The 24 Things That Show up in Every Star Wars Movie

Any movie franchise has repeating elements that can be expected from each film. Star Wars is no exception to this idea. Whether it is a running gag or a common trope, here are 24 things in every Star Wars movie that'll make the galaxy far, far away feel a little bit closer.

1. Lightsabers



The kyber crystal-powered weapons are a staple to the franchise. No matter which one you watch, each movie mentions or shows at least one lightsaber. In the main story, the Jedi and Sith play significant roles, so it makes sense for their weapon to be so common. However, they can also be found in the side stories that don't focus on force users. Usually, it is in the form of an appearance from the dark side.

2. Sassy Droids



Artificial intelligence in robots and droids is frequently found in sci-fi films, Star Wars included. The movies are packed with droids that have quite the attitude. Of course, there’s the well-known duo C-3PO and R2-D2, but there’s far more than that. BB-8, L3-37, and K-2SO are examples of personality-filled droids throughout the galaxy.

3. A Blaster Fight



If there isn’t a lightsaber duel, there will be a blaster fight. And if there are still lightsabers, they will likely be used in some way in a blaster fight. There will always be one scene where our heroes go back and forth with our favorite “pew-pew” noise filling the air. But there is no need to worry. So long as the fight is with stormtroopers, everyone will be okay.

4. At Least One Desert Planet



Anakin Skywalker would hate the franchise for the sheer amount of sand in these movies! In every film, someone starts on or travels to a desert planet. It may be Tatooine, the origins of the Skywalker story, or Savareen, a desert ocean planet on the spur of the Kessel Run (that Han Solo did in less than 12 parsecs). Still, either way, you’ll be seeing quite a bit of the coarse, rough, and irritating stuff that gets everywhere.

5. The Wilhelm Scream



Sadly, after Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens (2015), the sequel trilogies let the tradition of using the sound effect die out. However, before that, there was always at least one instance where this iconic scream was heard. Usually, it came from a stormtrooper or other bad guy falling into a pit. It became such a long-running joke that it has ended up in more than just the movies. Video Games, TV shows, and even the Walt Disney World and Disneyland ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance include the Wilhelm Scream!

6. Bottomless Shafts



The number of times characters in the Star Wars Universe have fallen, or been at risk of falling, from a great height into some kind of bottomless pit makes me question the lack of safety rails. Everywhere you look, pits of unknown depths threaten to swallow people up whole. Many troopers and other minions have fallen victim to these pits. Not even the powerful Emperor Palpatine was safe from being thrown into one.

7. Loss of Limb



Losing appendages is alarmingly common within the Star Wars universe. Even worse is that some lose more than one limb at a time. Darth Maul, for example, is entirely cut in half by Qui-Gon Jinn, and Anakin loses both legs and his remaining hand in his battle with Obi-Wan.

The sequel trilogy may have also tried to cut off this trend at the joint, but we can still see it implied. C-3PO is seen with a red arm in Episode VII. According to a 2016 comic, Star Wars Special: C-3PO: The Phantom Limb, 3PO lost an arm during a mission for the Resistance.

8. Extreme Planets



Desert planets are not the only extremes faced by our favorite characters. The galaxy far, far away has a variety of biomes. There are planets covered in snow and ice, like Hoth; swamp planets, like Dagobah; planets with nothing but ocean, like Kamino; and even planets covered in fire and lava, like Mustafar.

9. Sneaky Monsters



In Star Wars, giant monsters are surprisingly skilled at hiding and sneaking up on people. You may fall victim to a Sarlacc buried deep in the sand on Tatooine. You can find yourself within the grasp of the well-hidden rancor beneath the floor of Jabba the Hutt’s palace. You're not even safe off planet! There may be a dianoga in your trash compactor or a giant space slug ready to eat as you pass by an asteroid!

10. Low-Life Hangouts



It wouldn’t be a Star Wars movie without at least one trip to the shadier side of the galaxy. It’s either a trip for information, finding the right person for the job, or attempting to get something else important. Whatever the reason, we always stop by a sleazy spot for the lowest of the low.

11. Scoundrels



With such frequent visits to places of dodgy deals and wrongdoings, it makes sense that we’d also see the members of that vicious society. In every movie, there will be at least one scoundrel in our lot of heroes. In some instances, like in Solo: A Star Wars Story, we get to watch a whole group of them!

