The Worst Chokers in NBA History

What's the opposite of a clutch player? A choker. Some of the best players ever end up falling short of the ultimate goal of winning a championship, and they often don’t play as well as they did in the regular season. These NBA chokers remain incredible basketball talents, but they didn’t get the most out of their potential.

1. James Harden



James Harden’s list of playoff failures is quantifiably unmatched in basketball history. Twelve turnovers in the closeout game of the 2015 Western Conference Finals, only 10 points in the last game of the 2017 Western Semifinals against the Spurs, and only 9 points in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals illustrate The Beard’s lousiest showings when his team needs him the most.

2. Karl Malone

Karl Malone received the nickname “The Mailman” because he supposedly always delivered. Most playoff games must have been on Sunday because Malone disappeared during big playoff games with the Utah Jazz. He infamously turned the ball over to Michael Jordan right before the latter’s big title-winning shot in 1998.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain’s reputation as a choker doesn’t come from lack of championships but rather a significant statistical dip from the regular season. Chamberlain’s scoring average before the playoffs stood at 30.1 points per game, and it plummeted to 22.5 points per game during the postseason.

4. Chris Paul

Chris Paul may be one of the best players never to win a championship in the NBA, but part of that is his fault. The Point God often couldn’t maintain good health or conditioning into April and May. He lost a 3-1 lead to the Houston Rockets in 2015, the Clippers’ best chance to go to the Conference Finals with him on the roster.

5. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing could score and rebound as well as any center during the 1990s. His failure to defeat rivals Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson smeared his legacy, along with his missed layup attempt to tie the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

6. Nick Anderson

Nick Anderson possesses the most jarring collapse from the free throw line in basketball history. With the Orlando Magic leading by three points at the end of Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals, Anderson missed four consecutive free throws. Making just one shot would have likely ended the game in their favor. Instead, the Houston Rockets won the game in overtime and then won the championship in four games.

7. Stephon Marbury

Stephon Marbury was nicknamed “Starbury,” and the point guard fully leaned into his ability to cater to a crowd while playing for the Wolves, Knicks, Suns, and Nets. Unfortunately, his shooting percentages dropped from 43% to 35% in the playoffs. Marbury won only 11 playoff games in 32 tries.

8. Chris Webber

Chris Webber had two signature choke jobs during his basketball career. The first one came in college when he infamously called a timeout that his Michigan Wolverines didn’t have. The second came in the 2002 NBA playoffs when his Sacramento Kings lost Game 7 at home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

9. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook often gets overlooked when discussing playoff chokers because fans appreciate his work ethic and angry persona. Westbrook wants to win at all costs, but he doesn’t actually come through in the clutch, often shooting poor percentages and turning the ball over at will during the most unfortunate scenarios.

10. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan was an excellent player for the Toronto Raptors throughout the 2010s, but the shooting guard seemed intimidated by LeBron James during the NBA playoffs. James defeated the Raptors even when his team had an inferior roster between the years 2016 and 2018. DeRozan admitted that LeBron had a mental edge over the team.

11. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady revolutionized the small forward position in the early 2000s, but his performance in the playoffs bordered on mediocrity. McGrady never got out of the first round of the playoffs as a starter, losing nine consecutive first-round series until riding the bench on the 2013 San Antonio Spurs team that went to the Finals.

12. Paul George

Paul George ruined his own playoff reputation by nicknaming himself “Playoff P.” George was attempting to credit his alter ego for the high-level play he contributed for his teams in the postseason, but fans jumped at the opportunity to point out when PG-13 failed to get the Thunder and the Clippers deeper into the calendar.

13. Joel Embiid

The current MVP of the league has a pretty pitiful playoff resume so far. Fortunately, Joel Embiid still has time to fix his past and win in Philadelphia. Embiid has never gone to the Conference Finals in his career, while his main rival, Nikola Jokic, just won the NBA championship in June 2023.

14. John Starks

John Starks probably had too much pressure on him to perform in New York next to Patrick Ewing. Starks played above his head most of the time, but a terrible performance in Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals carved an infamous place in the history books for the guard. Starks shot 2-18 in the game, scoring only eight points when the Knicks needed his offense to go home with their first crown since 1973.

15. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony matched up against successful rivals such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the 2000s and 2010s but never went to the NBA Finals. Melo’s selfish play and one-dimensional offensive game didn’t involve much passing or defense, and these traits became worse when the lights were the brightest.

16. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is the best player never to win an NBA championship. The Round Mound of Rebound talked a big game before the 1993 NBA Finals, but got outperformed by Michael Jordan in the series. While this doesn’t necessarily make him a choker, his inability to win a title in Houston with Hakeem Olajuwon is more damaging to his legacy.

17. Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp never redeemed himself after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the 1994 NBA Playoffs. The Seattle SuperSonics became the first one-seeded team ever to lose to an eighth-seeded team in the first round. While his teammate, Gary Payton, eventually won a title with Miami in 2006, Kemp’s career toiled in Cleveland in the late 1990s.

18. Julius Erving

Julius Erving won his lone title with the Sixers in 1983 behind the superstar play of Moses Malone. Erving failed to lead heavily favored Philadelphia teams to the promised land in 1977 against the Portland Trail Blazers and in 1980 against the Los Angeles Lakers (a team that didn’t have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in game six of the series.)

19. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is viewed as clutch by many fans for his late-game theatrics and buzzer-beaters. Almost all of these shots come in the regular season, though. Lillard had a chance to lead his Portland Trail Blazers to the 2019 NBA Finals against a Golden State Warriors team without Kevin Durant, but Lillard was severely outplayed and the team got swept, losing three games after leading by double digits. Lillard was outscored by Curry by an average of 15 points per game in the series, forever ending any silly debates about who the better player was.

20. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert often patrols the floor like a menace during the regular season, but his defensive skills teeter during the playoffs. Teams expose Gobert’s lack of foot speed and get him into foul trouble. He has a chance to change the narrative when the Minnesota Timberwolves go to the playoffs in 2023-2024.

21. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown’s aggressive playmaking and scoring often help the Celtics get to the Conference Finals and NBA Finals. Once he gets there, Brown’s dearth of dribbling moves with his left hand leads to untimely turnovers and some of the most confounding plays in the league. Brown is still young and has a chance to improve in this aspect of his game.

22. Devin Booker

Devin Booker has incredible playoff statistics in the early part of his career, but he often gets outplayed by his peers in the biggest game of a series. He will be most known for a 33-point thrashing his Suns received from Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 until further notice.

23. Doc Rivers

Can a coach be one of the NBA's biggest chokers? If his name is Doc Rivers, yes! The one-time champion with the Celtics has struggled to close the deal after leaving Boston. Rivers has lost three different series in which his team led three games to one and has lost four series when leading three games to two. Rivers has also lost ten Game 7s in his career!