The Worst Video Game Remakes of All Time

Reinvigorating an old video game and reshaping it for modern audiences will always be a tall order. Given that, it may not be too surprising that many of them fall flat on their faces. This becomes all the more disappointing, considering that the original game already exists and shows the way.

Whether through losing sight of what made the original great, or just failing to execute on its own ideas, bad remakes pop up every now and then. Meet the worst video game remakes ever to plague players.

1. Warcraft III: Reforged

Warcraft III still has a decent fan base. Sadly for those fans, this shoddy remake actually replaced it on Battle.net. This wouldn’t be a problem if the remake made good on its promise to feel like a better version of the original. Removed content tops the list of no-nos for video game remakes, and Reforged crosses that line multiple times.

Some gameplay features got downgraded, while others seem just plain missing. Despite some improvements having rolled out since release, this inferior version of Warcraft III makes fans question the validity of its existence to this very day.

2. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Much of what a remake could do wrong this collection has in spades. It’s debatable as to where the blame ultimately lies for Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

Either way, though, this collection of remakes fails to live up to the original games in every way. The character models, especially NPCs, often look warped and strange. Much of the text on buildings have been given different, worse fonts. The games also seem full of strange glitches and bugs. The updated controls do little to make up for these issues.

3. MediEvil: Resurrection

While MediEvil: Resurrection plays well enough all-in-all, the reimagining of its world and characters rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way. The more humorous approach undercuts MediEvil’s darker themes, as do the sillier character designs. Characters look and act like they belong in a Pixar movie rather than a MediEvil game. For a game so dependent on its vibe and overall atmosphere, messing up the presentation becomes a huge problem. While MediEvil: Resurrection provides a decent gameplay experience, MediEvil fans tend to ignore it.

4. Conker: Live and Reloaded

The backlash for Conker: Live and Reloaded remains palpable to this day. Altered dialogue and boring visuals missed the point of remaking the classic Conker’s Bad Fur Day. Along with that, worse controls and the removal of some unlockable content make this remake feel like an inferior game overall.

Conker: Live and Reloaded even plays worse than Bad Fur Day with frame-rate issues throughout. Given all of this, there remains little reason to play Conker: Live and Reloaded outside of pure curiosity.

5. XIII

XIII’s cult following deserves much better than what they got with this remake. Apart from the buggier performance, the XIII remake falls short with problematic AI and glitchy audio.

This attempt at revisiting XIII failed on nearly every front. Even the developer had to apologize for the state of the game after releasing it. The developer has addressed some of the smaller glitches and audio bugs, but the fundamentals of this newer version continue to make it the worst way to play XIII.

6. Halo CE Anniversary

Nowadays the Halo CE Anniversary Collection plays pretty well. Still, arriving at a decent experience didn’t come quickly.

On release, these Halo games played like unoptimized messes–some of the worst video game remakes ever. Frame drops, crashing, and modes just not working rounded out the complaints many gamers had. Within a year or so of launch, the games became presentable, but by that point, it had gone on sale several times. This made those who bought it at launch feel taken for granted, and rightly so. The problematic launch still serves as a cautionary tale for developers looking to maintain their reputations.

7. Secret Of Mana (2018)

The transition from 2D to 3D remains a treacherous path for remakes. On one hand, newer 3D visuals can create a more immersive and expressive video game. On the other hand, the 2D visuals have a distinct charm that feels missing now. Sometimes, leaving things alone can yield the best results.

The 2018 remake of Secret of Mana took a shot with this and missed. While the effort put into bringing everything up to date with modern voice acting and music, much of that effort felt misplaced. On top of that, lackluster camera controls make the game more frustrating to play than its predecessor.

8. GoldenEye 007: Reloaded

Taking a shot at remaking Goldeneye 007 takes some real courage. Sadly, the compliments for GoldenEye 007: Reloaded end there. With a more Call of Duty-esque approach to the action and overall vibe, this remake missed the mark right out of the gate. The ho-hum story and generic gameplay fail to impress on any level.

While not a horrible game on its own, Reloaded seems to have no idea how to modernize the original game. Leaning into the tropes of the most generic type of first-person shooter might have felt safe at the time, but it ended up as the game’s biggest mistake.