12. Parental Mysteries



With all the technology used in Star Wars, you'd think there’d be at least one form of paternity test. But the idea of a sci-fi Maury show is a conversation for another day! The point is that quite a few beloved characters are either orphans, abandoned, or, in Anakin’s case, born under mysterious circumstances.

13. Big Battles



“Wars” is in the name, and with wars come battles. Movies in this series almost always end with a big battle between the Jedi and the Sith. Depending on the film, we’ll see lasers flying in all directions, explosions, and maybe a lightsaber or two.

14. The Dark Side Pulling the Strings



Somehow, some way, there is always a connection to the dark side of the Force. Sometimes, it’s more evident with the Sith being the main big bad for the story. But other times, like in Solo, that truth isn’t so forthcoming, but by the end, you know it’s there. In other words, when in doubt, blame Palpatine.

15. “May the Force Be With You.”



The wish for luck and success has become just as iconic as the movies it came from. “May the Force be with you” has been said at least once in every film. Sometimes, it is a variation, but it is there. You may even find it on your calendar!

16. Anthony Daniels Plays a Role



You may know Anothy Daniels better as the man who voiced and portrayed C-3PO. This legend of a man has continued to either provide his voice or act in the suit whenever the golden droid is needed!

However, that isn’t the only Star Wars character he has played. In Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith (2005), he played C-3PO and a human con man named Dannl Faytonni. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Daniels played another con artist named Tak, who had been imprisoned in the spice mines of Kessel.

17. Space Travel



Nobody can stay on the same planet for very long in Star Wars. If you have a mission, it’ll likely end up on another world across the galaxy. “But what if I don’t own a spaceship?” I hear you ask. Well, you’ll have to find a way to get one, probably by going to the local cantina filled with scoundrels and requesting a pilot to fly you or let you borrow his ship because not going off the planet isn’t an option!

18. “I’ve Got a Bad Feeling About This”



“I have a bad feeling about this” is another running gag throughout the franchise. There are two instances where the phrase was changed, though. The first is in Solo, where a young Han says, “I've got a really good feeling about this,” when he takes over as pilot of the Millennium Falcon to get out of the maelstrom around Kessel.

The second is in Star Wars: Episode VIII- The Last Jedi. BB-8 is the one to recite the iconic line in binary during the evacuation of D'Qar, and if you check it to the context of what others say in reply, it adds up!

19. Powerful Women



Princess Leia Organa, Padmé Amidala, Jyn Erso, Qi'ra, and Rey. What do all these ladies have in common? They are just a handful of the mighty women in Star Wars. Each of them has a job, and they do it just as well, if not better than everyone else! So, if you’re looking for a powerful woman to watch, conquer any obstacle, and get the job done, pick up any of the movies.

20. Romantic Subplot



Even if it’s only implied, at least two characters will have some romantic tension. Sometimes, it’s a significant plot point, like Anakin and Padmé, whose love became a big part of the Skywalker legacy. Other times, it’s more subtle, like the tension and feelings between Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso in Rogue One.

21. Alien Languages



If there are so many different languages on our one little planet, why wouldn’t there be any across an entire galaxy? Of course, for the sake of making a movie for humans, a lot of the dialogue is in a language from Earth, but that doesn’t stop other languages from different planets and cultures from being included. Some of the most well-known are Huttese, Gunganese, and Shyriiwook (a.k.a. the language Wookies).

22. Holograms

If there is one thing I love about sci-fi technology, it’s holograms. Lucky for me, Star Wars is filled with them! Holograms do two different tasks in this universe. They can display a map, plans, or models, similar to a projector. The other is as a communication tool. Characters have been shown to send messages or talk to others in real time through a hologram communicator. It’s like a video call, except you are all blue!

23. The “Main Title Theme”



The opening title theme by John Williams is one of the most recognizable in the business! It has appeared in variations across the franchise since its first debut at the beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977. So, the next time you watch any of the movies, keep an ear open for this iconic melody.

24. Sarcastic Comebacks



It’s nice to know that despite countless dangers, many still have the time to drop a witty remark. No matter where you look or how dark things may seem, there will always be someone to lighten the tone with a wisecrack or two. I personally love Ewan McGregor’s ungodly amount of sass that he brings to the young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequels.