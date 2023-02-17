From Roller Coasters to Family Fun: Theme Parks in Arkansas

Arkansas is a great state, filled with natural beauty and attractions. It is the home of the iconic Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only diamond-producing site open to the public. As inviting as nature getaways can be, sometimes visitors want something more thrilling.

What could be more thrilling than visiting theme parks? If you've ever been to one, you know how unforgettable the experience can be. Fortunately for thrill seekers, Arkansas has some of the most impressive theme parks in the country. Whatever tickles your fancy, you'll find a theme park in Arkansas that can provide the fun you crave.

This curated list of the top theme parks in Arkansas will help you decide where to go for thrilling adventures.

Parrot Island Waterpark

Welcome to “Parrot-dice,” the only park in Fort Smith with a two-lane FlowRider and wave pool. They also have other attractions, such as a lazy river, water slides, a themed children's aquatic playground, and an activity pool. Get ready to have a splashing good time!

The Caribbean Splash is the only wave pool in the area, producing waves similar to the ocean. You can jump, swim, play, or allow the waves to carry you away. It's truly a unique experience for the family. Note that you must be at least 48 feet tall to be allowed in the wave pool or be accompanied by an adult.

You will also love the FlowRider, which allows you to experience the thrill of surfing without traveling to the beach. A thin layer of water (about 3 inches) is propelled across a trampoline-like surface, creating an “endless wave” that riders can bodyboard or stand up to ride on.

Other enjoyable water activities at Parrot Island Waterpark include the Tiny Turtle Island Kiddie Pool, Crocodile Creek Lazy River, Tangerine Twist, and Pelican Plunge.

Alma Aquatic Park

Alma Aquatic Park is one of the largest outdoor water parks in Western Arkansas. The park is overflowing with water everywhere, from slides to pools and a water play area. Get ready for an exciting day of wet and wild fun.

Get your groove on with the six water slides that take you up, around, and down through the park. Each slide is different, so be sure to explore each to experience the various twists and turns. Catch your breath in the swimming pool as you glide through the water or lounge in the relaxing pool. Water has never felt so good!

Younger family members will love the pint-sized water play area. They can splash in shallow water as parents can tag along.

The park also has a food zone; there, you'll find the “Snack Shack.” One bite, and you'll be hooked. Other treats include hamburgers, pizza, pretzels, hot dogs, nachos, chicken, and other snacks.

Funtrackers Family Fun Park

Funtrackers Family Fun Park is the perfect place for a family day out; come here and enjoy all the adventures and fun activities the park offers. This family-friendly fun center features karts, mini-golf, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages, and fun games. When you're here, the fun never stops.

Choose a go-kart that suits your style and race along the track with sharp turns and twists. The Volcano Falls Mini-Golf course is the way to go if you want a more mellow activity. Enjoy 18 holes of mini-golf surrounded by lush greenery, waterfalls, and an impressive volcano.

The bumper boats are an excellent choice if you're feeling more adventurous. They have powerful water cannons you can use to shoot your opponents as you glide along the water. In a battle of wits and water cannons, go head to head and enjoy the watery mayhem.

Magic Springs and Crystal Falls Theme Park

Located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Magic Springs and Crystal Falls is one of the top theme parks in the state. This award-winning park has something to captivate every family member, including thrill rides, family rides, kids rides, and a water park.

Here's what you'll find for thrill rides: Brain Drain, The Gauntlet, X-coaster, Twister, and Plummet Summit. They're not for the faint-hearted; they'll get your heart pounding and adrenaline pumping! Of course, that's why you come to a theme park.

The family rides are the perfect way for everyone to have fun together. Enjoy entertaining rides like the Log Flume, Diamond Mine Coaster, and Rum Runner Private Ship. There are also many kid-friendly rides for the little ones to play with their peers, including Clown Around and Fearless Flyers.

After all the thrill and excitement, cool off at the water park. You'll find cabanas, a wave pool, a tower slide, and more!

Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf

If you are a golf fan and want a Buccaneer setting, Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf is the place for you. Enter this 18th-century Buccaneer-themed mini-golf course and enjoy putting your way around mountains, caves, a pirate ship, and under cascading waterfalls.

This pirate-themed spot is arguably the facility with the most elaborate and on-point theming on this list. Everything is pirate themed, from the course to the ship, walkways, and even the scorecard. You'll find pirate statues, wooden structures depicting ancient pirate traditions, and more. Bring your smartphone because you'll want to capture all these stunning visuals on camera.

One of the best parts about this course is its diversity. There's a variety of terrain, from flat surfaces to slopes to ramps, giving you an extra challenge. It's a great place for friendly competition and building memories with family and friends.

At Adventure Golf, everyone is welcome. You can enjoy a game of mini-golf no matter your age. There are souvenirs at the shop you can take home as a reminder of your visit. This is one themed experience you're going to want to visit!

Clarksville Aquatic Center

For a more laidback family activity or to escape the summer heat, head to Clarksville Aquatic Center. This park is known for its impressive outdoor facilities, featuring a lazy river, water slides, splash pad, picnic tables, cabanas, etc. It's an outdoor paradise that is perfect for a summer day out.

The indoor facilities are just as impressive, with two large pools with diving boards. One pool is an 8-lane competition pool (80-84 degrees), and the other is a therapy pool (90-94 degrees). There are changing areas and showers, lounge chairs, and concession stands, and the aquatic center is ADA-accessible.

While Clarkson's indoor attractions are open year-round, the outdoor attractions are open seasonally. Follow the seasonal schedule, and turn up for a refreshing dip during the summer months.

Batesville Community Center & Aquatics Park

With 600+ Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating, you can tell that Batesville Community Center & Aquatics Park is not just a popular spot in Arkansas but a great one! This aquatic park is a cool piece of paradise you can visit with your family for a day full of fun and laughter.

The park's indoor facility features a 25-meter by 25-yard competition pool, large enough to host everyone who wants a dive. It's a great place to enjoy swim lessons, aqua fitness classes, and other activities. The outdoor facility is full of attractions for every explorer. It has a 400-meter lazy river, tanning decks, and spiral slides.

Thanks to the zero-depth pool for kids, your little ones can explore the waters safely. The park is open all year round, so you can plan a visit when your schedule allows.

Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink and Splash Park

Take your family to Lawrence Plaza and enjoy some good old-fashioned ice skating. Lawrence park features an ice rink and a splash park for the little ones.

The best time to visit the ice rink is during winter, so you can enjoy the cold temperatures and skate under the stars. The best time for the splash park is during the summer when you can relax and play in the water.

Angela71401 had this to say on TripAdvisor after visiting the park with her family: “We took our 12-year-old and 15-year-old ice skating here, and it was so much fun! The atmosphere was great! The rink was beautiful, and the light inside the ice was a nice extra touch. I love that it is made from real ice and not plastic like many rinks are made from nowadays.”

Give your family a much-deserved break and head to Lawrence Plaza and Splash Park. It's certainly worth the visit.

Make Lasting Memories at Theme Parks in Arkansas

Theme parks go the extra mile to bring families together and make lasting memories. Everything at Arkansas theme parks, from the mini-golf course at Pirate's Cove to the water slides and lazy rivers at Clarksville Aquatic Center or the ice rink and splash park at Lawrence Plaza, is designed to create moments you will cherish and remember.

Besides the fun and excitement these activities bring, you will love being in a place where all activities revolve around a unifying theme. Choose a theme park that resonates with you, and bring your family to enjoy the experience together.

