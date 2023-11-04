The Wildest Queer Films You Can Stream Now

Sure, film has the potential to move and inspire the masses through cinematic storytelling, but that doesn’t mean they all have to become Academy Award nominees to change lives. With films like Bottoms and Dicks: The Musical making this year’s box office gloriously queer and unhinged, it’s a beautiful time to embrace LGBTQ+ film insanity that has gone back decades.

Have a look at the wildest queer films available to stream this season.

1. Bottoms (2023, Directed by Emma Seligman)

Emma Seligman’s sophomore feature returned to high school for this self-described “lesbian incel comedy.” The film stars Rachel Sennot and Ayo Edebri as two untalented queers who decide to start their own high school fight club to attract hot cheerleaders for them to date. The film takes absurdity to new levels.

2. Dicks: The Musical (2023, Directed by Larry Charles)

Based on Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharpe’s stage show: Identical F***ing Twins, Dicks: The Musical arrives as one of the most deranged musicals in years. The creators star as newly found brothers who try to get their mom and dad, played by legends Megan Mullaly and Nathan Lane, back together. Megan Thee Stallion makes her debut role in a film that can certainly be described as for the “girls, gays, and theys.”

3. Theater Camp (2023, Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman)

Any theater kid will be the first to proclaim they exist as an endangered minority and, delusions aside, provide glorious fodder for belly-aching laughter. Cowritten by the directors and boyfriends Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, the film also stars Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, and Patti Harrison, among a talented ensemble.

4. Shiva Baby (2020, Directed by Emma Seligman)

Before Bottoms took over the gay world, Emma Seligman made her directing debut with Shiva Baby, a dark comedy about Rachel Sennot trying to juggle her ex-girlfriend and sugar daddy showing up to the same Shiva, and neither knowing about the other. The film shows just how far the limits of reality and absurdity can go.

5. Down Low (2023, Directed by Rightor Doyle)

Coming out at an older age can be difficult. Still, no one can prepare Gary (Zachary Quinto) when his first night with a man leads to a murder. Lukas Gage, who also wrote the film, stars with Audra McDonald, Simon Rex, and Judith Light in this dark comedy that’ll make people happy their awkward coming out didn’t turn murderous.

6. But I’m A Cheerleader (1999, Directed by Jamie Babbit)

Widely considered one of the best queer films, But I’m A Cheerleader took viewers to a conversion camp with Natasha Lyonne as a girl learning from everyone else she’s a lesbian. Clea Duvall, Melanie Lynskey, and RuPaul star in the stylish comedy that has found popularity in its cult status.

7. Cruel Intentions (1999, Directed by Roger Kumble)

Teen films turned to the darkness with Cruel Intentions, an adaptation of Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclosall about the dark underbelly of private schools for the rich. When first released, the film made waves for its provocative material but has grown into its cult status. Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Joshua Jackson starred alongside Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose queer kiss may rank among some of the most iconic to be featured on film.

8. Booksmart (2019, Directed by Olivia Wilde)

Nobody expected a raunchy high school comedy to also qualify as one of the wildest queer stories in recent memory. The popularity of teen comedies comes and goes like the tide, but Olivia Wilde’s debut directorial feature brought it roaring back. Queer icons Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever portray the film book smart teens who try to spend their last night as high schoolers having as much fun as possible, with the latter having a poignant queer storyline.

9. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022, Directed by Halina Reijn)

Whodunnits have acted as a staple of entertainment for centuries. However, Bodies Bodies Bodies showed that when taken into a hilarious and queer direction, the genre can still provide some stunning entertainment. The film also features a stacked cast, including Rachel Sennot, Amandla Sternberg, Lee Pace, Maria Baklova, and Pete Davidson.

10. Do Revenge (2022, Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson)

Revenge comedies became queerer than ever with Do Revenge. Mya Hawke and Camila Mendes lead the dark comedy about two girls who take justice into their own hands. Loosely based on Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train and inspired by Mean Girls and Heathers, the film found favor among audiences as one of the wildest queer stories in some time.

