These 10 Movies Have Aged Brilliantly

Since the dawn of the motion picture, the world has been treated to some fantastic movies. However, even some of the best ones age badly and, with time, lose their appeal to audiences. But some age like fine wines, maintaining their lure or even getting better.

Redditor u/Excticy asked, “What movie never gets old?” These were some of the best answers given.

1. Starship Troopers (1997)

u/Lonack answered, “Starship Troopers. The satire only gets better with time.” u/Hophop241 responded with a lovely story, saying, “Yes!!! I met Casper Van Dien at a convention about 7 years ago. Extremely nice and down to earth guy. We literally had a conversation about how this movie “holds up”, and it does!!”

Starship Trooper was ripped to shreds by critics and fans alike when it was released; it barely made a profit at the global box office. The film's anti-fascist satire was badly received, as audiences weren't expecting that subject material from a sci-fi action film. But it's been reevaluated, and is now recognized as one of the finest sci-fi movies ever made.

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

“The Princess Bride!” answered u/shbm333, which prompted u/Libriomancer to reply, “It’s one of the advantages that the more character driven movies have, the set pieces can look dated but the characters are timeless. The fight with the ROUS probably looked dated at the time and will always look dated. The banter between the man in black and the trio though will forever feel fresh.”

Never were more valid words spoken (or typed). The Princess Bride is a delight from beginning to end. It's clever, romantic, and funny with a cast of talented stars all perform brilliantly.

3. Clueless (1995)

u/MobileDeparture7379 responded with “Clueless.” u/thesephantomhands agreed, saying, “That movie has no business being as good as it is. I keep finding new lines that crack me up. One of my favorites to bust out of nowhere is “excuse me Ms. Dione…”

When a movie has enough packed into it to keep finding new things to laugh at, it's doing something right. Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age teen comedy undoubtedly fits that criterion.

4. Galaxy Quest (1999)

“By Grabthar’s hammer . . . Galaxy Quest!” answered u/Murky_Examination144. u/hygenius replied “It's just a perfect movie.” and u/Overall-Ad2585 followed with “It literally is, all time fave.”

That's high praise for a brilliant sci-fi comedy widely considered to have stood the test of time. It's both a spoof of cinema's finest space adventures and a movie that captures the best parts of those space operas genuinely.

5. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

u/RosemarySaraBlack answered, “The Silence of the Lambs,” prompting u/Jibber_Fight to reply, “This is actually a great answer. I’ve rewatched it recently and holy s**t does that hold up. The last night vision scene still creeped me out and the acting is still phenomenal.”

u/Jibber_Fight is correct. The suspense and tension in The Silence of the Lambs — notably in the mentioned night vision scene — are fantastic. Anthony Hopkins is superb as Hannibal Lecter. Can you believe he only had 16 minutes of screen time?

6. Back to the Future (1985)

u/requiem7892 suggested “Back to the Future.” There was widespread agreement with this answer, with u/m1v5s6c38 replying, “A timeless classic,” and u/KryssCom saying, “It's basically the perfect movie.”

Is there a more universally loved movie than Back to the Future? We're hard-pressed to think of one. It's particularly impressive for Back to the Future to be so popular now, given that there are so many plot holes and that we've gone past the year to which Doc Brown and Marty McFly traveled. That viewers can overlook its flaws says a lot.

7. Jurassic Park (1993)

“Jurassic Park :)” was u/Lethal_Spectrum's answer, and u/AmusedSiren69 replied, “Shoot her! SHOOT HER!!!! Yes best answer.” u/Virtual_Moment_ went into more detail, saying, “Jurassic Park shows us that practical effects will always stand the test of time, sure some of the CGI shots are a bit rough to look at these days but man, the Tyrannosaurus breakout, the 2 Raptors in the Kitchen, the sick Triceratops etc. All those scenes look miles better than most of the stuff in the Jurassic world franchise.”

When practical effects are done well, they beat CGI hands down. Jurassic Park has some of the finest practical special effects ever filmed, and it looks as good today as it did in 1993.

8. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

u/JohSpell answered, “Shawshank redemption. I've seen it 1000 times and I still stop what I'm doing and watch whenever it comes on.” It prompted an interesting reply from u/vlkthe, who said, “I have a theory. If Americans are too productive on the weekends, the government orders some networks to start playing Shawshank. It does something to people that make them stop doing what they are doing and start watching it.”

It was inevitable that The Shawshank Redemption would appear on this list; it's one of the finest movies ever made, and it's timeless. Can anyone truly say they don't watch it when it's airing on television? We think not.

9. The Mummy (1999)

A couple of users suggested this one, with u/Dramatic_Teas saying “The Mummy.” and u/iamkrisjenner saying “The Mummy (1999).” Several Redditors agreed wholeheartedly, with u/Gucci_con_queso replying to u/Dramatic_Teas saying, “I feel like it was the last good adventure movie. The sets felt so grandiose and real. Something about it had that classic Hollywood feel (aside from CGI Mummy). I love that movie so much.”

The Mummy tells a classic story that will never grow old — and it's aided by the fact that its star, Brendan Fraser, is one of the most likable actors on the planet.

10. Spirited Away (2001)

The list wouldn't be complete without at least one animated movie. Luckily, u/Exact-Tank-6504 answered, “Spirited Away,” prompting u/DraconianFury42 to reply with, “Every time I watch it it's just as magical as the first. The music always makes me teary eyed though.”

Spirited Away is a Japanese animated movie and a great movie to start with if you're looking to get into anime. The film's main selling point is that it looks gorgeous. It's a classic fairytale that's enchanting for both children and adults alike – and it won't lose its appeal any time soon.

