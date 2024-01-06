The WWE Attitude Era’s Best Matches

In more ways than one, the Attitude Era forever changed the wrestling industry, leading to superstars inhabiting more realistic gimmicks, as well as clashing in brand new match variations (the hardcore match, the Hell in a Cell match, the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match). These new developments instantly won fans over, propelling the WWE (then known as the WWF) forward in their ratings war against WCW and ECW.

From famous matches inside the Hell in a Cell to exciting bouts between some of the WWE’s most legendary competitors, here are the absolute best matches of the WWE's Attitude Era.

The Undertaker vs. Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)

A match so good it literally has an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to it. A bout that truly tested the limits of wrestling – blurring the line between kayfabe and reality – there isn't a match that comes close to surpassing how downright dangerous the Hell in the Cell bout between Mankind and the Undertaker was at the 1998 King of the Ring.

Famous for containing not one but two nearly fatal falls, the image of Mankind being hurled off the top of the cell will forever be ingrained in every wrestling fans’ memory. It didn’t matter if you were a fan of WWF, WCW, or ECW – you had to praise Mick Foley for his complete and utter willingness to take bumps very few people would even consider taking. It was dramatic, dangerous, demonstrated both wrestlers’ commitment to their craft, and left us on the edge of our seats throughout. In other words, it is a classic match we’d never seen before, and we’ll almost certainly never see it again.

The Rock vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania X-Seven)

Technically speaking, the Attitude Era came to an unofficial end at some point in 2002 – likely around the time WWF rebranded itself as the WWE. But in retrospect, the closest thing we had to a definitive conclusion to the Attitude Era was the fateful main event between The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at 2001’s WrestleMania X-Seven.

After an intense and physical brawl, Austin and Rock proceeded to beat each other bloody in their emotional rematch from WrestleMania XV two years prior. With Rock looking to avenge his previous loss and Austin hoping to attain the WWF Championship, the crowd was utterly electric as they watched these two men throw everything they had at one another. And, of course, the shocking finale, which saw longtime rivals Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon shake hands, spelled out the end of the Attitude Era as we knew it – something that, with the onset of Austin’s heel turn and the Invasion storyline, turned out to be the case.

Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

In 1997, the Attitude Era was in its infancy, with future star “Stone Cold” Steve Austin still eking out a name for himself as the tough-talking Texas Rattlesnake audiences would come to know and love in the years ahead. Initially portrayed as a villainous character, Austin’s first major feud under his Stone Cold moniker came opposite Bret Hart, resulting in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania 13.

Performing a rare double turn which saw Austin turn face and the heroic Hart heel turn, Austin and Hart’s match at WrestleMania 13 is often cited not only as one of the best matches in WrestleMania history but the official starting point of the Attitude Era itself. With the conclusion of this match – which saw a bloodied Austin passing out from the Sharpshooter rather than choosing to submit – Austin became a breakout star in WWF, elevating him to the top of the company’s programming for the next five years.

Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (WrestleMania X-Seven)

When looking at the large assortment of past WrestleManias, it becomes clear that few had as impressive a line-up of matches as WrestleMania X-Seven, including the historic Tables, Ladders, and Chairs rematch between Edge & Christian, the Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz—a major improvement upon the already fantastic first T.L.C. at Summerslam 2000, T.L.C. II is another certified classic, nearly overshadowing WrestleMania’s main event between Austin and The Rock.

Maintaining a high-octane speed, T.L.C. II had everything you’d come to expect from a T.L.C. match and more – the falls were bigger, the ladders were taller, the wrestlers willing to take even riskier bumps (like Jeff Hardy being speared by Edge 12 feet above the ring). If Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels set the boundaries of the Ladder Match at WrestleMania X, these six men took it one step further, elevating the match to untold new heights (figuratively and literally speaking).

The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania X8)

It’s always great seeing wrestlers of two different generations lock up at WrestleMania, whether it’s John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII or Kevin Owens and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Years before those aforementioned matches, though, there was the first official “Icon versus Icon” match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8.

Why The Rock versus Hogan wasn’t billed as the main event of WrestleMania X is one of the universe's great mysteries. Easily stealing the show from the pay-per-view’s main event match between Chris Jericho and Triple H, The Rock and Hogan had the entire SkyDome on their feet, clamoring to see which veteran wrestler would end up on top. Wisely playing to the crowd's energy, the two had an intense back-and-forth match, The Rock making the smart decision to play the straight heel to Hogan’s babyface hero. Valuing story over pure athleticism, even though Hogan lost, he still came out looking like a giant, helping The Rock fend off his former n.W.o. compatriots Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as Hulkamania went wild in the background.

Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (Summerslam 2000)

At WrestleMania 2000, Edge & Christian, the Hardy Boyz, and the Dudley Boyz had the definitive best match of the night with their show-stealing six-man ladder match, paving the way for a feud between the three teams that would last into the following year. Five months later, the three teams met again at Summerslam, this time facing off in what would be the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chair Match in wrestling history.

While their later rematch at WrestleMania X-Seven is an overall improvement upon their original encounter here, it’s impossible to take anything away from T.L.C. I. Performing innovative moves the likes of which nobody had ever seen before, these six men had the unique opportunity to build a proto-typical match from the ground up. It was a high bar they set for themselves, filled with violent chair shots, lethal-looking bumps through tables, and heart-stopping dives from the tops of ladders. If it weren’t for T.L.C. II, it’d probably remain the best match of its kind today.

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Badd Blood: In Your House)

After costing the Undertaker a chance at the World Title at Summerslam, Shawn Michaels became embroiled in an epic feud with the Phenom for the remainder of 1997. Fresh off their inconclusive first bout at Ground Zero: In Your House, Michaels eventually faced the Dead Man in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood: In Your House two months later.

Like the above-mentioned T.L.C. I, Undertaker and Michaels helped set the standard for the Hell in a Cell match, illustrating just how violent and often unexpected a match it could be. Fresh off his victory over the British Bulldog at One Night Only and drawing oodles of heat from the crowd, Michaels finally got his just desserts at the hands of the Undertaker, leaving the Heartbreak Kid a bloody mess as they battled in the ring and both around and on top of the cell. Of course, it’s impossible to discuss this match without bringing up the sudden debut of Kane, igniting one of the hottest feuds of the Attitude Era between Undertaker and his long-lost brother.

Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart (Survivor Series 1998)

Nowadays, the infamous ending to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ grudge match at Survivor Series 1998 tends to overshadow the actual match itself. While most wrestling fans are aware of the notorious Montreal Screwjob, simply looking at the scandal itself doesn’t do nearly enough justice to the absolute slobber-knocker of a bout HBK and the Hit Man had in what would be their last match-up together.

Drawing unbelievable levels of heat from the crowd, Shawn Michaels at the peak of his run as the leader of DX – a trash-talking, Canada-hating bad boy with a major chip on his shoulder. Bret Hart was the beloved Canadian champion looking to defend his belt, hoping to redeem his loss to the Heartbreak Kid at WrestleMania XII. Knowing the personal issues these two had behind the curtain, it’s simply incredible to see how fantastic they worked together, laying it out all out in the ring – even if the match ended in the most controversial way imaginable.

Mankind vs. The Rock (Royal Rumble 1999)

If Mankind’s match against the Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998 didn’t illustrate that he was willing to take some insane bumps, his 1999 bout with The Rock at the Royal Rumble once again proved it. Yet another incredibly dangerous match that’s legitimately uncomfortable to sit through at times, Mick Foley put his literal life on the line in his “I Quit” match against the Corporate Champ, subjecting himself to a total of 11 unprotected chair shots to the head in the span of two-and-a-half-minutes.

Easily one of the most violent matches in WWE’s history, it’s hard to emphasize how much damage Foley physically went through in this match. A testament to Foley’s bravery and commitment to the business, it’s just one more reason to love Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy, respecting him for his toughness, tenacity, and dedication to the sport.

Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (Royal Rumble 2000)

A rare pay-per-view match that Mick Foley didn’t almost die competing in, Foley’s long-dormant alter ego, Cactus Jack, made his momentous return to WWF television at the start of 2000. Challenging then-WWF Champion Triple H to a Street Fight at the Royal Rumble, the two men beat each other senselessly through Madison Garden Square, pulling out every age-old trick in the hardcore handbook and a few new ones.

Using steel chairs, handcuffs, and barbed wire 2x4s, Foley and the Game had the best match of their rivalry at the time. Though a heel, Triple H finally proved he had what it took to be the WWF’s World Champion, his victory over Foley further legitimized his ascendancy to the top of WWF television. Not only that, but the match’s conclusion – which saw Cactus Jack take a second improvised Pedigree on a pile of thumbtacks – again hammered home the lengths Foley would go to ensure his bouts were the most unexpected and entertaining on television at the time.

Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit (Royal Rumble 2001)

Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho are two of the most underrated wrestlers to ever compete in WWE’s Attitude Era. Having made a name for themselves in WCW’s Cruiserweight division, the two eventually found their way to WWE in the early 2000s, paving the way to several match-ups that pitted Y2J against his former adversary with the Intercontinental Championship lying in the balance.

Having had several great matches throughout 2000, Benoit and Jericho’s feud ended with a positively terrific ladder match at Royal Rumble 2001. Relying on the same mat-based technical wrestling style the two were known for, Benoit and Jericho also expertly incorporated a variety of creative spots involving the token ladders in their encounter here. It may not have been nearly as innovative as the T.L.C. or ladder matches featuring the Dudleys, Edge & Christian, or the Hardys, but that didn’t stop Jericho and the Rabid Wolverine from having an otherwise stellar match.

Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle (King of the Ring 2001)

Next to Mick Foley, only one man comes close to matching the same level of high-risk moves as the Hardcore Legend, that person being none other than Vince McMahon’s son, Shane. An indelible on-screen personality in almost storyline he found himself in, Shane also proved he could back his impressive mic work with some exceptional wrestling abilities as well, taking part in several memorable match-ups, none more famous than his Street Fight against Kurt Angle at 2001’s King of the Ring.

Like Mick Foley, Shane had a penchant for taking riskier bumps in the course of his matches, falling from 50 feet in the air in his Summerslam 2000 match against Steve Blackman and diving off the top of the Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32. At King of the Ring, Shane’s caution-to-the-wind attitude was on full display, with Angle suplexing Shane several times into a plate glass window, sending Shane crashing onto his head each time. It’s a wonder both men could even gather the strength left to finish this match, and a true miracle they weren’t taken away on a stretcher the first time Shane actually went through the glass.

Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (No Way Out 2000)

Continuing their rivalry after their brutal Street Fight at Royal Rumble 2000, Cactus Jack faced Triple H in a rematch at No Way Out one month later. This time around, however, they would meet in the match that Foley had made famous, battling inside the notorious Hell in a Cell. In a match that was as physical and bloody as their previous encounter, Cactus Jack and Triple H dialed it up to 11 again, performing hardcore maneuvers inside and out of the eponymous Cell.

Naturally, most people tend to remember this match for the characteristically insane bump Foley took that sent him crashing through the top of the cell onto the mat below. As noteworthy as that spot was, it’s important to note just how fantastic a match it was inside the cell, even before it spilled onto the outside of the cage. Both men had to know fan expectations were high – yet they more than managed to deliver.

The Rock vs. Triple H (Summerslam 1998)

The Rock and Triple H became two of the mainstay faces of the Attitude Era by 1999. Still, in the middle of 1998, they were simply at the top of the midcard, feuding for the Intercontinental Championship for the better part of the summer. This rivalry eventually came to a head by Summerslam 1998, which saw the two pitted in a ladder match with The Rock’s Intercontinental Championship title on the line.

Though lacking the same high-flying offensive style as the Hardys or Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Triple H still had a comparatively great ladder match against one another, possibly even upstaging the show’s main event match between Steve Austin and the Undertaker. The amount of outside interference from the Nation of Domination and DX was good, and using the ladders as a weapon was fittingly raw. With how well this bout turned out to be, Triple H and The Rock showed the world they had what it took to be key players in the WWF, helping cement their rise in the company.

Team WWF vs. Team Alliance (Survivor Series 2001)

The Rock, Chris Jericho, the Undertaker, Kane, and the Big Show versus “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Rob Van Dam, and Shane McMahon. Was there ever a time when so many stars were featured in a single match? Perhaps the greatest 10-man elimination tag team match in Survivor Series’ history, the final showdown between Vince McMahon’s Team WWF and the joint Alliance of WCW and ECW superstars was nothing short of spectacular.

Yes, you can argue that the bout barely featured any ECW or WCW wrestlers aside from RVD and Booker T, but the match’s strengths more than outweigh its weaknesses, ending the Invasion story angle in the best way possible. You had Shane proving a thorn in Team WWF’s side by breaking up pin-covers left and right, an egomaniacal Jericho betraying his own team, Angle bashing Austin in the forehead with his own title, and The Rock and Austin renewing their WrestleMania match as the final two men in the match. From its chaotic opening to its hair-raising conclusion, it’s a picture-perfect example of a 10-man elimination match done right.