The Depths of Cinematic Disappointment: 14 Movies That Deserve a Place in the Hall of Shame

I think it is safe to say that we all have sat through our fair share of terrible movies, right? And then there are others we turn off before finishing. Deep Blue Sea 2, I'm looking at you. What was I thinking? Since this is a common experience for us all, here are some of the worst movies people sat through.

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

There are amazing Star Wars films and there have been some bad ones recently. A lot of fans were really disappointed with The Rise of Skywalker, especially with a lot of plot points being introduced in this film that had no backing in other movies and other plot lines that just fell short.

2. Holmes & Watson (2018)

While there are a lot of great movies with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson isn't one of them. This comedic spoof on Sherlock Holmes just doesn't land. You're better off watching another film from this comedic duo.

3. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Just because John Travolta is your leading man, it doesn't mean it's going to be a good movie. A lot of movie was invested into the film, only for it to tank and for people to not enjoy it at all. Nowadays, it feels like a forgotten film in Travolta's career.

4. The Emoji Movie (2017)

People were skeptical of The Emoji Movie when it was announced, and those people were correct. This movie is bad and a lot of people think it's one of the worst movies in recent years. With all the marketing they did for the movie, it didn't cover up how bad the movie was. Even a lot of viewers said their children thought this movie was bad, and their level for judging movies is much lower than ours.

5. Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation (2004)

Starship Troopers 2 was a disappointment after the original Starship Troopers, which was a fun satire film. This movie is nothing like the first, and a lot of people can only hate-watch it to finally enjoy it.

6. Ghostbusters 2016

A lot of people wanted to give the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters a chance, but the movie wasn't as good as the original one at all. Even with cameos from the original cast, the movie didn't meet expectations.

7. Sausage Party (2016)

This animated movie was supposed to be shocking and very adult, but really a lot of viewers felt like it was just an X-rated film with animation. And there are a lot of disturbing scenes, especially on the first watch.

8. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

A lot of people loved the first Wonder Woman movie and it shocked a lot of viewers with how good it was. The second movie though… really didn't land with viewers. A lot of people criticized how slow it was, and even only an hour in, everyone was so tired of the movie.

9. Manos: The Hands of Fate (1996)

Manos: the Hands of Fate is a terrible horror movie that isn't even fun to watch sometimes. On IMDB, the film only has 1.6 stars out of 10. The tagline for the movie is “It's Shocking! It's Beyond Your Imagination,” and really, they're right. This movie is shockingly bad and not worth your watch.

10. The Last Airbender (2010)

The live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender was the number one voted response. There was a lot of initial hype around the movie, but fans just didn't see it living up to their expectations. So many shared their disappointment in the film but their love for the Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon.

11. Cats (2019)

The 2019 movie, Cats, is often considered so bad, that it's good. The movie musical is full of CGI errors, interesting characters, and surprisingly, a star-studded cast. A lot of people flocked to the theaters before the pandemic took over, just to watch the disaster that was this movie.

12. Jack and Jill (2011)

Adam Sandler has a lot of films, but in his 2011 film, he decided to star not only as one of the main characters, but he actually played the main character's sister as well. Some people think that it's so bad that in the end, it's funny. But hey, at least we got the “Dunkachino” scene from the film.

13. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

There are a number of Transformers movies, but fans seem to agree that Transformers: The Last Knight might be one of the worst in the franchise. One commenter did say this was the only movie they ever thought of leaving the theater early and that the movie was just a mess.

14. Catwoman (2004)

A lot of people love a good superhero movie, but some of them, especially in the early 2000s, didn't live up to the hype. One poster commented that when it came to Catwoman, the editing was so bad that it took a lot away from the film. Some people wondered if the movie was supposed to be more campy, and if so, they really liked watching the movie with that lens.

Source: Reddit