These EVs Are Looking To Make Consumers Forget About Range Anxiety

It's no secret that one of the most significant issues potential electric vehicle (EV) buyers have is range anxiety.

However, some EVs well exceed their expected range. Why is that? According to Autoweek, when the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tests out new EVs to determine their driving range, they need to assess their estimates by driving these vehicles in the real world. They test EVs on a dynamometer to test for highway and city drive cycles.

The EPA then adds other factors, like high speeds, outside temperatures, and air conditioning usage, to develop their final estimates for an EV's driving range. All this is done in a lab, so things are different when these vehicles finally hit the road.

When all is said and done, some EVs have a better driving range in the real world than in testing conditions.

1. The BMW i4 M50

While the BMW i4 M50 was estimated to have 271 miles of driving range by the EPA, Consumer Reports ran a real-world test in which the M50 topped out at 318 miles. So, if driving conditions are optimal, the M50 can have a significantly better driving range than the EPA has estimated.

2. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Extended Range

According to Car and Driver, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium all-wheel drive Extended Range can do a solid 305 miles, though some Mach-E models top out as low as 211 miles. What's cool about the Mach-E is that regardless of which model someone purchases, Ford includes a mobile charger capable of adding as much as 30 miles of driving range each night the vehicle is charged.

3. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD

Car and Driver named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL all-wheel drive their EV of the year for 2022, an impressive achievement. But what about its driving range? The EPA cited a range of 256 miles; however, Consumer Reports found that the AWD version of the Ioniq 5 SEL could do as much as 269 miles on a single charge.

4. The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic

According to the EPA, the Mercedes–Benz EQE 350 4Matic has 260 miles of driving range; Consumer Reports found that the EQE 350 could go 332 miles on a single charge during their 70 miles per hour highway testing in the real world. And with 564 pound-feet of torque, the EQE 350 also boasts excellent acceleration. However, it is worth noting that excessive acceleration can drain EV battery life very quickly.

5. The 2022 Rivian R1T

Though EV upstart Rivian has experienced issues finding profitability with their electrified pickup truck due to a complicated production process, the R1T's driving range should make them proud. While the EPA estimates that the R1T has 314 miles of driving range, Consumer Reports found that the electric truck peaked at 334 miles during their real-world test.

6. The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD

While the EPA estimates that the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S all-wheel drive gets around 240 miles of driving, Consumer Reports‘ real-world test showed that the ID.4 Pro S could achieve as much as 253 miles of driving range. And not to be outdone is VW's ID.3, which retained 93 percent of its battery capacity after a 62,000–mile test while getting 248 miles of range when fully charged.

7. The BMW iX xDRIVE50

The BMW iX xDrive50 sports an EPA-estimated 315 miles of driving range; however, Consumer Reports' real–world tests revealed an impressive 370 miles. While the iX's aesthetic may not be to everyone's liking, it's still a better (and cheaper) alternative than the XM.

8. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4Matic

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4Matic two-motor, all-wheel drive model has an EPA estimated 285 miles of driving range, while the one-motor, rear-wheel drive version comes with a 305-mile estimate from the agency. However, Consumer Reports' real-world testing found that the AWD, a two-motor model, could achieve as much as 314 miles of driving range.

9. The Kia EV6 Wind AWD

Consumer Reports touts the Kia EV6 Wind all-wheel drive as one of the “best electric vehicles” they've ever tested. According to the EPA's estimate, the EV6 gets 271 miles of driving range, while CS managed to get a slightly higher 274 miles out of the EV6 during their real–world test.

10. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has an EPA-estimated 340 miles of driving range; however, during their real–world test, Consumer Reports reached 380 miles. The downside is that the EQS 580 comes with a hefty $136,000 price tag, and CS' road test report indicated that they would not recommend using this car as a daily driver due to its “odd-feeling brakes” and “super distracting controls.”