The “West’s Most Western Town” Gears up for Seasonal Travelers

When asked, 65% of families planning to travel are looking to take vacations, specifically in a city – more than twice the number as last year. And with more travellers being driven by a desire to include their children, Scottsdale, Arizona is looking better than ever.

The town of 244,402 residents, located less than 10 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is a popular destination for visitors of all ages. However, according to Experience Scottsdale, 37% of visitors to the city travel with their children under the age of 18.

As families choose where to go for fall and winter getaways, Scottsdale proves to be a solid choice, and the town is gearing up for them – preparing a stunning array of seasonal activities.

“During the past decade, Scottsdale's November and December hotel occupancy has increased nearly 15% as more and more travelers discover Scottsdale for the holidays. Sunny days paired with festival light displays, culinary delights, and holiday activities for the whole family have made Scottsdale a perfect choice for a getaway,” says Vice President of Community & Government Affairs, Rachel Pearson.

“In addition to incredible holiday festivals at local resorts and unique holiday experiences, we're also excited for the return of Scottsdazzle, a month-long extravaganza of nearly 50 holiday events throughout Old Town Scottsdale,” says Pearson.

Scottsdale's Seasonal Attractions Lure Family Tourists

The annual U.S. Family Travel Survey found 85% of parents say they are either likely or very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months. Scottsdale is banking on this growing family travel trend by enhancing its seasonal offerings.

Shreya Patel, Marketing Manager at Lowest Flight Fares, explains that while popular venues attract larger crowds, “many prefer offbeat destinations to avoid crowds, and one such city is Scottsdale, Arizona.” Patel says, “21% of our bookings are for Scottsdale and mostly families with kids.”

Scottsdale has a wide range of activities for families.

These include world-class museums, an award-winning aquarium, exciting outdoor adventures, luxury resorts, and dining venues rich in ‘eatertainment' experiences.

The city's seasonal activities further enhance its appeal, contributing to Scottsdale's popularity among families. Boasting 330 days of sunshine, Scottsdale lets visitors enjoy the outdoors even in the fall and winter, providing a sunny escape when other regions are grappling with rain and snow.

Alec Sills-Trausch, an outdoor enthusiast and travel writer at Explore with Alec, says, “For me, Scottsdale's unique location to the nearby McDowell Mountains makes it a fantastic place to go hiking or mountain biking without traveling too far out of town. I could do a nice long day hike and still be ready for evening activities with friends or family.”

Immersive Activities Take Center Stage

As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, Scottsdale offers a range of family-friendly activities that captivate and celebrate the spirit of the season.

Scottsdale puts a whimsical spin on hot air ballooning during Halloween, offering a unique celebration — the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival. Unlike Albuquerque's famed festival, this event blends the spooky season with aerial displays. Families can enjoy safe trick-or-treating from balloon to balloon, live music, and festive activities, making it a unique way to celebrate Halloween.

In November, the Canal Convergence event transforms Old Town Scottsdale with its larger-than-life art installations, attracting adults and children alike. The event is particularly family-friendly, offering a variety of kid-oriented programming.

A cherished tradition, Las Noches de las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden is a great spectacle. As one of the garden's longest-running events, it invites visitors to wander along trails decorated with thousands of twinkling, hand-lit luminarias. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous collection of arid-land plants, the Las Noches de las Luminarias is enhanced with live music on select dates, making it a popular outing in December.

After Thanksgiving, Old Town Scottsdale transforms into a winter wonderland with Scottsdazzle, starting with a Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by several festive events, including scavenger hunts, whiskey tastings, and Jingle Barre at Marshall Way Bridge.

Families can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with over 4 million twinkling lights at Enchant, a ride through glowing displays at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.

Steve Morrow, an avid traveler, says, “During the holidays, Scottsdale is a fantastic destination for families. Every year since my kids were little, we head to McCormick Stillman Railroad at Christmas time. It's a family affair. With festive lights and holiday-themed train rides, it's the perfect spot for a fun evening. My kids are in college now, and we still love to go.”

Luxury Resorts Offer Holiday Escapes for Families

Scottsdale's resorts embrace the seasonal festivities, adding an extra layer of attraction for families. Their tailored events and activities during this period provide a compelling reason for families to choose Scottsdale as their holiday destination.

Christmas at the Princess transforms the resort into a winter wonderland, making it hard to remember it's surrounded by desert. With festive activities like the Desert Ice Rink, S'mores Land, Lagoon Lights, the Princess Express Train, and The Village boasting a 120-foot Snow Mountain for sledding, the holiday spirit is in full swing from mid-November to the dawn of the New Year.

“We started this magical wonderland 14 years ago to give valley residents and travelers alike a warm festive destination to make memories and celebrate the Christmas season with their friends and family. It was important to me to give them experiences they just couldn't get anywhere else that would create memories that would last a lifetime!” says Jack Miller, Regional Vice President and General Manager of the Princess.

Miller continues, “Amongst those is an outdoor town center with a real ice skating rink, trains that take you to see our more than 7 million lights, a singing Christmas tree, and new this year, Aurora Ice, a chill experience below freezing for the whole family. As the event has grown, we're delighted to see that so many generational families have made Christmas at the Princess a part of their family traditions.”

The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North also features winter programs, including breakfast with Santa, a Holiday Glow Massage, and eggnog sampling. Guests can enjoy a “tuck in” from Santa's elves, complete with cookies and an Arizona-themed storybook reading.

Preparing for The Season

Scottsdale's blend of traditional and unique holiday festivities, its array of family-friendly attractions, and its luxury resorts‘ inviting ambiance make the city a standout choice for families planning their fall and winter getaways. With the city gearing up to welcome a surge of travelers, Scottsdale is ready to provide an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.

