The Weird World of Alternative Casting Classic Movies

Imagine Casablanca without Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, or The Terminator without Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s impossible. Like every other perfectly cast film, Bogart, Bergman, and Schwarzenegger become the characters they play, both on screen and in the popular imagination, symbiotically united by the magic of the movies. But the casting process is seldom as straightforward as it seems, and in almost all cases, if only for a brief moment, a shadow version of a movie exists.

In the weird world of alternative casting, a hundred and one things could have intervened to fundamentally change the movies we know and love. Prepare for shocking alternate realities!

Casablanca (1942)

Real World: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman

Weird World: Ronald Reagan, Ann Sheridan

Some historians have dismissed as an alternative casting legend the notion that Ronald Reagan was initially cast in the iconic role of Rick Blain in Casablanca. However, a Warner Bros. press release from January 1942 stated categorically that “Ann Sheridan and Ronald Reagan will star in Casablanca.” This was almost certainly a publicity stunt, but since the future president was under contract to Warner Bros., a leading man not far below Bogart in the pecking order, his playing Rick was not out of the question. And much the same goes for Sheridan, who was also a Warner Bros. player and, at the time, a bigger star than either Reagan or Bogart. Known as the “Ooomph Girl”, a nickname that says much about prevailing attitudes in 1940s Hollywood, she had already appeared in six films with Bogart, getting equal or higher billing each time.

The Notebook (2004)

Real World: Ryan Gosling, James Garner

Weird World: George Clooney, Paul Newman

Instead of Gosling and Garner playing the young and old versions Noah Calhoun in the movie version of Nicolas Sparks novel, it could have been Clooney and Newman. Or could it?

“We met and said, ‘This is it. It’s going to be great!’” recalled Clooney in a 2020 interview. But after watching a few of Newman’s movies, he began to get cold feet. “He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen. We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane.’ We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together.” Sadly, that mouth-watering alternative casting prospect never happened. Newman passed away from cancer in 2008.

Goodfellas (1990)

Real World: Ray Liotta, Lorraine Bracco

Weird World: Tom Cruise, Madonna

In a 2010 interview with GQ magazine, producer Irwin Winkler revealed that he and director Martin Scorsese had very different views on who should play the central roles of Henry and Karen Hill in Scorsese’s classic mob movie.

“Marty wanted Ray,” he recalled. “I thought we could do better.” And by better, he meant Cruise, a mind-boggling alternative casting choice for all his superstar charisma and underrated acting talent. But Liotta eventually won Winkler over. “My wife [and I] were having dinner one night in a restaurant and lo and behold, Ray Liotta came over. He said, ‘Look, I know you don’t really want me for it, but…’ And he sold me on the role right that evening.”

Madonna was also “in the mix” according to co-producer Barbara de Fina, to the extent that Scorsese checked out her performance in the play Speed the Plow and met with her afterward. Thankfully, sanity prevailed (even contemplating the anti-chemsitry between Cruise and Madonna hurts) and Lorraine Bracco, a Brooklyn native with an Italian-American father, was cast as Karen.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Real World: Judy Garland

Weird World: Shirley Temple

Although ten-year-old moppet Temple ever had a slim chance at playing Dorothy, her marquee appeal did not rule her out, and she was in the running for the role no matter how briefly. Producer Arthur Freed had his heart dead set on up-and-coming teen star Garland, but had she twisted an ankle on the way to her screen test, the world of Oz might have looked very different.

The Godfather (1972)

Real World: Marlon Brando

Weird World: Burt Lancaster

After re-inventing screen acting in the late 1940s, Marlon Brando’s career was on the rocks by the late ‘60s. A string of bad choices and high-profile flops had earned him the label “box office poison.” He also had a well-earned reputation as being difficult to work with.

Certainly, no one in their right mind would’ve thought him right for the crucial role of Don Corleone in The Godfather. Paramount execs’ wanted anyone but Brando. Veteran star Lancaster rode the top of their wish list, but everyone from Laurence Olivier to Ernest Borgnine was considered at some point. It’s even said that Frank Sinatra briefly eyed the role. Think about that alternative casting.

Luckily, director Francis Ford Coppola fought tooth-and-nail for Brando to get the part. He even arranged a clandestine screen test at Brando’s home in Beverly Hills, where the actor did his own “old man” makeup (hence the myth that Brando played the Don with toilet paper in his cheeks). The Paramount suits didn’t even recognize him. He won the part on the spot, fully vindicating Coppola’s faith and eventually winning a Best Actor Oscar for his performance.

Back to the Future (1985)

Real World: Michael J. Fox

Weird World: Eric Stoltz

After his breakout role as Cher’s facially disfigured teenage son in 1985’s Mask, Eric Stoltz became a hot Hollywood property. He seemed tailor-made for the role of Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis’ time-travel comedy: talented, good-looking, the right age, and a star in the making. But after a month of shooting, it became painfully obvious that Stoltz’s method acting and lack of comedy chops made a terrible fit for the character. He was edgy and sardonic, where Marty needs to be boyish and eager.

Despite the millions of dollars already invested, the studio took the momentous step of firing Stoltz and re-shooting all his scenes with alternative casting: the more relatable Fox, who was then turning heads as Reaganite high-schooler Alex P. Keaton in the hit sit-com Family Ties.

