In the abstract, all musicals are weird. People don’t just start singing at dramatic moments in real life, so the genre already requires viewers buy into significant suspension of disbelief. As a result, some people just can’t get into musicals — and to appeal to those people, studio marketing departments seem desperate to hide any trace of musical numbers from trailers for films like Wonka and Mean Girls. However, once one buys into the genre’s expectations, most movie musicals don’t feel weird at all when watching them.

The films on this list are not most movie musicals. Whether intentionally or by accident, through stylistic excess or twisted subject matter, these films shock, befuddle, and sometimes even offend — all while carrying a tune (or at least attempting to). From cult favorites to forgotten disasters, have a look at the weirdest movie musicals of all time.

1. The Apple

In the dystopian disco future of…1994, Boogalow Music International (BIM) controls the charts and the government, forcing all citizens to wear stickers of their logo and do jazzercise for an hour a day. The Satanic corporation lures innocent musicians Alphie (George Gilmour) and Bibi (Catherine Mary Stewart) into its grasp, tempting them with both the Biblical symbolism of the film’s title and the promise that “it’s a natural, natural, natural desire to meet an actual, actual, actual vampire.” At the last minute with zero set-up, God shows up in a limo to save a hippie commune. (.)

Menahem Golan, the Israeli schlockmeister who went on to produce Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, thought 1980’s The Apple could serve as his breakout success in America. That didn’t happen.

Bad music, worse singing, nonsensical plotting, PG-rated group love, and sheer camp insanity earn The Apple its reputation as one of the worst movies ever made (and weirdest movie musicals) — but one so bad in such weird ways that it becomes astonishing, something that one must see to believe.

2. Phantom of the Paradise

Another “music execs are the devil” movie, but unlike The Apple, Phantom of the Paradise has a few redeeming features. Sharp direction by Brian De Palma and a versatile genre-blending soundtrack by Paul Williams add up to one of the weirdest movie musicals that combines elements of Faust, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Phantom of the Opera (12 years before Andrew Lloyd Webber’s more famous musical version).

Winslow Leach (William Finley), a singer-songwriter screwed out of success by the wicked producer Swan (Paul Williams), serves as the “Phantom” equivalent. Winslow covers his disfigured face with a bird mask, speaks through a synthesizer, and will kill anyone who performs his songs except for Phoenix (Jessica Harper), the object of his affection whom he seeks to protect from Swan’s abuse.

Upon the film’s initial 1974 release, some critics dismissed its satire as too broad, but time has been kind to this hyper-stylized horror comedy, with the likes of Guillermo Del Toro and Edgar Wright counting it among their favorite movies.

3. Shock Treatment

Not that a transvestite Transylvanian alien making a hunky Frankenstein monster and engaging in light cannibalism ISN’T weird, but when a movie's as iconic as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, one can easily become desensitized to such weirdness. In lieu of listing the beloved yet overexposed sci-fi spoof, take a look at the sequel most people either forgot or didn’t even know existed.

Shock Treatment continues the adventures of Brad and Janet, though this time around Cliff DeYoung and Jessica Harper replace Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon in the lead roles. Now married, the couple lives in the town of Denton, where a fast food mogul forces all citizens to appear on TV shows — including a soap opera in a mental hospital.

Rocky Horror fans rejected this follow-up in 1981, seeing it as a try-hard attempt to recreate a cult phenomenon. It has more defenders today, who argue that director Jim Sharman and writer/composer Richard O’Brien saw beyond their time in satirizing reality TV decades before the genre took over the airwaves.

4. Miami Connection

In theory, Miami Connection could hold more appeal to people who “don’t like musicals.” Similar to the likes of Once and A Star Is Born, its musical numbers don’t pop up out of nowhere but instead only occur when musician characters perform. And that’s the only way Miami Connection can ever get compared to Once and A Star Is Born.