9. Diddy Kong Racing DS

Diddy Kong Racing DS loses the plot right off the bat. Among the many issues, this version of the game leaves voices out and runs worse than the original.

Bugs and glitches litter the entire experience. Some bugs even force the player to restart the game. This level of quality from such a classic Nintendo racer remains inexcusable. Despite the DS running other N64 games just fine, Diddy Kong Racing DS seems too much for the handheld to handle.

10. Earthworm Jim HD

Earthworm Jim remains well-known for outstanding animation and striking presentation. Given that, it seems rather unfortunate that the HD remaster of Earthworm Jim screws those things up as bad as it does. Animations don’t play out with the same level of personality, either.

On top of that, certain assets look quite different. This, more than anything, throws the vibe all the way off. So much of Earthworm Jim’s appeal remains linked to its unique style, so messing with that does not inspire confidence. Some players feel the controls feel less responsive as well, which doesn’t help things.

11. Shadow of The Beast (2016)

Shadow of The Beast’s remake falls short in a number of ways. Leaving behind much of the atmosphere proves fatal, but it doesn’t end there. While impressive-looking, the new graphics lack a cohesive style, let alone one reminiscent of the original game. The stuffy new combat system also misses the mark.

Some remakes struggle to capture the essence of the original, but this one seems uninterested in doing so from the outset. 2016’s Shadow of The Beast falls far short of the original’s look, gameplay, and general vibe. As a passing curiosity, one could perhaps enjoy parts of it in small bursts. It fails the sniff test as a faithful remake, though.

12. Dark Souls: Remastered

Dark Souls: Remastered remains a rare miss for From Software. This remaster fails to live up to the original game with a litany of technical issues. Frame-rate dips hamper the sensitive combat, while long-standing issues remain unsolved. In addition to that, most of the updates seem marginal at best.

Without comparing them side-by-side, one might not even notice any differences between the two. This lack of enhancements makes Dark Souls: Remastered feel rushed and unworthy of its name.

13. Flashback (2013)

The Flashback remake feels phoned-in with poor voice acting and an intense apathy for the original’s strengths. Given the gap of time between them, the lack of polish here feels like quite a miss.

Unlike the original, the Flashback remake’s soundtrack sounds generic and forgettable. The reimagined plot also does little to make up for its soulless nature. Perhaps as a different franchise, this game might make more sense. But alas, the game feels like a mediocre tribute to its predecessor.

14. Silent Hill HD Collection

An HD collection should enhance games, not ruin them. To fans’ dismay, the Silent Hill HD Collection does far more of the latter than the former, making it one of the worst video game remakes on record.

Missing textures, worse lighting, and distorted sound effects populate the game from beginning to end. Some attempts at replacing missing assets, like the fog, look even worse. Controls, while improved in some respects, can feel less responsive at times, dragging down an already problematic experience. The new voice acting works well enough, but Konami should have focused that effort on restoring the visuals and audio instead.

15. TMNT: Turtles in Time Re-Shelled

This remake adds nothing to the original Turtles in Time. TMNT: Turtles in Time Re-Shelled only subtracts from the magic of the original game.

Cheap-looking 3D visuals that nobody asked for look plain bad. Unlike the original’s presentation, the characters here don’t pop off the backgrounds well enough, which makes much of the game hard to discern. Even more egregious, the new soundtrack cannot even begin to approach mediocrity. The tunes here lack any sort of energy or character. This remake epitomizes the concept of not fixing what still works.

16. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

In the interest of fairness, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes has its fans. Still, most would agree that The Twin Snakes misses the mark on what made much of Metal Gear Solid such a wonderful game.

Exhibit A: over-the-top cutscenes that conflict with the tone of the game. These scenes stick out like a sore thumb, especially to those that have played the original version. The modernized graphics look great, which put The Twin Snakes on-par with Metal Gear Solid 2. Still, the introduction of MGS2-style gameplay makes the experience far too easy, as the original relies on the gameplay to maintain the tactical challenge. The Twin Snakes could have been a lot worse, but it also could have been much better.