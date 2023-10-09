Fear or Fun? Theme Park Halloween Events Offer Spooky Fun

Screaming can do a body good. SeaWorld, which hosts its annual Howl-O-Scream Halloween event, surveyed over 1,000 Americans to prove that point.

According to the SeaWorld research, more than half expressed a belief that screaming boasted positive health benefits; particularly in helping to release pent-up energy.

Some people prefer not to scream at all. These folks would rather stick to more family-friendly environments. This dichotomy highlights two different kinds of Halloween experiences. One type is fun pumpkin patches, smiling scarecrows, and trick-or-treating. The other is much more frightening, with haunted houses, gore, and jump scares. Over the years, America’s theme parks have developed seasonal events catering to both audiences: those who prefer light-hearted fun and those who want full-out screams.

When deciding which theme park Halloween event to attend, it’s essential to be mindful of everyone’s tolerance for scary stuff. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, for example, are perfect for all ages, while Universal’s Orlando and Hollywood theme parks are more suited to an older crowd. At the smaller regional theme parks, Halloween fans will find something across the spectrum from fun to frightful. No matter what guests are looking for, there’s a Halloween theme park event that is perfect for them.

Disney Keeps Things Joyful and Fun

For Halloween parties appropriate for all ages, few theme parks come close to the scope and scale of Disney. Walt Disney World and Disneyland offer after-hours events each fall, meaning guests must purchase separate admission to attend. The nighttime parties don’t start until after the sun goes down, and have just enough “spook” factor to make the events unmistakably Halloween. Beyond some eerie lighting, however, there won’t be much standing in the way of the littlest ones having fun. It’s challenging to make Mickey Mouse appear frightening.

In Orlando, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place on select evenings from mid-August through late October. Admission to the event includes a parade, a stage show, character meet-and-greets, and party-exclusive snacks available for purchase. Attendees love the event for the often shorter wait times for popular rides and attractions in Magic Kingdom.

At Disneyland Resort, Oogie Boogie Bash brings just a pinch more eeriness while still providing a fun evening for the whole family. Gavin Doyle, the founder of MickeyVisit.com, says, “Both Disney parties are lots of fun for the entire family. The ‘Oogie Boogie Bash’ at Disneyland in particular delivers a great experience for guests with unique characters and a great Halloween setting.”

The Halloween offerings at the Disneyland Resort are only rivaled in scale by the Christmas at Disneyland celebration.

Universal Unleashes Scream Inducing Scares

Groups traveling with older kids, or adults who want to brave the scarier side of Halloween can head straight to Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. Both destinations host their annual Halloween Horror Nights, a popular after-hours event. Admission includes access to 10 haunted houses and several outdoor scare zones that aim to do just that.

How does Universal achieve this goal? Its haunted houses are jam-packed with “scare actors” with the singular goal of making guests scream. Chainsaws, stage blood, and fog are plentiful. Make no mistake: Halloween Horror Nights is not for the faint of heart. Doyle adds, “If your group is more interested in true scares, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is the right option for your group.”

Regional Parks Run The Gamut

Disney and Universal are, in many ways, undisputed leaders of highly-attended Halloween events. Smaller regional theme parks, however, also deliver smiles and screams alike. Head to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, or Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for more light-hearted festivities. Each offers a family-friendly Harvest Festival filled with smiling pumpkins, dance parties, and peaceful walking trails.

Thrill-seekers can head to Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, for their Halloween Haunt, or Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for its Dark Nights celebration, which includes five haunted houses and three scare zones. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm in 2023, one of the most popular Halloween events in a region that also knows a thing or two when it comes to screams.

Mikkel Woodruff, editor of Sometimes Home, highlights two regional theme parks that Halloween enthusiasts will enjoy for very different reasons. “Busch Gardens offers one of the most attended Halloween experiences every year: Howl-O-Scream. Guests who choose to go love being frightened in the haunted houses and at various scare zones throughout the park!”

Woodruff adds that Busch Gardens may be a more cost-effective option for families, too. “They have several ticket options for people who want to attend for single or multiple nights; their Unlimited Admission Ticket is less than the cost of a single night at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights or Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

For a calmer experience, Woodruff suggests Legoland. “On the other end of the scare spectrum is Legoland‘s Brick-or-Treat, which offers Halloween fun for the whole family so no one is spooked, but everyone has a memorable time. This includes special seasonal entertainment and shows, trick-or-treating around the park, and holiday theming on the Disco Dragon Coaster.”

Research is vital when selecting a Halloween event to attend before buying tickets to any of these theme parks. Bringing young children to scary haunted houses is one way to dampen the fun quickly, and those looking for thrills want to avoid being bored at a festival catering to all ages. There’s a Halloween event for everyone, as long as they know where to look.

