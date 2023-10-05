These 7 Career Fields Are Set to Boom in 2024

The world of work is constantly changing, and new money-making career fields are always emerging. Some careers are more in demand than others and are expected to grow faster in the coming years.

With the world increasingly reliant on cutting-edge innovations, technology-driven careers such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data science are expected to surge in demand. Simultaneously, the healthcare sector is witnessing a profound transformation, with healthcare professionals, biotechnologists, and medical researchers playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

From the realms of technology to healthcare and beyond, these seven career fields are set to experience a remarkable boom in 2024, reshaping the employment landscape and presenting promising avenues for those ready to embrace the future of work.

Here are seven career fields set to boom:

Data Scientist

Software Engineer

Product Manager

Digital Marketing Manager

Sales Representative

Nurse

Teacher

Let's take a closer look at these fields below.

Seven Career Fields Set to Boom

Data Science

Virtually every company needs access to data. Therefore, data scientists are in high demand across all industries, as businesses increasingly rely on data to make decisions. Data scientists collect, analyze, and interpret data to identify trends and patterns. They use this information to help businesses improve their products and services, make better decisions, and reduce costs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that the employment of data scientists will grow much faster than average over the next decade. In fact, the BLS predicts that employment of data scientists will grow by 27.9% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations (8%).

Software Engineer

Software engineers are responsible for designing, developing, and testing software applications (just like the ones you're using right now). They use their programming skills to create new software or improve existing software. Software engineers are in high demand across all industries, as businesses increasingly rely on software to run their operations.

Like data science career fields, the BLS projects that the employment of software developers will grow much faster than average over the next decade, by 22.2% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average.

Product Manager

Product managers are responsible for developing and launching new products. They work with cross-functional teams to identify customer needs, develop product requirements, and bring products to market. Product managers are in high demand across all industries, as businesses increasingly focus on developing new products to meet the needs of their customers.

The BLS does not have a specific projection for product managers, but it does project that the employment of marketing managers will grow by 10% from 2020 to 2030.

Digital Marketing Manager

Digital marketing managers are responsible for planning and executing digital marketing campaigns. They use their knowledge of online marketing channels, such as search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and email marketing, to reach and engage target audiences. Digital marketing managers are in high demand across all industries, as businesses increasingly shift their marketing budgets to digital channels.

The BLS projects that the employment of marketing managers will grow by 10% from 2020 to 2030.

Sales Representative

Sales representatives are responsible for selling products or services to customers. They work with customers to understand their needs and match them with the right products or services. Sales representatives are in high demand across all industries, as businesses rely on them to generate revenue.

The BLS projects the employment of sales representatives will grow by 4% from 2020 to 2030.

Nurse

Nurses are responsible for providing care to patients under the supervision of a doctor. They perform various tasks, such as administering medications, taking vital signs, and providing wound care. Nurses are in high demand across all healthcare settings, as the population ages and the need for healthcare services increases.

In addition, the healthcare industry, including nursing, medical technology, and healthcare administration jobs, has been steadily growing due to an aging population and increased demand for healthcare services.

The BLS projects that employment of registered nurses will grow by 9% from 2020 to 2030.

Teacher

Teachers are responsible for educating students in a variety of subjects. They develop lesson plans, teach classes, and assess student learning. Teachers are in high demand across all educational settings, as the population grows and the need for education increases.

Teacher growth depends on the grade level of the students.

The BLS projects that employment of kindergarten and elementary school teachers will grow by 5% from 2020 to 2030.

The BLS also projects that employment of middle school teachers will grow by 8% from 2020 to 2030.

The BLS projects that the employment of high school teachers will grow by 7% from 2020 to 2030.

2024 promises exciting opportunities in these seven thriving career fields. As we look ahead, it's evident that these professions are not just experiencing a momentary surge but represent long-term growth prospects driven by technology, healthcare, education, and the evolving needs of our society.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a healthcare advocate, or an educator at heart, these fields offer a pathway to success, making 2024 a year of remarkable promise for those eager to carve out their futures in these money-making industries.