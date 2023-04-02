10 Things Americans Do Really Well Compared to The Rest of The World

The US is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The 50-state nation is known for its entertainment hotspots and tourist traps, such as Hollywood, Disney World, and the Grand Canyon. When one person in an online forum asked, “What’s something Americans do well compared to the rest of the world?” The internet flooded the thread with answers. Here's what they had to say.

1. National Parks

“The national parks system is the most expansive, diverse, and well-managed government system like it in the world. We are blessed in this country to have such a diverse ecosystem from sea to shining sea. Still, we do a great job in making accessible, marked trails that you can also research ahead of time, in managing traffic flow and accessibility to those areas, and in having exceptional park rangers who are very informative and passionate about their jobs,” one patriot expressed.

2. Highway System

The highway systems work well for the size of the US. It is nearly impossible to explore the US without a car since the country doesn't have great access to public transportation. Still, with a vehicle, you can get around most of the continental US on its highways.

3. Blockbuster Movies

Numerous countries have their form of Hollywood, but Los Angeles is the world's entertainment capital. The US pumps out award-winning movies with A-list actors every year, generating billions in revenue.

4. Aviation

Someone mentioned the US as the aviation capital of the world. A few others agreed, stating, “Now that I think of it, I haven't seen that many airports in countries outside of the US, which are used for purposes other than commercial flights and military.”

5. Research

Research is more prominent in the US due to greater access to higher education. Multiple laboratories sprawl throughout the country in various biomedical, health, and technological fields.

6. Space

When thinking of space, what comes to mind? Is it the infamous blue and white logo for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)? NASA has several headquarters nationwide, and aerospace exploration in the US beats other countries.

“We have multiple satellites orbiting distant planets; we have probes that have left the solar system. We imaged every planet with flybys. We have the Hubble and James Webb. We have private companies that will launch cargo into orbit,” one space fan wrote.

“NASA takes the lead on essentially anything space-based. GPS was invented and mostly maintained by the US. We are the only people to land on a celestial body. We have the only mobile space platform that can be reused and sent back changing orbits. There is no country that can even claim parity in any way,” they continued.

7. Higher Education

Another user chimed in about the US's access to higher education.

“4,500 different degree-granting institutions in the US as well, which has to be near the top in terms of per-capital access/opportunity. Not only do we have Harvard and Stanford, but there's a college of some kind within an hour of almost all of us. Far more opportunity and diversity of institutions than most countries can offer.”

8. Sports

One person wrote they lived on every continent, but the US is the best place for random sports. They claimed they could easily find someone to play with them if they brought a bag filled with various sports equipment.

9. Accommodation

Several users wrote the Americans with Disabilities Act makes the US far more accessible than other countries. This is true. In London, I witnessed a woman trying to push a wheelchair on a narrow cobblestone street while traffic rushed by. The US has separate paths and lanes for wheelchairs, scooters, and strollers.

10. Public Toilets

In bigger cities, you must buy something to use a restroom, but the US has many free public bathrooms nationwide. In Europe and the UK, you have to pay to use the bathroom in public, and finding a bathroom to use is a chore.

