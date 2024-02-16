The Very Best Schitt’s Creek Episodes to Keep the Laughter Coming

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020) started as a witty comedy that places its flawed protagonists in hilariously uncomfortable and awkward situations. Fast forward five seasons and the series transitioned into a heartwarming tale about character growth and the power of belonging in a small-town community. The collaboration between Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as Johnny and Moira Rose raised anticipation for this Canadian sitcom upon its release.

Levy and O'Hara starred together in comedy hits like Best in Show (2000), Waiting for Guffman (1996), and For Your Consideration (2006), where fans couldn't get enough of their undeniable chemistry. The Rose family comes together with Dan Levy, Eugene's son, and the talented Annie Murphy, who play the Rose's entitled children, David and Alexis. Between the actors' impeccable portrayal of their unhinged characters and the thoughtfully crafted antics they engage in, the best Schitt's Creek episodes don't disappoint.

1. Don't Worry It's His Sister (Season 1, Episode 3)

Johnny (Eugene Levy) desperately tries to sell the town deed for Schitt's Creek as soon as possible so he and his family can resume their lap-of-luxury lifestyle, but he struggles to find a buyer. He believes no one wants to bite because of the town's welcome sign, which features a seemingly lewd image of the town's founder and his sister. However, he has a tough time convincing the town's mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott), that the image portrays anything but an innocent greeting.

At the same time, the other members of the Rose clan struggle to accept their new lives as Moira (Catherine O'Hara) Googles her name and hates what she sees, Alexis (Annie Murphy) romanticizes an encounter with a local, and David (Dan Levy) attempts to find a job to cover some recent expensive purchases.

Setting the scene for the series' raucous humor, “Don't Worry It's His Sister” introduces its viewers to the wonderful world of Schitt's Creek and what's to come.

2. Wine and Roses (Season 1, Episode 6)

Moira gets a deluded glimpse of the return of her stardom in “Wine and Roses” when Johnny hears about a business opportunity with a local winery. But when Johnny and Moria arrive, they learn the winery's owner, Herb Ertlinger (Richard Waugh), doesn't want Johnny's help but instead requests Moira star in a commercial for his fruit wines. After getting utterly sloshed on Ertlinger's wine, Moira attempts to say her lines. She messes them up in the most comically Moira way possible, with fans falling out of their chairs and pounding their fists on the floor with glee.

But the humor in “Wine and Roses” doesn't stop there. David also experiences his own fit of melodrama while accommodating to his new living situation in the motel. After struggling to sleep, he visits the local doctor, veterinarian Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan), who tells him he experienced a panic attack.

Showrunners Dan and Eugene Levy blew it out of the park with the Roses' futile attempts to feel better about the loss of their riches in this belly chuckle-inducing farce…one of the best Schitt's Creek episodes.

3. Turkey Shoot (Season 1, Episode 7)

As the Roses settle at a snail's pace into life in Schitt's Creek, David bonds with the monotone motel manager Stevie (Emily Hampshire), who embraces their friendship even more after she jokingly invites David to Roland's annual turkey hunt, and he agrees to attend out of spite. David's prissy nature doesn't mesh well with waking up early, dressing up in camouflage, and trekking deep into the woods to kill stuff, and “Turkey Shoot” doesn't hold back on the humor. At the same time, this episode shows another side of David's personality and potential for growth.

While David heads to the wilderness to hunt, Moira spends time with Roland's wife, Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson), at the salon. While Jocelyn seems like a ditsy blonde before this episode, by the end of “Turkey Shoot,” viewers realize there's more to her than appears on the surface.

4. Carl's Funeral (Season 1, Episode 9)

It's tough to make a hilarious schtick double as a moment of character depth, but Dan and Euguene Levy manage to achieve it time and time again in Schitt's Creek episodes.

The perfect example, “Carl's Funeral,” begins when the owner of the local garage, Bob (John Hemphill), asks Johnny to speak at his brother Carl's funeral. Presented with such an honor, Johnny can't refuse despite the fact that he never met Carl and knows nothing about his life. As Johnny anxiously prepares for his speech, David and Stevie's relationship gets more complicated after they get intoxicated and share a moment of intimacy in an empty hotel room.

5. Honeymoon (Season 1, Episode 10)

As the first installment of a series of Schitt's Creek episodes centered around a deeply uncomfortable dinner party, “Honeymoon” dishes out plenty of awkward humor that makes its fans cringe just as hard as they laugh. After Stevie and David wake up in bed next to each other, they act even stranger than they already do. Especially because everyone in town somehow already knows about their encounter and won't shut up about it. Alexis and her new boyfriend, Ted, host a party for their friends, which ends up being an intimate couples-only dinner party.