The first and only film directed by and starring taekwondo teacher Y.K. Kim, Miami Connection centers around a rock band named Dragon Sound that battles cocaine-stealing biker ninjas. One second, the film throws as many low-budget gore effects as it can at the viewer, only to follow up with earnest pleas about how “only through the elimination of violence can we achieve world peace.”

Derided upon its limited release in 1988 and immediately forgotten for the next two decades, a cult following discovered the film thanks to its 2012 rerelease. Though not a good movie by any means, audiences now appreciate it as a supreme hunk of ‘80s cheese. Dragon Sound’s song “Friends” features in the video game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

5. Annette

Now for some more highbrow weirdness: Annette emerged from a collaboration between Holy Motors director Leos Carax and the art-pop band Sparks.

In the film, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as a standup comedian and an opera singer, respectively, raising a creepy puppet child together. The comedian drunkenly kills the singer, the singer’s ghost possesses the puppet girl with her beautiful voice, and the puppet turns her dad into the authorities while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. You know, standard Hero’s Journey stuff.

With its repetitive music, dry humor, and deliberate invocations of the Uncanny Valley, Annette offers serious alienation in the Brechtian sense. Consensus leans positive, but critics hold a wide range of opinions on it, calling it everything from a bold masterpiece to a pretentious misfire.

The jury of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival leaned on the positive side, giving Carax their Best Director award. However one feels about it, Annette deserves credit for going all-in on originality.

6. The Happiness of the Katakuris

Does Takashi Miike ever sleep? The man’s directed over a hundred different movies and TV shows and shows no sign of slowing down. His filmography spans just about every genre, from horror movies like Audition and Ichi the Killer to cartoony farces like Yatterman and Ace Attorney — and with The Happiness of the Katakuris, he directed a movie that’s simultaneously a horror film, a comedy, and a musical! One of the weirdest movie musicals.

A very loose remake of the Korean film A Quiet Family, The Happiness of the Katakuris announces its off-the-wall strangeness right off the bat with a claymation angel baby rising out of a bowl of soup and tearing out a woman’s uvula. This opening has nothing to do with the main plot, except for sharing weirdness, violence, and dark humor.

The actual story involves a bed and breakfast where every guest just happens to die a horrible death. Though the Katakuri family doesn’t kill anyone, they still must hide the bodies. Karaoke sing-alongs, dancing zombies, and the world’s least convincing portrayal of an English secret agent make for memorable highlights of a movie that wants to leave the audience with a sense of happiness even in the face of humanity’s inevitable extinction.

7. Lost Horizon (1973)

The golden age of movie musicals was already dying at the hands of such flops as Paint Your Wagon (Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood as singing cowboys!) and Doctor Dolittle (one of the lousiest Best Picture nominees in Oscar history) by the time Lee Jarrott’s Lost Horizon hit theaters in 1973. The musical remake of the 1937 Frank Capra adventure film (itself an adaptation of James Hinton’s 1933 novel) merely sealed the nails on the coffin of the genre’s former dominance in Hollywood.

Every version of Lost Horizon plays weirdly today. Its depiction of Shangri-La, a fantasy utopia in the Himalayas ruled by an old white guy, comes filled with uncomfortable Orientalist issues, and its messages about romantic relationships baffle modern sensibilities. One can accept the ‘30s film as “of its time,” but critics in the ‘70s rightfully dismissed the remake as ridiculous.

More details further bizarreness: the fact the first of the Burt Bacharach-penned songs first appears a full 40 minutes into a 2.5-hour movie, and that the original cut included a half-unclothed “Fertility Dance” scene so laughable that the studio cut it entirely until it resurfaced as a DVD extra.

8. Lisztomania

Ken Russell spent the year 1975 making not one, but TWO surrealistic rock musicals starring Roger Daltry of The Who. Tommy, based on The Who’s concept album, gets bonkers enough, but even the pinball wizard can’t match the sheer insanity of Lisztomania, a movie that divides viewers between those in hysterics or those left completely exhausted from the excess of it all.

