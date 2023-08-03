Theme Park Summer Survival Guide For Parents

Summer travel can be the highlight of your family's year. Still, it can be incredibly challenging with busy crowds and high temperatures. In particular, this summer feels extra sizzling, with the Fourth of July holiday breaking global records for heat, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer. So, preparing for the elements is vital if you are heading to your favorite theme park this season.

Theme parks are practically synonymous with summer, with roller coasters, ice cream cones, and fireworks. Theme parks are also interchangeable with crowds, heat, tons of walking, and the occasional meltdown – especially if visiting during the summer months.

For parents, planning a summer trip to the parks can feel more like an exam than an actual vacation. Keeping some of these tips in mind will help prepare you and your family for travel this summer.

Have A Game Plan Before You Arrive

The nation's top-visited theme parks, like Walt Disney World, are filled with exciting rides, superb dining, and family-friendly entertainment to keep everyone occupied. In the summer, it is essential to have a plan for what you want to prioritize. Coming prepared involves researching attractions, shows, and restaurants so your family can know where you want to go and what you want to do.

Gavin Doyle, the founder of MickeyVisit.com, has several general suggestions to improve your family's theme park trip this summer. He suggests, “If your family loves roller coasters, for example, tackle those first thing in the morning. If you know your kids will want lunch early, consider booking an advanced dining reservation at your favorite restaurant during that time window.”

He also shares: “You do not need to have your vacation planned to the minute, but a little preparation goes a long way in ensuring your summer trip is a success. Also, familiarize yourself with the general layout of the theme park, and be intentional when you move about the area.” Aimless wandering throughout the park can quickly lead to fatigue and frustration when you realize what you are looking for is on the wrong side of the park.

Be Prepared For The Weather And Pack Accordingly

No matter where you travel this summer, be prepared for heat, rain, and everything in between. Summer can be tricky to visit theme parks due to the weather, especially when humidity is a factor. However, summer may be the only time families can see their favorite destinations with their kids out of school.

Air conditioning will be your best friend during the summer months, as Jac Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders and Disney Super Fan, explains: “Strategies for a hot and crowded park day are so important! Whether you are an early parkgoer or stay til closing, make sure that mid-day, you are taking it slow and keeping cool. We like to plan our meals, indoor air-conditioned attractions, or a break at the hotel pool or water rides for the hottest part of the day. Shopping is also a great mid-day activity.”

Ensuring you pack your bag with summer essentials is another important tip for surviving busy, hot theme park visits. Handheld fans and cooling towels take up little space in your bag and will provide much-needed relief when temperatures soar. Rain can also be significant if you head to theme parks in summer. In short, pack ponchos if you are traveling to Florida – it will rain. You can purchase inexpensive ones online ahead of your trip.

Take Multiple Air-Conditioned Breaks Throughout The Day

Long days in the parks will feel even longer when you add elements like heat and crowds in the summer. While it feels tempting to be constantly on the go to check everything off your to-do list, it is vitally important to remember to slow down and take frequent breaks. Rather than finding the nearest bench, there are a few strategies to implement to take more effective breaks.

One strategy includes carving out extra time for indoor shows and attractions that are longer for prolonged stints in the air conditioning. Plan to tackle these in the afternoon when the sun is strongest and the crowds are at their busiest.

Cori Carroll, Disneyland expert and creator of Disneyland Tips and Tricks on Facebook, offers this advice: “During the hottest points of the day, you can beat the heat by catching an indoor show or doing an indoor activity. Our favs at the Disneyland Resort are Mickey's Philharmagic, The Animation Academy, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and the Tiki Room.” For a quicker blast of air conditioning, duck into the nearest gift shop for a few minutes as you move throughout the park.

When traveling with children, proper rest may look like hours-long breaks at your hotel. Carroll adds, “With littles, go at their pace, take a lot of breaks in the shade, and take a mid-day break back at the hotel. This allows everyone to relax, cool down, and feel refreshed–sometimes it's more for the adults than the kids!”

Have A Strategy For Navigating Crowds

Most families take time off in the summer to travel, which translates to larger crowds in the theme parks. Preparing for busy days will help manage everyone's expectations, but remember, these parks also offer ways to circumvent long lines and peak crowds.

Many of the larger theme parks allow early entry for guests staying at their on-property resort hotels. This perk enables guests to enter the theme park before the posted opening time – typically 30 to 60 minutes prior. Early park entry allows families to check the most popular rides off their to-do list before more guests arrive.

You can also look into front-of-line passes available at most theme parks for an added purchase. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort sell Disney Genie+. This in-app service allows guests to book return times to use a ride's expedited queue. Universal Orlando and Hollywood sell Universal Express Pass that you can redeem throughout the day at participating rides.

Simple strategizing can also buy you and your family a lot of extra time during the day. Since parks tend to reach peak business late morning and throughout the afternoon, prioritize your favorite rides first thing in the morning or towards the end of the evening. Visiting the theme parks on weekdays can mitigate crowds as well, especially if you are at a park that tends to be popular with locals, like Disneyland Resort.

Often, the best method of dealing with crowds is simply enjoying your time there and removing the pressure of cramming everything into one day. Adam Beigel, Co-Founder of The Insiders, shares, “When you come to Disney during some of the busiest days of the year, the best thing you can do is remember to bring your patience and be kind to the cast members and the other guests around you. There can be a lot of pressure on a Disney Trip for it to be the ‘best day ever,' and the best way to make it the best day ever is to relax and enjoy the time you spend with your family and friends!”

Doobie Moseley, co-founder of Laughing Place, echoes the sentiment: “Growing up, our goal was always to have fun, not to get maximum value. So if we did fewer attractions but enjoyed the journey more, that was more important than making sure to get on every last ride.”

With the additional complexity of visiting theme parks today, having the strategy in place and following these expert tips should help you to have the most fun in the sun.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.