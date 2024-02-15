The X-Men ’97 Trailer Breakdown: A Blast From Marvel’s Past

To me, my 90s kids!

The first teaser for the long-awaited animated series X-Men '97 has arrived! Created by Beau DeMayo, X-Men '97 picks up where the Fox Kids show X-Men: The Animated Series left off. The original show ran 76 episodes from 1992 to 1997, bringing all the soap operatics and tangled plot lines of Marvel's Merry Mutants to children everywhere.

Drawing from the writing of Chris Claremont and the visual style of artist Jim Lee, X-Men: The Animated Series focused on six main mutants: teacher and mentor Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith), leader Cyclops (Norm Spencer), his beloved telepath Jean Grey (Catherine Disher), the brilliant Beast (George Buza), weather goddess Storm (Iona Morris and Alison Sealy-Smith), Southern Belle Rogue (Lenore Zann), the charming Cajun Gambit (Chris Potter and Tony Daniels), the Canucklehead Wolverine (Cal Dodd), and teen new recruit Jubilee (Alyson Court).

The X-Men '97 trailer promises the best of the old series, with some new elements for modern audiences.

An Optic Blast From the Past

The trailer opens on a meta-note, with the crackle of a tube television firing up and a tinny voice-over announcing the series finale of X-Men, bringing the viewer back to their childhood selves. As the camera pushes in, footage plays of the show's final episode, “Graduation Day” (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg). The dying Xavier expresses his pride in his students before the scene cuts to the assembled team — including arch-enemy Magneto (David Hemblen) standing outside of Xavier's Mansion.

For those who haven't seen or don't remember “Graduation Day,” the replay leaves some questions. Is Xavier dead? Why is Magneto there? But those who recall the episode know that Xavier left with his alien lady love Lilandra of the Shi'ar Empire, the one person who could cure his disease. In his place, Xavier has left the school in the hands of his closest friend and greatest rival, Magneto. In turn, Magneto has accepted the role and tried to honor Charles by working for the good of both mutants and humans.

And yet, the flashback ends with Storm declaring, “Fate lies in our hands now,” setting up a new status quo for the team.

Not Quite the 90s

As the grainy footage from “Graduation Day” fades, the image switches to widescreen HD, signaling a change in television standards from the 1990s to today. The trailer foregrounds the updated animation of X-Men ’97. The original series suffered from clunky animation, especially in its final seasons, with awkward, thick blacks used to replicate the heavy lines of Jim Lee’s artwork. Like most American cartoons made for television, X-Men: The Animated Series used limited animation, which skipped frames of movement, making for a jerky look.

The footage from X-Men ’97 features a richer color palette and far smoother animation. For reasons of budget and state-of-the-art expectations, X-Men ’97 uses computers instead of hand-painted cells, which gives it a more fluid feel. That updated look stands out most with flares and gradients, such as the glow from Gambit’s cards or the shine on Wolverine’s claws.

However, the series does include some stuttering in the movements and exaggerated anatomy, in keeping with the spirit of the original show. And, of course, the excellent theme song remains intact, albeit pumped up with a string section.

Cyclops’s X-Men

“To me, my X-Men,” shouts Cyclops (now voiced by Ray Chase) at the end of the trailer, repeating Xavier’s line. The statement cements Cyke’s position as the head of the team, a position he held on the field. He’ll have at his back a familiar group of heroes, including all of the members of the original team. However, he has along with Morph (Rob Rubin in the original, now voiced by J. P. Karliak), the shape-shifting mutant who died in the Animated Series pilot “Night of the Sentinels” (directed by Huston and written by Mark Edward Edens) and later returned as a villain. Morph’s death gave the show stakes unprecedented in a kid’s series and brought to the screen a classic B-level character from the comics, where he’s called Mimic.

The more notable addition is Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), a time-traveler who fought alongside the X-Men in a post-apocalyptic future. Bishop did show up in the original series. However, like most of the many guest stars on the show, he did not remain on the team. He shows up in most group shots.

The Shared Universe

An early shot in the trailer sees a newspaper float by with the masthead The Daily Bugle. Marvel fans know the Daily Bugle as the premier newspaper in the fictional universe, as well as its Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson and freelance photographer Peter Parker. In fact, a teaser above the headline asks, “Is Spider-Man a Mutant?” (no, no he is not). The Daily Bugle appearance points to a key feature of The Animated Series, which branched out into other properties. Non-mutant characters such as Captain America appeared on the show, and the series crossed over with Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Because it did not have film rights to the X-Men until a few years ago when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the MCU made few references to mutants. However, the appearance of the Daily Bugle suggests that X-Men ’97 will branch out into the wider Marvel Universe. This might mean the return of Peter Parker from the 90s series Spider-Man: The Animated Series, voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes. Or it could mean that X-Men ’97 will connect to newer MCU cartoons, such as What If… or the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The New Mutants

Part of the appeal of X-Men: The Animated Series came from its willingness to dive into the deep roster of the X-Men comics. In addition to the main team, viewers saw beloved characters such as Nightcrawler and Dazzler and other teams, including X-Factor and X-Force. While most of the footage suggests that X-Men ’97 will keep focused on the old line-up (plus the aforementioned addition), the picture on the front of the Daily Bugle hints at other mutants in the world.

