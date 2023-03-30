Fiancé Kicked Out of Family Gathering: Was It Fair?

Football fans are often very passionate about their beloved sport. While some may be passive about their love for it, to others, nothing brings them greater joy. That's why it isn't unusual to see them moody or even crying when their favorite team loses a game.

But is there a chance that it gets irrational sometimes?

The Family Football Team

OP's family all support the same football team and watch every game together. This time, their sister invited her fiancé, whom she's been with for three years. They've invited him many times before, but this time he actually showed up.

OP was the one hosting the family, and according to OP, on the first meeting, Mike seemed “normal, excited, and a little nervous for the game.” Apparently, Mike also supports the same team as the rest of the family.

The game started, but unfortunately, their team was losing. While this is a valid reason to be upset, OP reports that Mike was crying, yelling, and swearing, fully hysterical. OP then pulled him aside and asked him to try to compose himself, especially not to swear with the kids present. “That’s not the example I want set for them,” OP added. They also didn't appreciate being around negative energy from Mike.

Mike continued. Although he toned down on the swearing, he still remained hysterical. It had gotten too much, and OP had to ask him to leave. OP's family also agreed he was spoiling the game for them, so he had to leave.

Fan Boy

Although the rest of the family was okay with the decision, OP's sister was very upset by it. According to her, they were targeting him. “He finally comes to a family event, and they kick him out,” she said. She insisted it was just “his way of being a fan” and that they were just looking for a reason to “get rid of him.”

They both left the family gathering, but OP reports that their sister hasn't spoken to them ever since the incident.

She has been ignoring texts and agrees to only talk to them again on the condition that they apologize to her and Mike. OP admits that although the whole family seemed to enjoy the game more without the swearing and yelling, they feel guilty, and their sister's attitude is making it worse. They want to know if they made a mistake sending him out.

No, OP is NTA

Redditor u/My_Poor_Nerves thinks:

“We teach kids that they are allowed to have their feelings but can't always act on them. Same goes for grown up football fans.”

Someone adds, “We also teach out kids to be gracious winners and good losers. He's a bad example, as are politicians who refuse to accept defeat.”

This Reddit user shares their concern over OP's sister, who's been with a “man who can't regulate his feelings” for three years: “I'd be worried about the sister. The man can’t regulate his emotions or control his behavior. If he’s freaking out over a game . . . She’s normalized some pretty poor behavior in her partner.”

Another Redditor thinks that while it's okay to get passionate, you shouldn't behave that way around kids:

“Beyond that, there's a reason why assaults and DV increase around finals season. Heightened emotions fueled by sports disappointment lead to inappropriate behavior. I get being passionate, but I wouldn't want that behavior around kids.”

u/whatsmypassword73 shares their opinion:

“NTA, if this is his emotional regulation for a game in public, I worry about how he manages his strong emotions in private. When we allow this behaviour in our homes, it teaches kids it’s normal and acceptable. “We protect children by holding adults accountable for their actions.”

What do you think? Think back to a time something you're deeply passionate about was on the line — do you relate to the way Mike behaved, or do you think it was totally irrational? What would you do if you were in OP's place?

This thread inspired this post.