Forest Gump (1994)

Real World: Tom Hanks

Weird World: John Travolta

How the shape of 90s movies could’ve been so different. Travolta turned down the title role in Forrest Gump in favor of Pulp Fiction. Either movie would’ve jump-started his stalled career. Gump may well have propelled him to superstardom, as it did Hanks. But his performance as affable hitman Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s dazzling pop-culture milestone gave him cult status and set him on a very different trajectory.

As they say, life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get with alternative casting.

Grease (1978)

Real World: John Travolta

Weird World: Henry Winkler

Yes, it’s true. The first choice to play Danny Zucco in the screen version of the hit Broadway show was none other than Arthur Herbert “The Fonz” Fonzarelli. Quite reasonably, Winkler turned the role down because he felt the character was too close to his Happy Days persona and feared typecasting. He later admitted that after Happy Days jumped the shark (the show is where the phrase originated; its nadir was Fonzie literally jumping a shark on water-skis), he was offered nothing but Fonzie-type roles for the best part of a decade.

But, hey, that’s showbiz. Correction: Heeeeyyy! That’s showbiz.

Titanic (1997)

Real World: Leonardo DiCaprio

Weird World: Mathew McConaughey

“Alright, alright, alright. I’m king of the world!” It’s long been rumored in the alternative casting world that McConaughey turned down the opportunity to play Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s Big Boat blockbuster. Not so says the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar-winner, who revealed recently on the Literally! podcast that although he read with Kate Winslet, and believed he’d done enough to earn the part, he never received an official offer. “I really thought it was going to happen,” he said. “It did not.”

Titanic (1997)

Real World: Kate Winslet

Weird World: Claire Danes

Unlike McConaughey, Danes actually did turn down the lead in Cameron’s unassuming shipboard romance. Aside from her exceptional acting talent, producers wanted to capitalize on the chemistry Danes and DiCaprio generated in 1996’s Romeo + Juliet.

Danes, though, was wary. “I remember after the movie came out,” she told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. “I went to the premiere of The Man in the Iron Mask, and when [Leo] walked into the room, the floor fell in his direction. Everybody in the room went toward him. It was a little scary. I think I may have sensed I was courting that. And I just couldn't do it. I didn't want it.”

Django Unchained (2012)

Real World: Jamie Foxx

Weird World: Will Smith

According to Smith, he desperately wanted to play Django but couldn’t see eye-to-eye with Quentin Tarantino on the film’s theme of vengeance and retribution. “I felt the only way I could make that movie is it had to be a love story, not a vengeance story,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “Violence begets violence. For me, I just couldn't connect to violence being the answer.”

The Godfather (1972)

Real World: Al Pacino

Weird World: Jack Nicholson

In a similar alternative casting scenario to Marlon Brando’s casting, Francis Ford Coppola was convinced that the only actor who could play the key role of Michael Corleone in his operatic mob family saga was an unknown named Al Pacino. Everybody else involved vehemently disagreed.

Legendary Paramount producer Robert Evans was so convinced Pacino was wrong for the part he flew into paroxysms of rage if Coppola even mentioned his name. The studio set its sights on an established young star, with Nicholson the frontrunner. When Pacino turned in perhaps the worst screen test in Hollywood history, it seemed the role was Jack’s for the taking.

But he didn’t take it, admirably decreeing that as the character was Italian-American, he should be played by an Italian-American. This gave Coppola at least a little leverage (Pacino’s paternal grandparents were first-generation immigrants from Don Vito’s birthplace, the Sicilian town of Corleone). Coppola gradually wore Evans and the other nay-sayers down, proving once again that he could see something in a performer that they could not, and that his grasp of the material far outstripped theirs. Pacino was, of course, a sensation as Michael, earning critical plaudits by the truckload, and his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Real World: Harrison Ford

Weird World: Tom Selleck

Despite Ford’s iconic performance as Han Solo in Star Wars, he ranked second to Selleck when casting Indy. The Magnum P.I. star could not, however, extricate himself from his TV contract.

Raiders is an illustrative case when it comes to alternative asting. Would Tom Selleck have made a bad Indiana Jones? No. In fact, he’d probably have been terrific. But would Selleck have had the elusive Ingredient X that made Harrison Ford’s Indy a movie immortal, one of the most beloved and enduring action heroes in history?

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Real World: Audrey Hepburn

Weird World: Marilyn Monroe

this alternative casting would have made a different film for sure, but who would not want to see Monroe as the free-spirited Holly Golightly? Writer Truman Capote wrote the character with Monroe in mind, but the actress's well-known issues with drugs, alcohol, and mental illness precluded the studio from hiring her. Audrey Hepburn took the role instead, and made it iconic, though she spent the rest of her life saying she felt miscast in the part.

The Terminator (1984)

Real World: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Weird World: O.J. Simpson

If anyone in the alternative casting realm has a hard time picturing anyone but the Austrian Oak playing the T-8000 Terminator, they have a harder time picturing O.J. Simpson in the role. But the studio wanted to cast a major celebrity over a relative unknown, even one as perfectly formed as Schwarzenegger, and ex-football hero-turned-movie star Simpson fit the bill. Director James Cameron thought The Juice was “too nice” and that audiences wouldn’t buy him as a ruthless killing machine. Funny that.