The film’s title comes from the real 19th-century phenomenon of fans going into a frenzy in the presence of Hungarian pianist Franz Liszt (played by Daltry in the film). Many consider Liszt the first “rock star” because of this, with “Lisztomania” considered a precursor to Beatlemania. On a knowing bit of casting, Ringo Starr plays the Pope in this film.

But the historical curiosity alone fails to satisfy the film Lisztomania, which also involves a 10-foot-long phallus facing the guillotine, a vampire Richard Wagner (Paul Nicholas) building a mecha-Viking and transforming into Frankenstein-Hitler, and a love-powered spaceship from Heaven saving the day. Rick Wakeman from the band Yes wrote the original music and cameos as Thor.

9. Meet the Feebles

Before the Hobbit epics and the Beatles docs, Peter Jackson first became known to the world as New Zealand’s indie connoisseur of bad taste. Literally, his first film has the title Bad Taste!

Jackson’s second film, Meet the Feebles, took the basic set-up of The Muppet Show — a group of felt performers causing chaos backstage at a musical variety show — and twisted it up with all the sexual, drugs, ultraviolence, and bodily fluids one could possibly imagine.

Even by the standards of adults-only puppet movies like Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Team America: World Police and The Jim Henson Company’s own The Happytime Murders, Meet the Feebles shocks and disturbs with vile content. To say too much about what happens in the movie would incur the wrath of the Google content filter… and somehow this became part of Muppets canon!

Seriously, The Muppets Mayhem show on Disney+ confirms that The Electric Mayhem had a “bad night” partying with the Feebles (“Two of them are in witness protection. The rest are in prison,” Peter Jackson tells the Muppets of the Feebles’ fates).

10. Cannibal! The Musical

Between South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, Team America: World Police, and The Book of Mormon, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become the most successful ambassadors of musical theatre to the demographic of fratbros who'd otherwise never be caught dead watching musicals. Right from the beginning of their careers, Parker and Stone’s ambitious student film Cannibal! The Musical showcased their love of raunchy showtunes (and making fun of Mormons).

Shot during spring break in 1993 and eventually given a commercial release by Troma in 1996, Cannibal! The Musical loosely adapts the true story of Alferd Packer (played by Parker), a prospector who ate his companions while traveling from Utah to Colorado in 1874. The film presents this gruesome story with an ironic smile, juxtaposing extreme gore with cheery musical numbers evoking Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma. “It’s a Shpadoinkle Day!”

11. Forbidden Zone

Forbidden Zone announces its intentions to turn viewers away from its opening scene of a man in blackface. The 2021 director’s cut digitally edits this to “clownface” in an admission of going too far, but the fact that director Richard Elfman and his performance art troupe the Mystic Knights of Oingo Boingo even went there in 1980, exemplifies a production with no stereotype off-limits and no subject too dark to turn into a joke.

For those who can stomach the willful offensiveness, Forbidden Zone bombards the senses with nonstop inter-dimensional weirdness, a creative kitschy visual style, and some fun cabaret-style musical numbers (in Danny Elfman’s first-ever movie score!).

Even if the movie’s more abrasive elements make it hard for mainstream audiences to enjoy, it holds value as a major inspiration for many more successful films — Tim Burton cites it as a major influence on his whole style and the reason he regularly collaborates with Danny Elfman.

12. Cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatrical adaptation of T.S. Elliot’s poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats was plenty weird to begin with — what little plot the show has involves the “Jellicles” competing for the chance to die. The feline spectacle succeeded on Broadway and the West End, but whatever alchemy made Cats work on stage disappeared in Tom Hooper’s misbegotten 2019 film adaptation.

Rather than putting actors in costumes like the stage show or using traditional animation like Steven Spielberg’s proposed movie version in the ‘90s, Hooper’s Cats used “digital fur technology” to transform the likes of Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, and Taylor Swift into creatures out of one’s worst nightmares.

