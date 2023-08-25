These Are The TV Shows and Movies Affected by The WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have paused filming on 25 shows, shut down production on 13 movies, and delayed the release of 11 films… so far. The WGA strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on May 2, 2023; the SAG-AFTRA against the AMPTP followed on July 14, 2023. Although movies and TV shows completed before the strikes began were still released, they did so without any of the actors permitted to do publicity to support their projects due to the ongoing labor disputes.

The Associated Press published a list of all the TV shows and movies affected by the strikes. The Netflix shows that paused work during the WGA strike include Big Mouth, the final season of Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, and the final season of Stranger Things. HBO and Max have pushed the pause button on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, Duster, The Last of Us, Penguin, and The S*x Lives of College Girls. At the major networks, shows on pause include ABC's Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy, NBC's Law & Order, CBS's FBI: Most Wanted, and Fox's American Dad and Family Guy. The shows on the other networks and streaming services that cannot continue filming are 1923, American Horror Story, Billions, The Chi, Daredevil: Born Again, Metropolis, Severance, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Yellowjackets.

Movies That Shut Down or Had Their Release Dates Pushed

The strike shut down 13 movies in various stages of production. Disney pulled the plug on Deadpool 3, Blade, and Lilo & Stitch. Paramount pumped the brakes on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II and Gladiator 2. Sony halted production on the yet-untitled new Karate Kid movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Venom 3. Over at Warner Bros., the sequels Beetlejuice 2 and Mortal Kombat 2 took an indefinite timeout. Also taking a break are Universal's Wicked, Apple's untitled Brad Pitt movie, and Amazon Studios' G20 starring Viola Davis.

Studios have delayed 11 movies so far, but more are forthcoming. For now, here are the movies that won't arrive in theaters as soon as expected:

Challengers — MGM/Amazon (now April 26, 2024)

Dune: Part Two — Warner Bros. (now March 15, 2024)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — Sony (now March 29, 2024)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — Warner Bros. (now April 12, 2024)

Kraven the Hunter — Sony (now August 30, 2024)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim — Warner Bros. (now December 13, 2024)

Poor Things — Searchlight Pictures (now December 8)

Problemista — A24 (TBD)

They Listen — Sony (TBD)

Untitled Dirty Dancing Sequel — Lionsgate (now 2025)

White Bird — Lionsgate (now winter 2023)