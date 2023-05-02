11 Things Guys Pretended to Like Because They Thought It Would Get Them Girls

As humans, we do pretty silly things to impress others. This also happens when we want to attract someone we like. From pretending to like certain hobbies to dressing a certain way, people will go to great lengths to get the attention of a beautiful lady.

In this post, things guys pretended to like because they thought it would get them girls will shock you. So, buckle up and prepare for some cringe tales.

1. Philosophy

Philosophy is fascinating but does not appeal to everyone and isn't very romantic. Some guys may take philosophy classes or read books to impress a girl who loves philosophy. However, pretending to like something just to be impressive only sometimes works.

One person shares how taking a philosophy class didn't land him the woman of his dreams and how he realized the girls he knew weren't even into philosophy.

2. Taylor Swift

Girls may love these pop sensations, and guys may think that pretending to like them may increase their chances of winning the girl's heart. However, pretending to like someone's music taste is not sustainable in the long run. It's better to be honest about one's preferences.

3. The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are a popular early 2000s boy band girls love. In their quest to win over their crushes, some guys pretended to like the Jonas Brothers and their music. It mostly fails, as true Jonas Brothers fans could easily see through the act.

4. Being A Vegetarian

Being a vegetarian is noble, but pretending to be one to attract a girl doesn't always work. One should always be honest about their food preferences — who knows? That girl may appreciate a guy who eats meat.

Someone learned the hard way. As a high schooler, they pretended to enjoy being a vegetarian for a girl, even though they ate plenty of meat every day. Ultimately, the relationship was extremely short-lived.

5. Buying A Motorcycle

Riding a motorcycle may be masculine and adventurous, and some girls may find it attractive. However, riding a motorcycle comes with risks, and it's essential to have a genuine interest in it before purchasing.

One person found a shocking relationship. “I have so many friends in our biker group that got a motorcycle because they thought it would get them girls,” they say. “Turns out the majority of people interested in motorcycles are guys.”

6. Lifting Weights

Going to the gym to work out is a daily routine for some guys. But for others, it's a chore they dread yet force themselves to do, hoping to impress women.

Many women appreciate a man who cares for his body. Still, there are better approaches to winning over a girl than faking an interest in weightlifting.

7. Baseball Games

Baseball is America's favorite pastime; for many men, going to a game is a fun outing with friends. However, some endure what is to them a boring experience to impress a beautiful lady.

There's nothing wrong with sharing an interest in sports, but having a genuine interest in it is crucial.

8. Bookshop

There's something undeniably charming about browsing the shelves of a cozy bookshop, and many women appreciate a well-read man. However, a well-read woman can probably fish out a poser from a thousand steps away.

9. Astrology

Astrology has existed for centuries; some love studying celestial bodies' movements. However, pretending to be an expert in astrology is only self-betrayal.

While discussing horoscopes and compatibility is fun, it's essential not to take it too seriously or pretend to have knowledge you don't possess.

10. Dancing

Some men are natural dancers, and others are not. However, even those who cannot dance to save their lives will do it to save face in front of the woman they like. Dancing can be fun and romantic, but pretending to love it is unnecessary.

11. Zodiac Signs

Everyone these days is obsessed with zodiac signs. Some people take zodiac signs seriously, while others only consider them fun. Honestly, only a handful of men care if a person is Aries or Capricorn, even though they may pretend to score points.

Conclusively, it's important to be true to your interests, even if you are trying to attract someone. Focus on being genuine and confident; the right person will appreciate you.

