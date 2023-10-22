They’re Just Like Us: 25 Relatable Sitcoms About Working Class People

Series like Gossip Girl, Succession, and Arrested Development depict the wealthiest and the wealthy, which can be incredibly hard to relate to if you’re not a Kardashian. Watching these affluent characters flaunt their wealth and spend money like their lives depend on it can feel disheartening when you get home from your 9 to 5. If you’re looking for something a little more financially relatable, check out these 25 funny sitcoms featuring typical working-class folks.

1. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Malcolm in the Middle is one of the best sitcoms about a middle-class family because it’s mostly realistic and their financial woes come up often. By the end of the show, they have five children, and having kids is expensive. Nevertheless, they show how middle-class families can soldier through and make it work.

2. Raising Hope (2010-2014)

Raising Hope is another sitcom that perfectly captures the struggle many working-class families go through. Their struggles are compounded by the fact that each generation has been financially strapped and has a habit of teen pregnancy, making it hard for them to improve their situation.

3. Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

Everybody Hates Chris is very similar to Malcolm in the Middle, as Chris is part of a big family with working-class parents who do their best to make ends meet. There is one hilarious scene that has always resonated with me, as the dad in the show tells his family they can’t open the fridge unless they know what they’re getting because it wastes electricity.

4. Shameless (2011-2021)

Shameless gives a grittier look at working-class families. The show stars another big family who have had generational financial struggles and try their best to take care of one another and make enough money to survive. The show also deals with drug use and other common issues in poor communities.

5. Married… with Children (1987-1997)

The family in Married… with Children offers a very realistic look at middle-class families. They enjoy their small financial wins when they get them but also do their best to save money and stay afloat. They’re not painfully poor or comfortably well-off, so it’s an accurate portrayal of the middle class.

6. The Middle (2009-2018)

The Middle is named aptly, as the family is distinctly middle class, and they live in the middle of the country. Much like Malcolm in the Middle, the family struggles to afford certain things and the parents often stress about money, but they still want to give their kids as much as they can to be happy.

7. That '70s Show (1998-2006)

Aside from Jackie, all the characters in That ’70s Show are working middle class. Red and Kitty are often trying to get their children to understand the value of the dollar and that money doesn't grow on trees. Even the teens in the show run into their own financial issues and have to figure out how to make money.

8. 2 Broke Girls (2011-2017)

While the shows listed previously portray working-class families, 2 Broke Girls is all about these two working-class ladies trying to survive. This cheeky show is all about the two main characters scrimping and scraping their money together to pay rent and have a little fun, which is very relatable.

9. Roseanne (1988-2018)

Roseanne features a typical working-class American family. Like most working-class families, their finances are not robust, and they often find it difficult to get by on their limited income. From their clothes to their cars to their home, the show depicts a very accurate middle-class family.

10. F is for Family (2015-2021)

F is for Family is a hilarious animated show about a family in the ’70s. The father is laid off from his job at one point, forcing the wife to generate income. The plot of the show frequently centers on their money struggles, showcasing how overwhelming raising a family on a tight income can be.

11. Broad City (2014-2019)

Like 2 Broke Girls, Broad City is about two young women trying to navigate their 20s without a ton of cash. Both Ilana and Abbi go through a few jobs over the course of the show and do some random and desperate things for extra money. They even show how weird and fleeting it can be when you finally come into some money and don’t know how to manage it.

12. Workaholics (2011-2017)

Workaholics depicts three friends, coworkers, and roommates who don’t make a lot of money but also don’t let it get in the way of them having fun. In some episodes, they have to go through some shenanigans to pay rent or buy something they want, but they usually just chill with what they have.

13. Bob's Burgers (2011-)

Bob’s Burgers is another animated series that honestly shows the hardships of working-class families, especially struggling restaurateurs. Bob and Linda are constantly stressing about money and their business, but they do everything to make ends meet and give their kids a nice childhood.

14. All in the Family (1971-1979)

I can’t say this is one of my favorite shows, but it was one of the first series to depict a working-class family accurately. Some characters are unemployed and looking for work; others have been at the same job for years and make just enough to get by.

15. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

Finances don’t come up super often in How I Met Your Mother, but the show does depict some career struggles. None of the characters except for Barney make a lot of money for most of the series, and the show often touches upon Lily and Marshall’s desire to be financially stable before they become parents.

16. Superstore (2015-2021)

Superstore is a workplace comedy, so it’s definitely a sitcom about working-class people. If you’re stuck at a boring job that you can’t quit because you need to pay rent, this show will be insanely relatable and hilarious. Plus, all the characters are extra lovable.

17. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

Schitt’s Creek is unique because the family used to be disgustingly rich, but they’ve fallen all the way down to middle class, or even lower class. Now they realize and experience the hardships that other people go through. In some ways, it’s satisfying to see the formerly rich suffer.

18. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Before Derry Girls, most British sitcoms were focused on affluent people, which could be alienating to middle-class viewers. Derry Girls came along and depicted five working-class kids that many could relate to. Finances come up sometimes, but the show is mostly just hysterical.

19. My Name Is Earl (2005-2009)

My Name Is Earl is an excellent sitcom about middle-class people as it shows a poor man who wins a decent fortune off a scratch ticket. Earl was a criminal, so working class might not be the right term, but watching him win this money as someone with limited funds is definitely relatable.

20. Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

As the name of this series suggests, the characters are definitely not affluent. They’re a comical portrayal of the working class. Sometimes, the characters in the show are content to have a few beers and do nothing, but other times, they get up to wild shenanigans to get some extra money.

21. Good Times (1974-1979)

This charming ’70s sitcom is about a family living in a Chicago housing project trying to get by on a small income. Like Malcolm in the Middle and many other shows on this list, the series shows how working-class families are often the closest and support one another through tough times.

22. Full House (1987-1995)

Finances don’t come up too much in Full House, but it’s clear the family is securely middle class. Aside from the location and size of their house, they don’t do, wear, or have anything extravagant, and the adults work hard to ensure the kids have everything they need.

23. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Again, personal finances aren’t a common topic on the show, but considering most of the characters are low-level government employees, we can safely assume they don’t make a huge salary. In one hilarious episode, they visit Tom’s apartment and wonder how he can possibly afford his luxurious life, and he later admits he is in extreme debt.

24. Atlanta (2016-2022)

Atlanta, created by Donald Glover, is about a young rapper trying to make it big. The characters struggle to make money while working toward their dreams. It shows the struggle to survive as an aspiring artist.

25. The Simpsons (1989-)

One of the sweetest episodes of The Simpsons is when it’s revealed that Homer only works at his soul-crushing job because he wants to take care of his family, especially the youngest, Maggie. The Simpsons are squarely working class, and that’s apparent when you see how much Homer despises his job and boss.