In the first 20 minutes, Rebel Wilson rips off her skin to reveal a dress underneath and eats a bunch of dancing cockroaches with human faces; in the final scene, Judi Dench stares directly into the viewer's soul to warn them that “a cat is not a dog.”

Have pity on the poor overworked special effects artists who never actually finished the movie, and pray that someday the world can experience the true horror of the film’s unreleased “b-tthole cut.”

13. Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical

Musical adaptations of old movies fill up way too many Broadway theaters, and Off-Broadway theaters house even more movie-to-musical translations— but the Off-Broadway ones get a lot looser and sillier, including many outright parodies.

Where Broadway shows like Hairspray or The Color Purple make the jump to new movie musical remakes frequently, movie-to-off-Broadway-to-movie adaptations occur more rarely. The list pretty much just consists of Little Shop of Horrors (a great musical that falls into the Rocky Horror category of maybe too popular for this list) and… Reefer Madness.

The original Reefer Madness movie from 1936, an exploitation film intended to warn people about the dangers of marijuana, presents such “dangers” via a mix of wild exaggerations and outright lies, so of course, the movie became a “so bad it's good” cult classic for potheads.

Reefer Madness: The Musical, which opened in LA in 1998 and off-Broadway in 2001, parodies the public domain original, transforming a work of unintentionally hilarious moralizing into one of intentional comedy. Stars including Kristen Bell, Neve Campbell, and Alan Cumming star in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, made for Showtime in 2005.

14. The Lure

For anyone seeking out a Polish rock ’n roll feminist fairy tale horror musical about mermaid strippers, only one movie of note fits that specific collection of keywords: The Lure.

The bones of the story come from Hans Christen Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, complete with the tragic turning to sea foam ending Disney wouldn’t dare adapt. Of course, Andersen’s mermaid didn’t have the body count of killer sirens Silver (Marta Mazurek) and Golden (Michalina Olszańska).

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska cited her adolescent experiences growing up in her mother’s nightclub as inspiration for other parts of the film (presumably not the throat-ripping scenes). Lending an additional layer of interest, the mermaids’ struggles on land work as an allegory for the plight of immigrants. Too weird to find mainstream success in its initial 2015 Polish release, The Lure went on to earn critical acclaim on the international film festival circuit before joining the prestigious Criterion Collection.

15. Popeye

In 1980, before superhero movies dominated the box office and Disney and Netflix made live-action remakes of popular cartoons a core of their business model, Robert Altman turned Popeye into a live-action film. This musical adaptation of E.C. Segar’s comic strip character, starring Robin Williams in the title role, served as a change of pace for the director of M*A*S*H and Nashville, but not a successful one — it bombed at the box office and won Worst Picture at the Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

Yet as often happens with ambitious big swings from auteur filmmakers, Popeye now has at least as many defenders among cinephiles as it does detractors. The cast earns easy defense — few human beings ever fit the description of “live-action cartoon” better than Robin Williams, and the filmmakers did well casting Shelly DuVall as Olive Oyl.

As for defending Harry Nilsson’s songs… that’s a matter of subjective taste, but they have at least one major fan in the form of Paul Thomas Anderson, who repurposed Olive Oyl’s romantic ballad “He Needs Me” for Punch-Drunk Love.

16. The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T

Theodor Geisel, AKA Dr. Seuss, only ever worked on one feature film, The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T — and he hated the experience. “Hollywood is not suited for me and I am not suited for it,” the good doctor said of compromising his vision on an expensive bomb. Due to a disastrous test screening, the film only exists in incomplete form, with half the musical numbers excised and only available on the soundtrack album.

Still, even compromised Seuss material possesses a fair deal more imagination than almost anything else Hollywood produced in the ‘50s — or in any era, really. This musical fantasy centers around a young boy, Bart Collins (Tommy Rettig), who envisions his piano teacher Dr. Terwilliker (Hans Conried) as a fascist dictator enslaving 500 boys to play a single giant piano.

