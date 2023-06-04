11 Things Boomers Used To Stress About But Then Realized It Was Stupid and Useless

When people look back on their long lives, they do so with the power of hindsight. One user on a popular online forum asks others to share examples of things that stressed them out when they were young but now feel are stupid things to stress over. Many people share their answers in the comments.

1. What Other People Think

The most common response was that people wish they could have stopped caring about what others thought of them years ago. Most people are too busy thinking about themselves to be concerned about what you're doing. Be yourself and do what you love instead of trying to please everyone around you. It's not worth it.

2. Job Interviews

When you stop stressing over job interviews, they become more manageable and even help you appear more confident. Instead of being terrified to prove yourself in an interview, you can remind yourself that they invited you to interview, so they must like what they see. Take the interview as an opportunity to learn more about the employer and if you want to work there rather than a chance to prove your worth. You're already worthy.

3. Things You Can't Control

There are so many things that we can't control in our lives, like “How others feel, what's going to happen in Washington, D.C. this week, the outcome of tonight's baseball game, or whether or not there's going to be an earthquake tomorrow,” writes one commenter.

Worrying about what could go wrong won't help you in the long run. Many people explain that accepting what you can't control can feel much more liberating than constantly dreading the worst.

4. Going Out to Party

“In my 20s, I thought I was a failure if I didn't go out on Friday and Saturday nights, so I did. Often I was bored silly, wishing I was back at my apartment with a good book,” says one respondent. They learned that it's much more rewarding to do what you want rather than what everyone else seems to be doing.

5. Parental Approval

Many people have rocky relationships with their parents, yet still cling to the idea that their parents will accept them one day. Some commenters claim that they felt at peace once they stopped worrying about their parents' opinions. “I didn't get the parents I wanted, needed, or deserved. I've learned not to chase after a parent that does not exist,” they assert.

6. Investing

To many, investing is a confusing concept that causes them to break into a cold sweat. But one user urges younger people to learn about investing early. Soon enough, it will become manageable, and they will save a lot of money over the years.

7. Your Physical Appearance

Many people on the thread said they spent many years focused on their physical appearance and insecurities rather than examining what makes them beautiful and unique. Some feel like they wasted the prime years of their life and look back at old photos with a new mindset on their beauty.

8. Traffic

“When I was younger, I would stress about traffic and move back and forth between the lanes. Now I stay the course and get there much calmer,” one commenter shares. Traffic sucks, but it sucks even more when you're stuck thinking about how annoying it is and how late you'll be. The traffic will be much more bearable if you can turn on a podcast and direct your thoughts elsewhere.

9. Work

Some respondents say they used to spend hours off the clock worrying about their work performance. Years later, they realized that using their limited free time to think about the workday was a waste of time they could have spent relaxing or enjoying the company of their loved ones.

10. Comparisons

Many commenters claim they spent way too many years of their lives comparing themselves to other people. They finally felt free when they learned, “It doesn't matter where you are. There is always someone doing better and doing worse.”

11. Other People's Choices

Lastly, some people used to be concerned with what others were doing. They watched others and secretly judged their behaviors. But as they got older, they realized it's okay for people to live their own lives and do their own thing.

What other things have you learned over the years that aren't worth stressing over?

(Source: Reddit)