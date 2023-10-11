These Are the Top 15 Things a Bartender Notices About Their Customers

You've dressed up in your weekend clothes, ready for a night on the town. Your first stop, is your friend's favorite country bar that plays all the throwbacks, classics, and modern music to rile up the crowd and encourage the customers to take a ride on the bull. You walk up to the bar, and you notice your bartender's outfit and vibe as you catch their gaze. You're ready to order your favorite drink and get acquainted with your designated server of the night. What do they notice about you?

1. How You Walk In

The first interaction you have with a bartender has nothing to do with speaking and all to do with movement. They clock the speed, drive, and confidence you walk to the bar with. Since bartenders cannot legally serve inebriated individuals alcohol, they notice if you're wobbling, standing up straight, walking to the bar alone, or leaning on others.

2. How You Hold Your Drink

I never rest my drink on a table or counter and walk away. I've heard of too many situations where individuals leave their drink unattended and experience debilitating symptoms following consumption. Always carry your drink with you to avoid anyone spiking it. Bartenders try to maintain a watchful eye over these drinks but remember, their jobs get busier and busier as the night rolls along.

3. What Questions You Ask

If you're snobby about your drink, the bartender notes you're there to show off. If you're kind and considerate, asking them questions about the drink-crafting process, they'll open up to you and spend more time talking with you. Mixologists also know if you pay attention to the scene of the bar based on the drink you order. Don't order a fancy mixed drink at a sports bar, and don't order a plain beer at a high-end tavern specializing in fancy cocktails.

4. The Kind of Drink You Order

This tidbit goes along with the previous one. A bartender can tell if you frequent the location by the drink you order. They can also determine your knowledge and pick your brain about mixology if you prove yourself. If you order a complicated drink during a high-volume time, the bartender may pay you a strange look and shrug off your suggestion. If you read the room, see the worker pouring drink after drink, attempting to get to you, and you order a simple pour, they'll adore your sense of respect.

5. If You Like Your Drink

Several bar-goers stick to the same drink to avoid the common wince following a slug of a strong mixed drink. Bartenders notice customers' reactions to their drinks: elongating consumption means their tastebuds don't like the concoction, but guzzling a drink means they'll return to the counter.

6. Who You Come With

Company affects your experience at the bar as well as the bartender's reception of you. Boisterous groups who flaunt disrespect and don't tip well have a higher chance of the bouncer removing them than respectable groups who tip well and engage with the bartender without disrupting their workflow.

7. Manners

Interaction is everything at an establishment. Bartenders are not robots, so don't treat them like machines. They will notice disrespect or respect and how well you treat them. This includes eye contact, maintaining patience, saying please and thank you while they run around to fill your cup, and cleaning up after yourself or your friends.

8. Comfort

Have you ever been alone in a bar, flitting your eyes around for a sweet soul to fill your time with? Maybe you're waiting for a friend, or you came alone craving a drink. Either way, a bartender picks up on your comfort level and adapts to your mannerisms while you order.

9. Outfits

In today's society (sadly), people attribute brand names and quality of clothing to income. Following this mindset, those toting high-end brand-name bags and donning designer suits will likely spend more money on drinks than those wearing jeans and a hoodie. Sometimes, but not always, customers willing to dole out more cash dole out higher tips.

10. How You Split the Check

Handing a bartender five cards and instructing them to determine who owes what is a horrible method. Instead, give one card and Venmo each other later, or give the five cards and ask for an even split. That doesn't bother the bar staff as much as doing advanced arithmetic when they could earn more tips upfront.

11. First Dates

When two people saunter into a bar with stiff backs and automated movements before sitting down and sharing awkward eye contact, chances are, they're on a first date. Bartenders say they like to be ice-breakers for the first dates, instituting small talk to warm up the future lovebirds.

12. Tip

Sadly, I've met people who never tip bartenders or waiters, no matter how often you yell at them. You try to double your tip to make up for the friend, but it isn't the same, and the next time you come back to the bar, the server will remember and may act hostile toward your group. On the other hand, a server remembers patrons that tip well.

13. Whispering

Do you whisper about your drink or bartender as they walk away to grab something for you? They do notice and make mental notes about your behavior. The bar staff is more attentive and can hear way more than you think they can. Be respectful.

14. New or a Regular

Depending on attire, choice of drink, company, and comfort level, an employee can tell that you come to the dive bar daily, weekly, or if it's your first glimpse into the location. Regulars confidently navigate the premises while newcomers try to blend into the crowd.

15. How Long You Will Stay

Ordering food adds to the length of your stay and your tip, alerting the bartender you will probably linger around the area for hours, so the worker will attend to your table more. Asking to close your tab after one drink notifies the staff you may head home after imbibing the beverage, and the employee may not come around to you as much.