There, David and Stevie attempt to avoid conversations about the status of their relationship, while Alexis and the handsome man she kissed upon arriving at Schitt's Creek earlier in the season, Mutt (Tim Rozon), struggle to keep a secret from their significant others.

“Honeymoon” also sets the scene for Schitt's Creek to become an influential piece of LGBTQ+ representation with one casual conversation between David and Stevie where he comes out as pansexual and compares his sexuality to his love of various types of wine.

6. Finding David (Season 2, Episode 1)

Potentially the all-time best Schitt's Creek episode, “Finding David” brings the whole Rose family, Stevie, and Roland together on a search for David after he stole Roland's truck and disappeared at the end of season one. While Stevie grows concerned about David's safety and whereabouts, Alexis feels more troubled about her complicated love life, and Roland only wants his truck back.

The ragtag team finally tracks David to an Amish farm whose owners desperately want to get David off their property. “Finding David” relieves some of the pressure left by the cliffhangers from the season one finale while building just the right amount of tension as the perfect introduction to season two.

7. Family Dinner (Season 2, Episode 2)

Known by some fans as the iconic cheese folding episode, “Family Dinner” pairs David and Moira's dramatic and anxious behavior, which makes the seemingly simple task of cooking a meal together the ultimate challenge. Because of their prior privileged lifestyles, none of the Roses had any need to learn how to cook until they found themselves stranded in Schitt's Creek.

However, Moira takes offense and claims she does know how to cook. She coerces David into helping her prepare a family enchilada recipe, all the while refusing to admit she has no idea what she's doing. At the same time, Johnny and Bob engage in a strained and confused debate about Johnny's responsibility in the workspace Bob offers him. Alexis struggles to break things off with the sickly sweet Ted.

8. Moira's Nudes (Season 2, Episode 9)

When Moira learns that some explicit photos from her past landed on the internet, she worries the pictures could hurt her campaign for town council. Hilarity ensues when Moira asks Stevie and her own children to help her find the photos, but no one has any luck. The episode also shows another side to Moira's motivation to track down the images: she wants to reminisce about her youth and the good ol' days.

Moira gives an equally inspiring and comical speech to Stevie, encouraging her to take risqué photos of herself before she gets older. At the same time, Johnny struggles to ask David, the one employed member of the family, for money. “Moira's Nudes” exemplifies the perfect contrast between endearing and uncomfortable that Schitt's Creek does best.

9. Happy Anniversary (Season 2, Episode 13)

One of the most significant Schitt's Creek episodes, “Happy Anniversary,” showcases the Rose's growth after spending quite some time living in their new town. To celebrate their anniversary, Johnny and Moira go to Elmdale, a nearby city, for a meal at a high-end restaurant. But it just so happens that some old friends from their previous life were on a road trip and stopped at the same restaurant for dinner, along with Roland and Jocelyn from town.

As their old world collides with their new reality, Johnny defends his new life and the people in it. This critical shift in the Rose's attitude towards their situation shows just how much they're beginning to embrace the good parts of Schitt's Creek they've been trying to ignore for a long time.

10. New Car (Season 3, Episode 3)

Envious because everyone in town seems to have a car except for him, Johnny takes Moira to a used car dealership to search for a new ride. But since Johnny and Moira's clothes come from when they had hoards of cash to toss around, David encourages them to borrow clothes from Roland so they don't seem rich and get a better deal on a car. In typical Moira fashion, she takes this as an opportunity to put her acting skills to the test, creating an inane backstory and putting on a woeful cockney accent.

“New Car” earns a spot as one of the best Schitt's Creek episodes because of Moira's amusing antics and an essential plot development that reveals more about Stevie's goals and dreams for her future. Stevie's great-aunt passes away, leaving her to arrange the funeral and grapple with a massive new responsibility that asks her to confront what she truly wants.

11. Driving Test (Season 3, Episode 4)

When David's driver's license expires, he must take another road test to get it renewed. Filled to the brim with anxiety about the test, David listens to surprisingly kind and insightful sisterly advice from Alexis that helps the two bridge past issues and bond in a Rose sibling fashion.

Everyone loves to watch David sweat, making “Driving Test” a fun watch for fans of the more sensitive Rose sibling. Plus, Stevie grapples with becoming the owner of the motel after her great aunt's death, forcing Johnny to take action to protect his motel home. This important episode solidifies the Roses' dedication to their new town and its people.

