The Wolverine Comics That Prove He’s The Best At What He Does

“I’m the best there is at why I do,” growls Wolverine on the first page of the 1982 miniseries — titled Wolverine, of course. “But what I do best isn’t very nice.”

By the time the hairy, bladed mutant made that proclamation, he had already established himself as the most famous member of the X-Men, and the most beloved Marvel character created in the 1970s. As the response to Hugh Jackman’s return in the upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine demonstrates, that popularity has not waned at all. And with good reason.

As these Wolverine comics prove, Wolverine wins readers’ hearts with his unique mix of savage nobility and tragic backstory.

1. Wolverine # 1 – 4 (1982)

Writer Chris Claremont may not have been the man who invented Wolverine, but he did do the most work developing the character in the pages of the Uncanny X-Men. When Claremont teamed with penciler Frank Miller for Wolverine’s first solo series, the two came up with a new element for the hairy mutant, one that would crystalize his appeal beyond “angry guy with claws.”

The miniseries characterized Wolverine as a Ronin, a failed samurai warrior who could not embody the nobility he admired. Inked by Josef Rubinstein, colored by Glynis Wein, and lettered by Tom Orzechowski, the Wolverine comics mini-series makes Wolverine into the hero he is today.

2. Uncanny X-Men #132 – 133 (1980)

It might be an exaggeration to say that no one would be reading this article if Uncanny X-Men #132-133 didn’t exist, but not by much.

Written by Claremont and John Byrne, who also penciled, Uncanny X-Men #132 – 133 takes place during the famed Dark Phoenix saga. After the team gets ambushed by the evil organization called the Hellfire Club, a battered and bruised Wolverine looks up at the reader from a disgusting sewer at the end of #133.

“Okay, sucker — you’ve taken yer best shot!” he sneers. “Now it’s my turn!” Uncanny X-Men #133 — inked by Terry Austin, and colored and lettered by Wein and Orzechowski pays off the promise with 22 glorious pages of carnage. From that moment on, Wolverine became the toughest hero in comics and a fan favorite.

3. Incredible Hulk #340 (1988)

Before becoming an X-Men mainstay, Wolverine debuted as an antagonist for the Incredible Hulk. The two have had some epic throwdowns since then, none as notable as Incredible Hulk #340.

Part of writer Peter David’s legendary run, with art from Todd McFarlane, letters by Rick Parker, and colors by Petra Scotse, Incredible Hulk #340 doesn’t have the most complex plot. The two heroes face off after the impulsive Hulk, in his more intelligent but no less angry grey incarnation, crashes the X-Men’s jet. As Logan tries to walk away from the fight, Hulk goads him until he pops his claws and fights back.

4. Old Man Logan #1 (2016)

Many readers know Old Man Logan as the inspiration for 2017’s Logan, the well-received film directed by James Mangold. However, the original Old Man Logan miniseries by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven veers too far into ridiculous or edgy territory for its own good.

Rather, the Old Man Logan character gets handled better in the ongoing series from 2016, written by Jeff Lemire, drawn by Andrea Sorrentino, colored by Marcelo Maiolo, and lettered by Cory Petit. The series brings the aged Logan from the future into Marvel’s present, in which he helps the X-Men while trying to prevent his tragic existence from occurring.

Moody and thoughtful, without ever sacrificing the action readers expect, the Old Man Logan ongoing trumps the Wolverine comics miniseries that introduced the idea.

5. Uncanny X-Men #205 (1986)

Part of Wolverine’s appeal came from his secretive background, which Claremont unfolded in occasional drops throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Sometimes, those reveals come about in a silly manner — as when a leprechaun first calls Wolverine Logan — and sometimes they come about in powerful stories, such as Uncanny X-Men #205.

Artist Barry Windsor-Smith’s pastel washes and intricate line work bring pathos to a story that gives readers their first full look at Weapon X, the mysterious program that endowed Wolvie with his adamantium skeleton and claws.

6. Uncanny X-Men #213 (1986)

Sabertooth didn’t start out as Logan’s arch-enemy. In fact, the feral mutant first fought Iron Fist. But when he showed up as a member of the Marauders, baddies hired to eradicate the subterranean mutants known as the Morlocks, Sabertooth hinted at a long history with Wolverine.

That history wouldn’t get revealed for decades, but the hints in Uncanny X-Men #213 — written by Claremont, penciled by Alan Davis, inked by Paul Neary, colored by Glynis Oliver, and lettered by Orzechowski — made it a brutal battle between clawed mutants.

7. Kitty Pryde & Wolverine (1984)

Sure, Wolverine’s a hairy, grouchy guy with razor claws. But he’s also a mentor who sticks up for younger members, as demonstrated in the miniseries Kitty Pryde & Wolverine.

On a plot level, the six-issue miniseries isn’t Claremont’s best writing, despite distinctive art from Allen Milgrom, and the usual strong work from Wein and Orzechowski. The story sends Kitty on a ninja adventure, which ends with her taking on a new alias and a new suit (one of many that she chooses throughout her career). But it also solidifies her relationship with Wolvie, adding a softer side to the complex character.

