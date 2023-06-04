12 Things Boomers Admit They Wish They Learned Earlier in Life

In life, there are valuable lessons that we often wish we had learned earlier. As we grow old, we learn many valuable lessons from our experiences. Let's delve into the experiences and reflections of individuals from different walks of life, particularly the boomer generation. They candidly share twelve profound realizations they wish they had grasped earlier.

1. The Illusion of Constant Judgment

One user reflects on a valuable lesson “That exactly zero people are thinking about me. They may judge me for a split second, but they go back to their favorite subject: themselves.” It is a fact that people are engaged with their own lives and worries, reminding us not to linger on the views of others.

2. The Harsh Reality of Self-Interest

Another life lesson a boomer learned is “Many people will not have your best interest at heart.” This acknowledgment serves as a reminder to be discerning and cautious when placing trust in others, emphasizing the significance of surrounding oneself with individuals who genuinely support and care for one's well-being.

3. Breaking Free From The Rat Race Mentality

We believe a common misconception “People believe that all aspects of life are a competition.” This observation challenges the notion that life should be approached as a constant battle, encouraging a shift towards cooperation, collaboration, and mutual growth for a more fulfilling and harmonious existence.

4. Celebrating Individual Quirks

A commenter wrote that “Everyone is weird. Every single one of us.” This user amusingly tells us that everyone has their own flaws and strengths. We must protect, respect, and understand each other and appreciate the diversity of humans. This is the beauty of humanity, and everyone needs to learn this life lesson.

5. Challenging Stereotypes of Maturity

The realization that “Age does NOT denote wisdom, kindness or maturity” challenges the assumption that wisdom automatically accompanies advancing years, reminding us to seek wisdom and maturity from within and not solely rely on external factors.

6. Unmasking Predatory Intentions

Another boomer shared her experience. At the age of 16, the commenter was in a relationship with a 27-year-old man. When she grew up, she realized she learned a lesson late in life. He was a predator. We must be self-aware and conscious about our relationships.

7. Believing People's Actions From The Start

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” a person shared a famous quote from Maya Angelou as their life lesson. They tell us the importance of truth and purity. We must respect each other for our different personalities and appreciate people's true and real nature.

8. Letting Others Share Their Stories

Somebody learned that listening, specifically active listening is very important. “Conversations are not about what you need to hear; they're about what people need to say. Let your friends tell you that story as you've never heard it before.” The commenter highlighted the importance of active listing and wished to know this secret earlier in life. We must provide confidence and a safe environment to others so they can share their sentiments and emotions.

9. The Power of Self-Change and Personal Transformation

“The only person you can change is yourself.” This is a simple truth we listen to daily but do not understand. It is a hard-earned lesson for this individual. We have to be successful and take the first step ourselves. Anything that can change our fate is self-belief, growth, and improvement.

10. The Disappointment of Expectations

“Don't expect people to treat you like you would treat them. You will be disappointed.” Expectations often hurt. When you treat someone better than they treat you, they will begin to believe they have the right to it, regardless of the difference in the way they behave. Sometimes, fairness has nothing to do with feelings.

11. Knowing When and Whom To Trust

Somebody made a witty observation: “Don't tell people your problems because half don't care, and the other half are happy you have them.” This lighthearted remark highlights the reality that not everyone will be genuinely interested or supportive when we share our struggles, suggesting the importance of carefully choosing those with whom we confide.

12. Understanding Fear's Role in Behavior

The final comment offers a compassionate insight: “The majority are not actively hateful. They are scared and anxious and look after what they think are their interests first.” This observation acknowledges that people's actions are often driven by fear and self-preservation rather than intentional harm, reminding us to approach others with understanding and empathy, fostering a sense of connection and unity.