12. Motel Review (Season 3, Episode 8)

Not only do viewers get to see Alexis attend high-school classes as her overly confident, star-of-the-show self, but they also get to see Jocelyn tell her off for plagiarizing an essay in “Motel Review.” It turns out Johnny, behind his daughter's back, re-wrote her essay. This episode beautifully sheds light on Johnny and Alexis's relationship, a topic often neglected in the rest of the series.

On top of that, Moira steps in at the motel's front desk to help the busy Johnny and Stevie, which, as anticipated by many, goes disastrously wrong. “Motel Review” even serves as the very episode where David meets Patrick (Noah Reid), the kindhearted, steady-minded man who becomes his business partner–and eventually, something more.

13. Grad Night (Season 3, Episode 13)

David's birthday, Alexis' high school graduation, Moira's Jazzagals performance out of town, and the first time the motel gets completely booked all fall on the same night in Schitt's Creek‘s season three finale. Because every member of the family has plans, none can make it to Alexis' graduation ceremony. Despite telling them she doesn't want them there, Alexis searches the crowd for just one family member. Moira and the Jazzagals surprise Alexis with a performance, making “Grad Night” one of the biggest tear-jerkers among Schitt's Creek episodes.

David celebrates his birthday at a dinner set up by Patrick. But when he brings Stevie along for the occasion, he soon realizes Patrick didn't plan a friendly dinner but a date for them to share. “Grad Night” feels like a satisfying ending to season three and the spark of the beginning of something new for David, which fans waited for with bated breath before the release of season four.

14. RIP Moira Rose (Season 4, Episode 5)

Some of the best Schitt's Creek episodes bring Moira to center stage, where she would agree she rightfully belongs. In “RIP Moira Rose,” Alexis discovers that the internet believes Moira died. Moira takes the false reporting as an opportunity to garner attention from the townspeople and online, delighting in their grief at her loss.

But when a news van shows up at the motel, reality comes crashing down on her and she spirals in her typical melodramatic Moira fashion. While Moira's mood swings overtake her, Alexis accompanies David on a trip to try out a new cheese vendor for his store before she realizes she has a connection to the vendor that she wants to keep quiet.

15. Open Mic (Season 4, Episode 6)

As one of the most romantic Schitt's Creek episodes, “Open Mic” makes many fans shed a happy tear or two. David and Patrick's store, Rose Apothecary, struggles to gain customers in their small town. Patrick suggests they host an open mic night, to which David scoffs and begrudgingly agrees. At the same time, Alexis puts her marketing skills to work on the motel, and Moira must keep the gender of Roland and Jocelyn's new baby a secret.

On the night of the open mic, Patrick surprises David by performing a beautiful song on his guitar in David's honor. This declaration of love rings especially true considering the often embarrassed David doesn't feel humiliated by the performance but is in awe of his gorgeous, loving boyfriend.

16. The Rollout (Season 4, Episode 11)

Jury duty, itchy skin rashes, and puppies come together with a bang in “The Rollout.” As the newly dubbed Rosebud Motel sets out to launch its new marketing plan, they face a snag–Johnny believes their new moisturizer from David's store caused both Stevie and David to break out in a rash.

As they clamber to get the cream off the shelves, Moira heads to jury duty with Jocelyn, and Alexis seeks out Ted's help to bring puppies to the singles' week event she planned. Each subplot of “The Rollout” contains witty humor, and Alexis faces a conflict that forces her to grow as a person.

17. Singles Week (Season 4, Episode 12)

Schitt's Creek always does a great job with their season finales, and “Singles Week” doesn't disappoint. As Alexis scrambles to get everything set up for the first event of single's week, she trusts Moira to pick up the supplies for the first game. But when Jocelyn goes into labor and can't get in contact with Roland (because Johnny sent him off to run errands without his phone), Moira must accompany her to the hospital.

As Johnny and Stevie search for Roland across town, Alexis steps up to handle singles week alone. This emotional episode retains the comedy fans know the series for while also showing just how much the Roses have changed since leaving their elite lifestyles behind.

18. Love Letters (Season 5, Episode 2)

Moira returns to Schitt's Creek after filming her new film in Bosnia feeling sleep-deprived, hyperactive, and suffering from insomnia. Her return to the motel room in the middle of the night makes “Love Letters” stand out with its spot-on humor.