8. Wolverine #48-50 (1991)

Way back in 1991, Marvel advertised Wolverine #50 as the full revelation of the Canucklehead’s origin. In fact, that origin wouldn’t come for another 10 years, but the “Shiva Scenario” storyline — written by Larry Hama, penciled by Marc Silvestri, inked by Dan Green, colored by Steve Buccellato, and lettered by Pat Brosseau — remains a lot of fun.

When Wolvie and Jubilee go to Canada in search of Weapon X secrets, he learns about his immoral black ops work for the organization, alongside his arch-enemy Sabertooth. Sure, Marvel would later retcon these adventures as false memories, but that doesn’t make the issues any less of an exciting read.

9. Wolverine: The Jungle Adventure (1989)

Wolverine grew to prominence as a member of the X-Men, but he works great as a solo character separate from other heroes. Case in point: the graphic novel Wolverine: The Jungle Adventure, written by the inimitable Walter Simonson and penciled by Mike Mignola, with inks by Bob Wiacek, watery colors by Mark Chiarello, and letters by Ken Bruzenak.

The Jungle Adventure sends Wolvie to the Savage Land, the prehistoric world hidden under Antarctica, where he joins a noble tribe and fights it out with the villain Apocalypse. Cheesy? Sure, but Simonson and Mignola tap into the pulp spirit of Robert E. Howard, making for a satisfying adventure featuring Logan at his most primal.

10. Incredible Hulk #181 (1974)

Wolverine made a cameo in Incredible Hulk #180 but didn’t appear in full until the next issue, written by Len Wein, penciled by Herb Trimpe, inked by Jack Abel, colored by Glynis Wein, and lettered by Artie Simek. When the Hulk arrives in the Canadian wilderness, the government’s Department H unleashes the pride of its secret Weapon X program, the Wolverine.

The fight made for an exciting issue, but not enough for fans to demand more of the Canucklehead. However, when Wein rebooted Marvel’s mutants with Giant-Size X-Men #1, he brought along his creation. Even better, Wein abandoned his original plan for Wolvie when he turned the book over to oncoming writer Chris Claremont, who decided not to make Logan an actual wolverine mutated into human form.

11. New X-Men #142 – 145 (2003)

Writer Grant Morrison reimagined many aspects of X-Men lore during their groundbreaking run, so it’s no surprise that they would take on the mystery of Weapon X. The “Assault on Weapon Plus” arc from New X-Men #142 – 145 — penciled by Chris Bachalo, inked by Tim Townsend, colored by Chris Chuckry, and lettered by Chris Eliopoulos — takes Wolverine back to the place of his origin. He discovers that he is the tenth weapon in the program (thus the X) and prepares to fight the upgraded Weapon Plus.

But the best part of the storyline involves Logan getting help on his mission from his longtime rival Cyclops, giving the story a buddy cop feel.

12. Wolverine & the X-Men #42 (2014)

By the time Wolverine & the X-Men launched in 2011, Wolverine had served as a mentor to multiple younger mutants. But the series gave him a chance to embrace that teacher role as the headmaster of the Jean Grey School, as the Xavier School is called after Professor X’s death and Cyclops’s revolutionary phase.

Written by Jason Aaron and penciled by a host of artists, Wolverine & the X-Men #42 closes out the first volume of the series by celebrating Logan’s legacy as a teacher, creating a more hopeful contrast to the dystopian future stories he most often gets.

13. Weapon X (1995)

After Chris Claremont and Jim Lee left the X-Men books in the early 90s, the franchise spun off in odd ways. The stories aren’t always to everyone’s tastes, but no one can deny that they’re unique. Case in point, the Age of Apocalypse storyline, in which time-travel shenanigans created an alternate reality that reimagined the familiar heroes.

Logan becomes Weapon X, a one-handed warrior who fights alongside his beloved Jean Grey. The Weapon X comics by Hama, penciler Adam Kubert, colorist Mike Thomas, letterer Pat Brosseau, and a trio of inkers go in some extreme directions that aren’t the deepest, but sure are a lot of fun.

14. All-New Wolverine #13 – 18 (2016 – 2017)

Over his extended lifespan, Logan has sired a few children. But only one of his offspring carried on the Wolverine name — Laura Kinney, also known as the clone X-23. The Laura Wolverine hit her peak during the Tom Taylor-penned All-New Wolverine, especially the “Enemy of the State II” storyline, penciled by Nik Virella, inked by Scott Hanna, colored by Michael Garland, and lettered by Cory Petit.

When Laura gets exposed to the chemical Trigger 42, she enters a berserker rage, which America’s enemies use to turn her into a weapon. As Laura and her friends escape from SHIELD and try to find the source of Trigger 42, she wrestles to control her animal nature, just like Logan before her.

