24 Things Every House Had in the 1960s

The 1960s brought new designs, bright colors, and innovations to most households. After the subdued and rather drab decor of the 1950s, the era of peace and love introduced bold statement pieces and self-expression to home decor.

Although each home had variations, most houses built in the 1960s remain easily recognizable based on their color scheme and accessories. Many things common in 1960s homes are predecessors of appliances, accessories, and designs we still use today, and though the originals may be gone, they will not be forgotten.

Fondue Set

Fondue was popular in the U.S. in the 1960s, so as with any fad (looking at you, air fryers), people had to have their own set to make their own culinary creations at home. Many people had a fondue set in their homes. Although Fondue never went out of style after the decade ended, not every household in the nation has a set anymore.

If you're one of those who inherited or bought a set, the good news is you can also use it to make chocolate fondue, which is an equally delicious way to celebrate this '60s staple.

Canister Vacuum

Canister vacuums developed as more people bought homes and needed a versatile vacuum to clean every type of space, including stairs. Canister vacuums were compact and easy to move all over the house.

They are the predecessors of today's cordless vacuums and vacuum robots that so many love for their versatility.

One Bathroom

Most houses in the 1960s only had one “full” bathroom, meaning they only had one bathroom with a bathtub, toilet, and sink. Nowadays, many larger houses have two or three full bathrooms, including guest bathrooms.

While the middle class was better off in the '60s and counted for a large portion of the American population, few considered a large home with multiple full bathrooms necessary.

Corded Rotary Phones

Although young people may frown at corded rotary phones, our grandparents’ generation swore by them. While there weren’t as many party lines in the 1960s as in the previous decade, some homes still shared a single phone line and could become parties to their neighbors’ conversations.

Imagine picking up the phone and realizing someone else is chatting on the line. It's almost surreal to imagine today.

Matching Kitchen Appliances

Stylish kitchen appliances were a big thing during the 1960s. As homes strived to become more modern during the Space Age, people invested in matching kitchen appliances to ensure a unified decor for their kitchen.

This obsession with matching appliances is still pervasive today to a certain extent. Many minimalistic homes embrace its austere, all-white ethos.

Pastel Kitchen Cabinets

Besides matching appliances, the 1960s kitchen also sported beautiful pastel colors like petal pink, avocado, pale yellow, and turquoise green. Kitchens in the 1960s were fun, reminding us of cotton candy and loving grandmothers.

The colorful kitchens of the 1960s starkly contrast some of today's trends. It's almost impossible to fathom a cotton candy color theme in your kitchen.

No Glass or Sliding Doors Between Bathtub and Shower

You wouldn’t have had an enclosed shower in the 1960s, though they're a fixture seen in almost every cookie-cutter new build these days. These glass shower enclosures only came into being in the 1970s, so before that, you would have stepped into the tub and had your shower in the same spot you’d have a hot bath.

While convenient, it would seem odd to many today because most showers are increasingly replacing tubs nationwide.

Floor-To-Wall Bathroom Tiles

Having a tiled bathroom was very popular during the 1960s. Most bathrooms had tiles on the floor and the walls, making cleaning up an easy chore. Most often, tiles came in solid colors, often pastels.

While many bathrooms still have tiles on the walls today, full-tiled bathrooms are no longer “in,” and many would find them out of place in their homes.

Geometric Wallpaper

People loved wallpaper in the 1960s and often had different patterns in every room of the house. Geometric wallpaper grew to be as popular as flower wallpaper, growing with pop culture and making rooms look lively and energetic, which elevated the mood of the house.

Some vintage trends greatly favor geometric wallpaper, considering it space-opening and complementary to any room, especially if it uses more subdued colors.

Matching Bedroom Furniture

The 1960s was all about having uniform items everywhere, including the bedroom. People would buy bedroom furnishings in sets containing bed frames, bedside dressers, armoires, and chests. Everything matched, giving the room a unified feel.

Much like matching kitchens during the decade, the trend of having a bedroom with matching furniture gradually faded, although you can still buy bedroom sets today.

Matching Bedspread and Curtains

If matching furniture is up your alley, you may also want to follow another 1960s trend: matching your bedspread with your curtains. Although this may be too much for some folks, our grandparents loved the idea. It appears it’s still around if Amazon searches are anything to go by.

People may love matching colors because it brings the room together, allowing them to feel at ease and giving them the ultimate feeling of home.