But the episode goes on to embrace the unhinged Moira further when she discovers old love notes between Johnny and another woman. Angry that Johnny kept the letters, she discusses them with everyone in town before learning the woman on the other end of the letters' true identity. David's side plot becomes equally entertaining when Rose Apothecary gets robbed with David and Stevie alone in the store. But when Patrick returns and calls the police, they realize what actually happened.

19. Housewarming (Season 5, Episode 5)

What would David and Alexis act like at a high school party? Fans don't have to wonder because they find out in “Housewarming” when Patrick throws a party in his new apartment with a high school slumber party theme. And how could one throw a high school party without some drama?

During one of the party games, David and a wasted Ted share a kiss, sparking jealousy from both Alexis and Patrick. Back at the motel, Johnny insists that he and Moira can babysit Jocelyn's new baby, only to discover that Moira already made other plans.

20. The Hospies (Season 5, Episode 8)

“The Hospies” contains one of the most iconic Alexis moments in the series, making this episode a standout. While most of the episode focuses on Johnny and Stevie as they travel to a regional hospitality awards ceremony, back in Schitt's Creek, Moira and Jocelyn struggle to cast the lead in their production of Cabaret, and Alexis steps in to audition.

But Alexis' unearned confidence can only get her so far. When, during her audition, she pulls out the theme song to a TV series she starred in during her previous life, the whole audience burst out laughing.

21. The M.V.P. (Season 5, Episode 9)

“The M.V.P” shares similarities with “Turkey Shoot” in that David gets uncomfortable doing an activity no one could ever imagine him doing without some coercion. It's the local baseball league's big game, but each team needs one more player. David joins Patrick's team, while Johnny joins the other.

While Johnny feels excited to play some ball, David panics whenever the ball comes near him in the outfield. At the same time, Moira's overbearing and exhausting rehearsal methods for Cabaret almost scare the newly cast Stevie away for good.

22. Life Is a Cabaret (Season 5, Episode 14)

It's the night of the big production, but Stevie, the show's star, disappears hours before the curtains open. A panicked Moira searches for Stevie, forcing David to reveal a secret he and Patrick planned to keep until after opening night.

“Life Is a Cabaret” becomes the essential Stevie episode when she arrives just in time, Moira tells her just how authentic and cool she is, and she gets on stage to perform a beautiful and raw rendition of “Maybe This Time.”

23. The Premiere (Season 6, Episode 5)

When Moira's new movie, The Crows Have Eyes 3, gets slated for release on a subpar streaming platform, Alexis plans a premiere event in Schitt's Creek to draw attention to the flick. But Moira's melodramatics get in the way, as per usual, as her opinion of the event swings back and forth. Finally, Alexis must scramble to set up the event in record time.

The best part of “The Premiere” occurs with a surprise at the event that not even Alexis expected. As the women of the Rose family prepare for the premiere, Patrick gets his wisdom teeth removed. He has loose lips as the anesthesia wears off, which is both hilarious and endearing.

24. Moira Rosé (Season 6, Episode 7)

Herb Ertlinger wine returns in “Moira Rosé” when, despite their disastrous encounter from season one, Herb asks Moira to collaborate once more after watching her new successful film. Moira and David head to the vineyard to taste test a few wine options to name after Moira.

Unsurprisingly, David and Moira get extremely intoxicated, making their zany antics increase tenfold. While the dramatic Rose family members get wasted, Johnny has a fatherly talk with Patrick, and Alexis unknowingly brings some of the townspeople to a workout class that a cult uses to recruit new members.

25. The Bachelor Party (Season 6, Episode 11)

When Stevie organizes a joint bachelor party for David and Patrick, she plans an afternoon at an escape room followed by a night out at the nicest–and only– bar in Schitt's Creek: the Wobbly Elm. But sticking every member of the Rose family in a locked room without their phones to solve puzzles predictably doesn't go quite as smoothly as Stevie and Patrick hope.

While David, Moira, and Alexis protest at the idea of the event itself, Johnny feels distracted because he's waiting for an important phone call from an investor. But his phone got locked in a box in the lobby.

26. Happy Ending (Season 6, Episode 14)

The final episode of Schitt's Creek made fans emotional, not just because their favorite show ended but also because it's one of the best in the series. As David and Patrick prepare for their wedding day, they're not the only ones planning their futures. The wedding becomes the last day the Roses all live in Schitt's Creek, making the event bittersweet.

Of course, David can't celebrate the happiest day of his life without some upset. A sudden and powerful rainstorm swoops in over town, forcing David and Patrick to find a new venue on the day of the wedding.