Too weird for critics to comprehend and too frightening for families to enjoy upon its initial release in 1953, many now embrace it as a stunning cult oddity.

17. Anna and the Apocalypse

If someone must only watch one Christmas musical featuring zombies in their lifetime… well, they’ve probably already seen The Nightmare Before Xmas, but if they want to watch another (with a lot more zombies), go with Anna and the Apocalypse. John McPhail’s 2018 film combines holiday cheer, Broadway pizazz, and apocalyptic horror in a package that, by all means, shouldn’t work, but it does.

The difficulty of selling people on such a strange combination of genres explains why Anna and the Apocalypse didn’t do much business in theaters. Yet for those select few at the center of a horror freak/theatre kid Venn diagram, the quality of this film surpasses many of the others on this list. The catchy songs and likable characters hold interest, and the silly set-up nonetheless allows for a story with a surprising amount of heart and genuine tragedy. The “Human Voice” sequence stands out as particularly affecting to rewatch in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

18. Repo! The Genetic Opera

Of all the cult films on this list, Repo! The Genetic Opera arguably tried the hardest to cultivate such a following — with the least care what anyone outside said fandom thinks of it. Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of four Saw movies, put his savings on the line to finance this $8.5 million passion project, adapted from a stage opera by Darren Smith and Terrance Zdunich. It didn’t even come close to making its money back, but its devoted fanbase kept it playing in theaters for years after its initial 2008 limited release thanks to Rocky Horror-style midnight showings.

This fully sung-through gothic cyberpunk musical takes place in a dystopian future where people rent out healthy organs from the GeneCo megacorp — and if they don’t pay up, the organs get “repossessed” by assassins. For some reason, Paris Hilton plays a key role. Critics mostly hated the over-the-top performances, cheap gore effects, and cheesy music.

Fans love it for the exact same qualities.

19. Yellow Submarine

After the runaway success of A Hard Day’s Night and the relative disappointment of Help!, The Beatles sat out on active involvement on the third film in their contract, instead commissioning an animated movie from the producers of their Saturday morning cartoon series. But Yellow Submarine rose high above Saturday morning cartoon standards, becoming a wild psychedelic experience that helped break American animation out of the standard Disney formula.

Surprisingly, it seems the animators WEREN’T on drugs when making this movie; director George Dunning made the anti-drug PSA The Maggot just five years later, and production designer Heinz Edelman, who called himself “conservative,” based his style on mere “hearsay” about psychedelic experiences.

The story — Sgt. Pepper recruits the Beatles to save Pepperland from the evil Blue Meanies using the power of love — holds no depth, but the combination of classic Beatles music and bizarre pop art makes for an entertaining time capsule of the late ‘60s. Hollywood couldn’t make a movie like this in any other era — though Robert Zemeckis’ proposed a CG motion capture remake, which could have been a Cats-level nightmare.

20. Donkey Skin

Jacques Demy, one of the great filmmakers of the French New Wave, tweaked the conventions of the classic Hollywood musical with movies like The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Young Girls of Rochefort. His 1970 film Donkey Skin adapts a fairy tale by Charles Perrault, who also wrote down such tales as Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella. Donkey Skin’s lower familiarity among children today probably has something to do with parents not wanting to read stories about physical enmeshment to their kids.

Yes, Donkey Skin follows a king (Jean Marais) who wants to marry the most beautiful woman in the land — and he decides his daughter (Catherine Deneuve) fits the bill. The princess tests her dad by asking for gifts, and when he gives her the titular donkey skin (that also makes jewels!), she runs off into hiding in another kingdom.

She eventually finds a happy ending, marrying a prince (Jacques Perrin) while the king marries her fairy godmother (Delphine Seyrig). Demy made this already strange tale even more surreal with hyper-colorful visuals (with even the horses dyed red and blue) and anachronistic inclusions of modern poetry and advanced technology.