Exposed Spice Racks

Exposed spice racks need to make a comeback. In the 1960s, most homes had beautifully carved spice racks on the counter, making kitchens look more lived-in. While you must ensure the spices don’t receive direct sunlight and lose their potency, the visual of an exposed spice rack in the kitchen is still very appealing.

Today, wall-mounted spice racks are popular, and many people love to display their collection of tasty spices and condiments proudly.

Long Yarn Carpets

Shag or long yarn carpets were all the rage in the 1960s. Although homeowners didn’t discover shag carpets during this decade (they’ve been around since at least Ancient Greece), they loved their comfort and appearance. These rugs added an element of fun to any room, and those canister vacuums certainly came in handy when it was time to clean them.

Most long yarn carpets from the 1960s were also colorful, giving the floor personality and flair and letting each room in the house stand out.

Vinyl Kitchen Floors

The 1960s embraced vinyl and other synthetic materials as a byproduct of the Space Age and its focus on new materials. Vinyl was useful in the kitchen because it was easy to clean and ensured the floors would always be spic and span. Much like the rest of 1960s decor, vinyl kitchen floors were often colorful and covered in designs.

These colorful floors gave kitchens an element of fun to make up for the matching appliances that could otherwise dull the room.

Ranch-Style Homes

After World War II, ranch-style homes exploded in popularity. They have a long profile and are usually single-story buildings, and many people purchased ranch-style houses in the 60s.

Ranch-style homes are most popular in the West, Midwest, and Southwest. Some of the most common elements of these homes are an open-concept floor plan, a deck or patio, and large windows.

8-Track Tape Players

Invented in the 1960s, 8-track tape players took the nation by storm and quickly became fixtures in every home. However, by the 1970s, they had become too short to hold the album-side rock songs that were hot at the time.

Eventually, their popularity faded, and cassette tapes replaced 8-track tapes. By the mid-1980s, nobody was still selling or manufacturing these tapes.

Console Record Players

Although 8-track tape players had burst onto the scene, many people still listened to records in the 1960s. Most folks had a large console in their living rooms to enjoy their music when alone or entertaining. This piece of furniture had built-in speakers and a radio enclosed, too!

It's hard to imagine when you can listen to anything on your phone, but console players were the norm at the time.

Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Unlike today, many kitchen cabinets in the 1960s were made of real wood. Most houses had cabinets made from walnut, oak, or cherry wood. They were not only attractive but also very durable.

If you bought a mid-century house with its kitchen cabinets intact, chances are they still look great, especially if the former owners took care of the wood and treated it well.

Bare-Bones Rooms

Compared to pre-war houses, 1960s homes usually had rooms with low ceilings and few design elements, such as crown molding. The rooms were efficient and large, giving a feeling of space. However, the low ceilings don’t appeal to many nowadays, which may lower the value of these homes.

Another issue that may dissuade buyers is that large rooms take much more time to warm up during winter, which can be expensive with current energy prices.

Colorful Microwave Ovens

The ‘60s obsession with colorful appliances included the humble microwave oven. Once they became available for residential use in 1967, these appliances came in the decade’s favorite colors, like avocado green and harvest gold.

We think having a colorful microwave is an awesome way to give your kitchen some personality, even though some may disagree.

Conversation Pits

Conversation pits were recessed areas in a living room that typically held couches, sofas, and tables and were used to entertain guests or relax after a long day at work. Conversation pits are a feature we’d welcome back because they foster togetherness and communication, which we often lack in our technology-obsessed lives.

They are also a great spot to join when you're ready to mingle with your housemates, which increases your privacy expectations elsewhere in the home.

Real Wood

Kitchen cabinets weren't the only furniture made of real wood during the 1960s. Wood was often the most commonly used material for the bedroom and the living room, at least until the advent of plastic furniture.

Wood has a feel that is hard to replicate by any other material. Moreover, it's durable and solid, making any room look lived in.

Formica Countertops

Formica countertops were another sign of the Space Age. Together with bold plastic accessories, these countertops graced many kitchens in the nation, making for a strange combination with real wood cabinets.

Nevertheless, Formica is very much alive today. It's also less expensive than granite and may yet make a comeback in kitchens all over the nation.

Plastic Furniture

Plastic furniture slowly started taking over wood furniture during the 1960s. It featured Panton chairs, egg chairs, and many other pieces of furniture, like plastic chairs, that were easy to move around and often colorful.

While many people feel plastic furniture looks cheap, it's the least bulky furniture you can use in a room. Innovative designs can also make it look unique and expensive.