‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Premieres on September 10

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC on September 10. The show starring Norman Reedus as the titular skilled hunter and zombie-apocalypse survivor is the fifth spin-off of the original Walking Dead series. It takes place after the events of The Walking Dead series finale.

Reedus spoke with Entertainment Weekly before the SAG-AFTRA strike began about the latest installment of The Walking Dead universe. “We're making art, and there's moving dialogue,” he says. “I think with doing a show as long as The Walking Dead for that many years, whether you know it or not, you fall into a rhythm of repeating things that work. I found myself saying some of the same lines over and over, and did all the other sorts of storylines that we had done before, maybe with another character or whatever. Now, we're not following anything. It's a different animal and it's beautiful, it's touching, and it's sort of amazing to look at and listen to and watch and feel.”

Melissa McBride's Carol Initially Had a More Significant Role in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France — the origin place of the virus that started the zombie apocalypse — and can't remember how or why he is there. Over the course of the series, Daryl journeys across a ruined France and connects with new characters as he tries to figure out a way back home. Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead universe, was initially supposed to have a more significant role in the new series, but the actress couldn't commit to the filming schedule in France. Producers for the show expect her to return as Carol in some capacity, but she won't be a main player as originally intended.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will also introduce several new characters to the fold. French actress Clémence Poésy plays Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious sect with a dark past. British actor Adam Nagaitis plays Quinn, the owner of the Paris nightclub Demimonde, who has become a powerful figure since walkers took over the planet. Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, and Paloma as Coco round out the cast.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon consists of six episodes, the first of which, “L'ame Perdue,” airs on September 10 on AMC.