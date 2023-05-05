The US vs. Europe: 7 Ways Americans Come Out on Top

The United States of America and Europe have long been compared in various aspects, from culture to economy to politics. While both regions have their own unique strengths and contributions to the world, there are some things that the US just does better than Europe. From fast food to technology to entertainment, Americans have proven time and time again that they can excel in various areas.

So get ready to explore and appreciate our country's unique strengths and why it continues to stand out in the global arena.

1. National and State Parks

The US national park system is hard to beat. With a whopping 432 parks across the country dedicated to conserving and showcasing the beauties of nature, the US offers a diverse range of wilderness adventures to embark on.

“I think the US obviously has more diverse landscapes. Desert, mountains, cold, hot, almost tropical beaches as well as icy cold ones,” said one user.

We totally agree. The US has some of the most incredible national and state parks in the world.

2. Ice in Drinks

Nowhere else in the world ices their cold beverages as we do here in the US. What could be more refreshing than an ice-cold Coca-Cola on a hot day?

3. Food Portions

In America, we like things in excess. That's one reason people say the US food portions are immense. While some people like u/Dodsontay “see that as a bad thing actually considering most of America is obese. Leading cause of heart problems, diabetes, etc.,” there are also benefits to bigger portions.

In the US, it's completely normal to ask for a to-go box to take food from the restaurant home, so that means you can often make one meal into two.

4. Movies

The US is the land of entertainment. I mean, we have Hollywood and streaming services galore. The vast majority of popular movies and TV comes from the US.

5. Tacos

While Mexico is where the best tacos can be found, it's true that the tacos in Europe are subpar compared to those in America. In the States, we have Tex-Mex options as well as many delicious authentic Mexican restaurants, especially in the Southwest.

“I just met someone from France who never had a Taco,” said u/RegretsZ.

6. Public Bathrooms

While it depends on which country or state you find yourself in, or even which type of public location, public bathrooms in the US tend to be more popular than in Europe. Why? Because in the US, you don't have to pay to use most public restrooms. You may have to order some food if you try to use the restroom at a restaurant, but that's about it.

In Europe, however, paying to use any public bathroom or at least to access toilet paper is common.

7. Barbecue

You just can't get a good barbecue in Europe. Nothing compares to the delectable tastes you'll find throughout the American South. Briskets, ribs, collard greens, and baked beans are some of the most delectable American-made fares.

The US is home to a wide range of outstanding cuisine and fantastic eateries.

Have you been to Europe? What would you add to the list?