15. Havok And Wolverine: Meltdown (1988)

In the pages of Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine squabbled with Alex Summers, the mutant known as Havok, as often as he did Alex’s brother Scott aka Cyclops. But the two buried the hatchet in the miniseries Havok and Wolverine: Meltdown, written by Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson, with stylized paintings by Jon J. Muth and Kent Williams, with additional colors by Sherilyn van Valkenburgh, and letters from Bill Oakley.

The buddy adventure sends the duo to Chernobyl, where they battle the Russian villains General Meltdown and Dr. Neutron. As the goofy names suggest, Meltdown has a corny plot, which doesn’t always match the bizarre visuals, but it still tells a solid Wolverine story.

16. Wolverine #100 (1996)

He doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, but Larry Hama wrote some of the best Logan stories of all time during his long run on Wolverine’s solo series. That includes issue #100, which finds Logan losing the battle against his animal nature after failing to reattach adamantium to his skeleton.

Penciler Adam Kubert and inker Dan Green go for an extreme, almost abstract style for depicting Wolverine’s struggle to recover his metal claws, enhanced by the aggressive digital art from colorist Joe Rosas and letterer Richard Starkings. Wolverine #100 is' 90s Marvel at its most extreme, for better or for worse.

17. X Deaths of Wolverine/X Lives of Wolverine (2022)

Wolverine has had a hard time finding his place in the most recent era of X-Men comics, with all the mutants adopting a renegade approach and all benefiting from Professor X’s resurrection protocols. In fact, writer Benjamin Percy couldn’t give Logan direction until he sent the mutant through time in the twin series X Deaths of Wolverine and X Lives of Wolverine. As he ensures the birth of Professor X and battles against the Russian agent Omega Red, the Canucklehead finds a purpose even in a world in which death has no meaning.

18. Marvel Comics Presents #85-92 (1991)

Throughout the 90s and the 2000s, a Wolverine appearance guaranteed a boost in sales, no matter how tenuous the story reasons. Marvel capitalized on Wolvie’s ability to generate money by making him a mainstay in the anthology series Marvel Comics Presents.

The “Blood Hunt” storyline by Peter David and Sam Keith, with colors by Glynis Oliver and letters by Clem Robins, captures the magazine’s approach to Logan’s tales. Over-the-top in every way, from David’s self-reflexive purple prose to over-muscled figures that Keith gives Wolverine and his enemy Cyber, “Blood Hunt” distills Wolvie to his brutal basics, perfect for a stand-alone story.

19. Wolverine: Weapon X #16 (2016)

For all his talk about being a lone wolf who doesn’t get along with nobody, Wolverine in fact has several close friends. That includes Nightcrawler, the devout Catholic and fun-loving swashbuckler whose optimistic nature seems anathema to everything about the Canucklehead.

In Wolverine: Weapon X #16, writer Jason Aaron, artist Davide Gianfelice, colorist Dave McCaig, and letterer Cory Petit explore the depths of the duo’s relationship when Wolverine carries out one last request for his late (at least for a few years) best friend. As he transports a German piano to Venezuela, Logan recalls the good times he had with Nightcrawler and how the fuzzy blue mutant taught him about faith.

20. Wolverine #2 (1988)

Although he developed him, Chris Claremont didn’t have the best handle on Wolverine at the start of the character’s ongoing solo series. The heavy noir voiceover he employed in these issues clashed with John Buscema’s exaggerated art style, especially when combined with Klaus Janson’s fluid inks, Glynis Oliver’s subtle colors, and Orzechowski’s clean lettering.

However, the second issue of the series introduced one of the most interesting aspects of Wolverine, his undercover identity Patch. As Patch, Wolvie can infiltrate the scums of the fictional nation Madripoor and do the dirty work that no one else wants to carry out. It’s not a pretty job, but Patch is the best there is at it.

21. Fatal Attractions (1993)

By 1993, the X-Men had participated in crossover events for seven straight years, and creatives were running out of ways to keep raising the stakes. So while the Fatal Attractions storyline didn’t do much new by bringing back the main baddie Magneto, it did break the mold when the Master of Magnetism did something did something he should have done long ago: he pulled the adamantium out of of Logan’s body.

More than just shock value, Fatal Attractions changed Wolverine stories for the next few years, as a weakened Canucklehead both tried to do what he did best with bone claws instead of unbreakable adamantium and felt his animal instincts take over again.

22. Wolverine: The Origin (2001)

For years, Marvel kept Wolverine’s origin shrouded in mystery, with each revelation resulting in nothing but more questions. But with the first X-Men movie bringing attention back to the merry mutants in 2000, the company decided the time for secrets was over.

Written by Paul Jenkins, as well as Marvel editors Bill Jemas and Joe Quesada, drawn by Andy Kubert, colored by Richard Isanove, and lettered by John Roshell and Saida Temofonte, Wolverine: The Origin introduced readers to sick child James Howlett III, whose bone claws and healing powers manifest on his father’s plantation in late-19th century Canada. The Origin leaves no question unanswered, which isn’t by itself a bad thing.

However, it’s told in such a lifeless way, as suggested by the credited involvement of two Marvel editors, that one cannot help but feel some disappointment at the long-awaited story.