“Inside Scoop: Mutant Fashion Show” declares the heading, which includes a photograph of several mutants. Fans of the original series might recognize Sean Cassidy, the Irish mutant better known as Banshee. But next to him are two unfamiliar to those who don’t read comics. The man with round sunglasses and a shock of hair is Maggot, a strange mutant with the ability to spawn two worms from his stomach and consume everything they encounter. The woman in a burka is Dust, a Muslim mutant who can turn her body into sand. With the exception of Banshee, both of these characters came after the end of the original animated series, making for interesting additions.

The Hellfire Gala

The reference to the fashion show brings to mind the Hellfire Gala, which appears in the trailer as a party with flashing lights and fireworks (much to Jubilee’s delight). The Hellfire Gala comes from more recent X-Men comics, in which all mutants live on a sovereign island nation called Krakoa. Modeled after the real-life Met Gala, the Hellfire Gala serves as an outreach event for the mutants, in which dignitaries and celebrities from around the world can participate in mutant culture.

More importantly, the Hellfire Gala offers a very different view of mutants in the wider Marvel universe. In most X-Men stories, including the original Animated Series episodes, humans fear and hate mutants as the next step in evolution. But in the 2000s, writer Grant Morrison introduced the mutants as a culture of its own, often appropriated by non-humans. The Hellfire Gala extends those themes, which might be too weighty for a kid’s show.

Papa Cyclops

Perhaps the most compelling moment of the trailer comes when Cyclops lays his hand on a pregnant redheaded woman. Viewers may assume that the woman is Grey (now voiced by Jennifer Hale) a read-head with whom Cyclops has had a romantic relationship. However, comic book readers know that it is Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey created by the evil Mr. Sinister.

With Magneto taking a heroic role, reports have indicated that Mr. Sinister (Christopher Britton) will serve as the new show’s major villain. As the above description suggests, Sinister leads to convoluted stories about clones, conspiracies, and time travel. Some of those plot points have appeared in the original series, including the time-traveling son of Madelyne and Cyclops, Cable. But the emphasis in the trailer suggests that this storyline will get more attention in X-Men ‘97.

Off the Field, On the Courts

Several shots of the X-Men in battle point to new variations of old combinations. The most exciting involves Gambit jumping on Wolverine’s back and using his powers to charge Wolvie’s claws. Made of indestructible adamantium, the claws will not disintegrate in the explosion. That’s both a cool application of the mutant abilities and a new dynamic of the characters. In the first five seasons of The Animated Series, the grumpy Wolverine couldn’t stand the charming Gambit. Maybe they’ve learned to play nice together.

Speaking of playing nice, the final shot in the trailer sees the X-Men in civilian clothes. Storm’s in a pink tank top, Cyke’s got a backward cap, and Gambit wears a dew-rag. Those get-ups come from ‘90s issues of X-Men, in which the team would take time to play baseball and basketball. Although not as exciting as battles with Sentinels, the giant robots featured in the trailer, these moments showed true team camaraderie and new dynamics.

Headmaster Magento

Of course, the biggest shock of the X-Men '97 trailer involves an element teased at the end of the fifth season, in which Magneto joins the X-Men. Even throughout the original series, Magneto has been a conflicted villain. Yes, he fights for mutant supremacy over the humans. But he respects Charles Xavier and would battle the X-Men. At the end of the original series, a dying Xavier asks Magneto to set aside his differences and run the school.

This also comes directly from the comics, in which Magneto served as headmaster of the Xavier School. During this time, the X-Men were away, and so most of Magneto’s interactions occurred with the New Mutants, a team of teenage characters. In the trailer, it appears that the X-Men will take issue with Xavier’s appointee, but Magneto will fight alongside them.

New Locations

Just because Magneto has turned good doesn’t mean the rest of the world accepts him. The United Nations appears in the new locations shown in the trailer, where Magneto stands before a tribunal. The show will adapt the “Trial of Magneto” storyline, in which the UN holds Magneto responsible for his past crimes. In the comics, Magneto gets absolved by turning into an infant and later saving the UN from an intergalactic being. One doubts that X-Men ’97 will go in the same direction, so it will be an exciting story for all viewers.

Other locations include the Savage Land, a prehistoric world hidden in Antarctica, and Genosha, an island nation that serves as a home for mutants. The statues of Magneto and Xavier in the trailer may also point to Krakoa, the stronger island nation in recent X-Men comics.

As these hints show, X-Men ’97 will pick up on the best parts of the original series and mix in new additions from recent X-Men comics, making for an experience that’s more than just nostalgia.

X-Men ’97 comes to Disney+ on March 20, 2024.