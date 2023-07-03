Dirty Little Secrets: 10 Things Everyone Does But Would Never Admit

Everyone has one flaw or vice And if not, congratulations — you may have cracked the code to perfection.

A secret indulgence could be smoking, drinking, or even lying. And they could be more major, like reckless gambling and swindling.

However small or big these acts may seem, the perpetrators may feel so ashamed that they would never admit to doing them — even though probably everyone else does it, too.

1. Judge Others

It's pretty hard not to judge other people, even though we would hate being judged. Still, everyone does this.

However, judging people is not always bad. It can help one make sound decisions regarding the other person and see them through a discerning gaze.

2. Pick Their Nose

Come on! Everyone does this when they think no one is watching. Growing up, my mom used to flick my fingers each time she caught me doing it. Now, I've seen her doing it a couple of times.

Some folks are honest enough to admit they do it “all the time.” Others pretend about it. We know.

3. Don't Follow Their Own Advice

Dishing wisdom to someone else can be the easiest thing ever. One may deliver them with such certainty that they could convince the other person and even themselves to practice what they preach. The truth is people rarely follow their own truth, and more often than not, they know this.

4. Pick Sides

In an argument or a fight, everyone wants to be the one looking at things through an objective lens. However, nine times out of ten, in their minds, they know what side they're truly on. Admitting it might make them feel guilty, so they continue being the “voice of reason.”

5. Not Seeing A Doctor When You Should

You might be telling yourself that the pain in your leg is just a pulled muscle and nothing serious.

Be honest; you've been sitting on the couch all week. How could you pull a muscle from just picking up the remote? See the doctor; you'll thank yourself later.

6. Go Longer Than One Week Without Changing Bedsheets

Here's a controversial one!

Washing and changing your bedsheets regularly is a good and healthy practice. However, things are easier said than done, aren't they? No one would say it, but (reduces voice to a whisper) we've all gone more than a week without changing the bedsheet.

Hey — from one slug to another, no judgment.

7. Lie

Everybody lies.

Ha! Lying is one of the most common crimes that everyone commits. A little white lie, a grey lie, a lie of omission — all cut from the same fabric.

8. Search for Their Ex on Social Media

Stalker alert!

If you're doing this, there's no need to feel that guilty. The whole world is no different, really. Better you're doing it on Instagram and Facebook than sneaking around their apartments, right?

Right?

9. Superhero Fantasies

Some people get a little more creative with it.

Think about it, why should only one man get to be Iron Man? At least in fantasies, we get to be who we want, with who we want, where we want. It should be nothing to be ashamed of.

10. Fantasize About Winning the Lottery

One person said, “Even if you hate rich people, even if you loudly say buying lottery tickets is a waste of money, even if you're the most die-hard communist…you still fantasize about winning the lottery.”

Of course. No one ever says no to money, do they? They can at least dream about it if they can't have it.

Source: Reddit.