June of each year, so mark your calendar to score incredible savings as a Prime member on Amazon Prime Day.

Final Thoughts

There are many ways to save money when shopping at the world's largest online store. Start with the ultimate Amazon shopping hack by visiting their outlet store. If you don't find what you need there, you have plenty of other options for saving money on Amazon.

