Things Kids Today Don’t Realize They’re Missing Out On

Some would argue that kids today have never had it better. They live in a world of technology providing virtually everything they could have ever asked for, all available on their phones. Yet some might say they're missing out.
A recent online discussion lists everything today's younger generations won't get to experience. These were some of the best answers.
1. Physical Photographs
Picking up a packet of physical photos from the drugstore is a special feeling these newer generations will never know.
Digital images can't replicate that feeling of looking through old printed photographs.
2. Good Children's Television
There was so much more to cartoons back in the day. In the 1980s, we had Masters of the Universe, Care Bears, ThunderCats, Dungeons & Dragons, Jem, M.A.S.K., Rainbow Brite, and more. Cartoons were much more colorful and virile and conveyed important life messages. The same can't be said about the children's television out today.
3. Not Always Being in Front of a Camera
Do you remember when everything you did wasn't documented by your phone? These younger generations certainly don't.
These days, children live their lives under constant surveillance. They must feel like they exist under a microscope. Think of all the embarrassing things you did as a child and imagine they were filmed by other kids and plastered all over social media, potentially going viral. Paranoia must run rife through the children of today.
4. The Early Internet
This one is so right. The internet was so much more wholesome and fun when it was new. Now it seems so much more vitriolic. Bring back the days of dial-up; you all remember the noise.
5. Video Games Without Microtransactions
Remember when you just had to buy a game, and that was it, no more buying content? Kids today probably don't.
While video games have always been made for profit, they're cash cows on a colossal scale. To maximize enjoyment from most games, players must constantly purchase add-ons, and downloadable content, meaning the initial outlay on the game in its original form was only the beginning of the spend. Frankly, it's extortion. Back in the day, once you bought a game, you owned everything it would ever offer you.
6. Better Happy Meal Toys
Even McDonald's Happy Meals don't have the same appeal they used to.
We understand McDonald's reasons for switching to cardboard toys, but these users are correct in saying it resulted in an inferior product. Happy Meal toys used to be a thing of joy; they were as good as the toys purchased in stores. Now they're cheap, lifeless, soul-destroying, needlessly complicated monstrosities.
7. Blockbuster
Family trips to Blockbuster are another thing new generations miss out on.
Watching movies on demand, courtesy of streaming services certainly has benefits, but going to Blockbuster and choosing one (or more) was an adventure. The majesty of walking through those doors and seeing a world of cinema in front of you — the smell of the plastic, the thrill of physically picking movies out, the beauty of the cover art — that can't be replicated at home.
8. American Patriotism
It's safe to say that for the past few years, America has been more divided than it's been for a long time. While there have been periods in the past in which the country has been divided, most generations before this one have experienced periods of unity. Children born after 2010 have known nothing but division.
9. Confidence In Retirement
When I was growing up, retirement was a promise I knew I could count on. Kids today can't say the same thing.
Life is just so unaffordable at the moment — energy prices alone are making sure of that — so it's hard to put together a nest egg in preparation for retirement. Unless something drastic happens, that will not change any time soon. Our children could work until an unprecedented age by the time they reach the latter stages of their lives.
10. Human Connection
All too often these days, people have their heads buried in their phones, tablets, computers, or other devices. We're becoming incredibly antisocial, and it's sad to see. If things keep going as they are, it won't be long before human interaction is a rare occurrence – and that would be tragic.
Source: Reddit.