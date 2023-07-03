All The Things Americans Do Well Compared to The Rest of The World

The US is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The 50-state nation is known for its entertainment hotspots and tourist traps, such as Hollywood, Disney World, and the Grand Canyon. When one person in an online forum asked, “What’s something Americans do well compared to the rest of the world?” The internet flooded the thread with answers. Here's what they had to say.

1. National Parks

The National Parks System helps showcase the beauty and diversity of this great country. There truly is nothing else like it in the world.

2. Highway System

The highway systems work well for the size of the US. It is nearly impossible to explore the US without a car since the country doesn't have excellent access to public transportation. Still, you can get around most of the continental US on its highways with a vehicle.

3. Blockbuster Movies

Numerous countries have their form of Hollywood, but Los Angeles is the world's entertainment capital. The US pumps out award-winning movies with A-list actors annually, generating billions in revenue.

4. Aviation

Someone mentioned the US as the aviation capital of the world. A few others agreed, stating, “Now that I think of it, I haven't seen that many airports in countries outside of the US, which are used for purposes other than commercial flights and military.”

5. Research

Research is more prominent in the US due to greater access to higher education. Multiple laboratories sprawl throughout the country in various biomedical, health, and technological fields.

6. Space

When thinking of space, what comes to mind? Is it the infamous blue and white logo for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)? NASA has several headquarters nationwide, and aerospace exploration in the US beats other countries.

7. Higher Education

Another user chimed in about the US's access to higher education:

“4,500 different degree-granting institutions in the US as well, which has to be near the top in terms of per-capital access/opportunity. Not only do we have Harvard and Stanford, but there's a college of some kind within an hour of almost all of us. Far more opportunity and diversity of institutions than most countries can offer.”

8. Sports

One person wrote they lived on every continent, but the US is the best place for random sports. They claimed they could easily find someone to play with them if they brought a bag filled with various sports equipment.

9. Accommodation

Several users wrote the Americans with Disabilities Act makes the US far more accessible than other countries. This is true. In London, I witnessed a woman trying to push a wheelchair on a narrow cobblestone street while traffic rushed by. The US has separate paths and lanes for wheelchairs, scooters, and strollers.

10. Public Toilets

In bigger cities, you must buy something to use a restroom, but the US has many free public bathrooms nationwide. In Europe and the UK, you have to pay to use the bathroom in public, and finding a bathroom to use is a chore.

Source: Reddit.