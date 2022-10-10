10 Ridiculous Things Hollywood Always Gets Wrong in Movies

Have you ever noticed anything in movies that Hollywood doesn't accurately portray? You're not alone. A Reddit user asked, “What's something that's always wrongly depicted in movies and TV shows?” Over 25,000 people provided their input to give you these top-voted answers.

10. Life-Saving Measures

User massivlybored answered, “Defibrillators are always hilarious because that is never how they work, ever.” Another Redditor added, “Or CPR. Or backboards. Or c-collars. Or intubations.”

Reddit user acceptablemadness shared, “I'll never forget my mom (an RN) yelling “YOU CAN'T SHOCK A DEAD HEART!” at the TV.” Finally, CheeseSandwich exclaimed, “Exactly! The entire point is to restore regular electrical activity in the heart. When there is no activity, there is no point.”

9. Legal Proceedings

Gromit801 said, “Court questioning and police interrogations.” Ah_Q added, “I've never seen a deposition depicted realistically, probably because actual depositions are usually incredibly boring.”

Redditor honeybadgergrrl volunteered, “My husband is a trial attorney. We can rarely sit through any courtroom scenes without him pausing the show to yell about how wrong it is.”

8. Animal Sounds

Ok_Afternoon_5975 answered, “The sound usually used for an eagle call in movies is the call of a red-tailed hawk. Apparently, eagles don't sound majestic enough, so they did the ol' switcheroo.”

Driftmoth agreed, “Yep, bald eagles sound like seagull chicks. It's not impressive at all.” Craiques added, “Same thing with lions. The lion roars in Lion King were tigers.” Finally, G8kpr stated, “Also, lions don't often open their mouths wide to roar. The MGM lion is yawning, and they dubbed the roar over it.”

7. Computer Hacking

Redditor nowherehere explained, “About 10 minutes before the show ends, the resident nerd will say, “I cross-referenced the license plate with the average rainfall in each region and compared that with the average number of clown shoes sold per capita in nearby American cities. So the killer is probably within this three-block radius. Then, there's a car chase.”

Another user responded, “This needs to be voted higher. Technology, in general, is widely misrepresented. I cringe when I see a fake data center set up. How hard is it to buy someone's old, decommissioned server racks for a movie or show set?”

6. The Instant Death Neck Crack

LeakyLeadPipes joked, “But that's Steven Seagal's signature move! Are you telling me he is untrustworthy?”

Another user responded, “Paramedic here, and to break a neck; you will have to put 100/110% of your victim weight with your arms alone. And you will not even be guaranteed an instant, silent death. You have a greater chance of making someone tetraplegic, and they will scream the whole time.”

5. Spare Time

Graceland1979 said, “Spare time. When do these people work, and where does the money come from?” Automatic_Sky_561 added, “Especially in the morning! So much free time before work!”

TheWalkingDead91 laughed, “This should be the top comment, as movies do this consistently. If the movie or show isn't around their job, they often sleep in, travel at a moment's notice, stay out late, and spend a ton of time with their kids. Even a mere nurse or teacher owns this lavish house or apartment that would cost a minimum of $1 million bucks in real life.”

4. Forensic Science

One user stated, “The way that apparently, crime labs solve crimes with DNA tests and unlimited access to every camera in every building in the city. Enhance. Enhance more. There it is. Can you focus on the car behind the corner?”

Solid_Waste added, “No problem, I'll just zoom in on this reflection in this guy's eyeball. In fact, if I zoom in on the reflection of the suspect, I can see the particles in his brain, which prove this was premeditated.”

3. Space

SleepyMage volunteered, “That the only thing to worry about in space movies is if a planet has oxygen or not. User cutelyaware added, “And the natives speak English.” Flimsy-Preparation85 joked, “Stargate? Is that you? I joke cause Stargate is my #1 show.

Redditor moonbunnychan added, “I always think about how everything people on the ship eat on other planets could be harmful. Thinking about how there are tons of things toxic to us but not other animals.”

They concluded, “So half of a planet's cuisine could very well be poisonous, especially since everything would be unfamiliar to our bodies. It'd be like if a race of sentient dogs arrived on Earth and had celebratory chocolate bars. It would end badly.”

2. HVAC Ducts

Redditor s-rose-02 exclaimed, “HVAC DUCTS ARE NOT STRONG ENOUGH TO HOLD A HUMAN. THEY ARE MADE TO HOLD AIR.” UncouthCorvid added, “And they're always conveniently human-sized, too, and completely clean for some reason.”

Reddit user rekcilthis1 informed, “They're also full of screws. When they bolt them to the ceiling, the sharp end of the screws have to go somewhere, and it just makes sense that they go inwards.”

They elaborated, “Crawling around in one would be a fantastic way to get horribly injured. Myth busters also made one strong enough to hold a person, and the sound of crawling through one is like thunder. It's about as stealthy as sitting on a wheely chair and propelling yourself with the recoil from a gun.”

1. Gunfire

EditorNo2545 nominated the number one voted response, “How loud gunfire is especially in enclosed spaces. The hero in a concrete stairwell, without hearing protection BANG BANG BANG, then hears footsteps as someone sneaks up on them. You'd be deaf, and ears would be ringing for a day after.”

Another user said, “Yeah, Linda Hamilton has hearing loss in one ear because she forgot to wear plugs in a take of the elevator scene in Terminator 2.” Finally, threeducksinatrench added, “Suppressor noise too. They think you screw it on, and voila! No more noise. The reality is they turn a deafening bang into a slightly less loud bang.”

Did Reddit get this right, and what else belongs on this list?

