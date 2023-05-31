These Items That Are A Huge Waste Of Money

Before long, I realized that I was guilty of frivolous spending money. Those $10 cups of coffee can add up daily.

A recent online discussion asks for more examples of things that are a massive waste of money. Here are the most popular responses.

1. Phones

You're not missing out by skipping on the “latest and greatest” phone to hit the market. Instead, you'll be surprised by how much money you save when you're not constantly upgrading your phone.

2. Weddings

You don't need to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a wedding because of tradition. It's your wedding; plan it however you want!

Don't get us started on wedding rings, either.

3. Gambling

Gambling seems like an easy way to hit a financial jackpot, but it can quickly spiral out of control. So if you do gamble, please do it responsibly.

4. Nicotine

An addictive habit that doesn't just harm your wallet. Smoking is bad for you and is regarded as dangerous and disgusting.

5. Designer Clothing

Some people only buy designer name brands. When it comes to clothing, it can get out of hand in the blink of an eye.

6. Giving Money to Influencers

Many people view giving money to influencers as a complete waste of money. Others, however, argue that they're providing entertainment, and it's worth giving them a couple of bucks a month.

7. Buying Fake Money in Apps

Some apps are really good at exploiting their users to get you to buy fake currency with real dollars. Many have expressed concern about the predatory practices it encourages, especially in younger users.

8. NFTs

Many argue that NFTs were never cool. It's digital artwork, sure, but common critiques are that it's just another version of a Ponzi scheme.

9. New Cars

There's a common saying: the second you drive a new car off the lot, it loses most of its value. Buying a used car is a great way to save thousands of dollars while still getting a reliable mode of transportation.

10. Collections

For some, collecting items is an exciting hobby. However, not everyone sees eye to eye. Some people don't enjoy buying things they'll only have for display.

Source: Reddit.