11. Polyester (1981, Directed by John Waters)

John Waters practically wrote the book on the wildest queer films, and for the cautious and curious, Polyester remains a great starting point for his filmography. 50s icon Tab Hunter stars alongside Divine, Waters’ drag queen muse, in a riff on melodramatic period pieces. Female Trouble, Multiple Maniacs, and, of course, Pink Flamingos also provide a heaping dose of filthy queerness.

12. Trick (1999, Directed by Jim Fall)

Taking things back a couple of decades, one of the last gay hits of the 20th century came as a campy rom-com. Few films have the merit of a neurotic aspiring actress played by Tori Spelling. Still, the endlessly iconic monologue from drag legend Coco Peru truly sets this romantic comedy apart.

13. The Favourite (2018, Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos)

Film buffs will know about this twisted, dark romance comedy from director Yorgos Lanthimos, one of the best-directing auteurs of the last decade. Olivia Colman won an Academy Award for portraying Queen Anne, the 18th-century British queen who forces Duchess Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and her cousin Abigal (Emma Stone) to fight over her love. Few films ever manage to come close to this deranged and queer dark comedy.

14. Tangerine (2015, Directed by Sean Baker)

Shot entirely on three iPhone 5cs, Tangerine showed the world the perfect blend of guerilla indie filmmaking and queerness. The film starts with Alexandra (Mya Taylor) getting Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) out of jail on Christmas Day and spending the rest of the day chasing down her cheating ex-boyfriend. Don’t let the budget and iPhones hide that this film is one of the best LGBTQ+ films of the 2010s.

15. Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2021, Directed by John Cameron Mitchell)

Based on the musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell, the latter stars as a trans woman from East Germany trying to find her purpose amidst questions about her gender and the backdrop of the Berlin Wall falling. Mitchell’s performance put them in the awards spotlight, while the film has become a cult classic.

16. Rotting in the Sun (2023, Directed by Sebastián Silva)

Trying to hide dead bodies seems to be a familiar film trope, most recently shown by Sebastián Silva’s comedy thriller Rotting in the Sun. Silva leads the film as a depressed artist who, after meeting queer influencer Jordan Firstman at a beach, decides to try and make something happen between them. When things become fatal, the remnants of Silva’s vapid life begin to infect those around him.

17. Assassination Nation (2018, Directed by Sam Levinson)

When a massive leak begins revealing most of a small town’s darkest secrets, a group of scathed teens take matters into their own hands, brandished with weapons. Odessa Young, Hari Neff, Suki Waterhouse, and Abra star in this pitch-black satire from the creator of Euphoria and The Idol.

18. Easy A (2010, Directed by Will Gluck)

Emma Stone made herself a household name with the release of Easy A, a teen comedy starring Stone as a teen who embraces her promiscuous persona, even if untrue. While the film doesn't qualify as queer as most on the list, it features a great supporting storyline about a queer kid who gets help from Stone’s fake girlfriend for hire.

19. Jennifer’s Body (2009, Directed by Karyn Kusama)

The cult film title gets thrown around a lot, but Jennifer’s Body explains why cult films prove essential. After initially flopping at release, the dark comedy about Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and her best friend/crush Jennifer (Megan Fox), who becomes hungry for flesh after an assault at a concert. Critics have reexamined it in the years since its release and lauded it for its feminist take on the horror genre and its subtle yet prominent queerness.

20. Mean Girls (2004, Directed by Mark Waters)

Few films will ever have as much of an impact on the culture as Mean Girls, the Tina Fey-written comedy about a teenage girl’s descent into the cold world of high school. Lindsay Lohan led the film alongside Regina George (Rachel McAdams), one of the film's best villains, goth Janice (Lizzy Caplan), and “Too gay to function” Damian (Daniel Franseze).