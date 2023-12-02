15 Things Boomers Were Right About, According to Millennials

Life isn't without its annoyances, conflicts, and triumphs. Those older than us lived it and told the tale. When we are younger, it isn't easy to see life for what it is, but through the years, we gain a better perspective. On a popular online platform, millennials share the things they found out boomers were right about:

1. Social Media Is Added Pressure

Boomers have always shown their reluctance to participate in the online world. They often advise millennials to stay off social media and not get worked up over societal pressures. However, we’ve quickly come to realize that the more millennials stay online the more they hold themselves to unrealistic expectations.

2. Enjoy Being Young

When you’re young, do the things that young people enjoy. Don't worry about adult responsibilities. Boomers often look back and wish they had lived according to their age. As we grow older, we realize that they were right!

3. If It Touches the Ground, It Better Be Expensive

We didn’t know the value of a good pair of shoes or other expensive items we would be thrilled to own while growing up. But as adults, we take pride in the things we own and often take care of the expensive things we buy.

4. Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees

A second user says best when she says, “Taking care of my bills has taught me that money does not grow on trees; my mom was right!” We must work for a living, set goals and savings to buy what we want, and thrive.

5. Time Flies

We often hear this phrase and, most of the time, take it for granted. When an online user says, their grandma was right about how quickly it would be before we realize how fast time flies. We think of how time has passed and how we may not be where we want to be.

6. Life Is Hard

One person online said they still hear their grandmother saying this to them, often saying “Life is not a walk in the park.” We must work hard and struggle for what we want, hold ourselves accountable, and often feel like giving up, only to find the will to continue living.

7. Having a Solid Work Ethic Is Important

Work ethic is everything. Boomers have gone on the record saying we should work hard to enjoy good results. Don't report to work on Monday and go missing till Friday; stick to your schedule and hours, and eventually, your professional life will pan out.

8. Valuing a Professional’s Work

We love DIY projects! We would instead do the plumbing, paint the baby’s room, and do all kinds of minor repairs, not to pay a professional. But boomers were right when they said nothing will beat a professional’s work. It will always be better than you could do it. Yes, you should have hired a pro.

9. Having Fresh Produce

We love some excellent takeout, don’t we? Even so, it would never replace the deliciousness you’ll get from preparing a meal with fresh tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, and anything else you can pick from a garden. Home-cooked meals will always be the best!

10. Not Trusting People You Meet Online

Need we say more? There have been many cases of people falling into the wrong hands online! It’s best to be cautious and not believe too much in virtual relationships. Wait to meet in person, then get to know them for who they are.

11. Life Isn’t Fair

A majority of online members agree that it isn’t! One sarcastically mentioned, “It’s fun to watch bad people get good things, isn’t it!” Life's unfair in many ways, as we’ll never get everything we want.

12. The Music Is Too Loud

Another user agrees that they remember vividly that their parents would shout at the top of their lungs so they could turn their music down. Today, he has hearing loss because he blasted on his music for many years. Other users joined in to agree with his sentiments.

13. Getting Your Heart Broken Many Times

When you think the first heartbreak is terrible, the others to follow will leave even deeper scars. As you age, you'll meet people who will break your heart for various reasons. It could be a partner, friend, or family. It's best to stay prepared for the disappointment.

14. Taking Pride in Your Work

When you love what you do, you should take pride in it. Your career path doesn't matter; put your heart into it, and your efforts will speak for themselves.

15. Not Talking about Your Plans Before They Come to Pass

Unfortunately, not everyone will have their best interest at heart. There are those who'll genuinely care, while others will laugh at your downfall. Don't be too quick to share things you don't want people to know. Keep them close to your heart and only share if your plans are successful.

Source: Reddit.