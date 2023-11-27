The Unexpected Trend Causing Chaos for Costco

Tradition is essential to any celebration, and food always plays a central role. Christmas is the best example, with many countries opting for a roast turkey as the focal point, while other nations have their iconic festive dishes.

In the United States, choosing the right food is vital at Thanksgiving. It wouldn’t be the same without all the trimmings, but are citizens taking one element of the meal too seriously?

A Piece of the Pie

According to a report by the Daily Meal website, pie hoarders proved to be a problem for retail giant Costco ahead of the 2023 Thanksgiving celebrations. Some were buying pumpkin pies by the trolley load, leading to an unexpected challenge in terms of supply.

The report points to observations on leading forums, including Reddit, where one employee of Costco states that their store sold 650 pumpkin pies in a single hour. It seems an unlikely claim until you see customers showing their pie stockpile on social media.

Some outlets reacted quickly, and another Redditor confirmed that their local store had been imposing a one-pie-per-person limit. It’s a strange phenomenon, but what’s behind it?

Know Your Customer

So, who had been buying so many pies ahead of Thanksgiving 2023? Have we returned to the hoarding and panic-buying levels we saw in the 2020 pandemic? Was there a new type of food challenge that has yet to make it to the leading social media outlets?

There are different theories on this strange development. Some believe that charities were buying pies to feed the homeless over the holiday period, and those organizations might fit the profile. Such charities would want to keep their purchases low-key without coming forward to explain their bulk buys.

Others suggest that the real estate industry may be to blame. Those selling houses can use the old trick of preparing fresh coffee and pumpkin pie to provide that wholesome smell to prospective purchasers.

One Reddit member noted, “My realtor is my Costco pumpkin pie dealer,” but the numbers involved in this theory don’t add up.

With Thanksgiving now behind us, we are still determining why so many pies were sold. It’s not as though cans of cranberry sauce were being snapped up in their hundreds, so there wasn’t a clamor for other traditional ingredients.

It remains a mystery, but it’s one that Costco will need to act on, with potential future challenges around the corner.

Forewarned and Forearmed

Thanksgiving may have passed, but the holidays keep on coming. Christmas is just around the corner, and Costco executives must wonder if the pie hoard will be repeated.

Research shows that cheesecake is the most popular Christmas Day dessert in many states nationwide. Expect stores to react to the pumpkin pie mystery by stocking their shelves with more than enough cheesecake to meet possible extra demand as the retail world waits to see if pie hoarding becomes a regular occurrence.

