Things Kids Today Don’t Realize They’re Missing Out On

Some would argue that kids today have never had it better. They live in a world of technology providing virtually everything they could have ever asked for, all available on their phones. Yet some might say they're missing out.

A recent online discussion lists everything today's younger generations won't get to experience. These were some of the best answers.

1. Physical Photographs

Picking up a packet of physical photos from the drugstore is a special feeling these newer generations will never know.

Digital images can't replicate that feeling of looking through old printed photographs.

2. Good Children's Television

There was so much more to cartoons back in the day. In the 1980s, we had Masters of the Universe, Care Bears, ThunderCats, Dungeons & Dragons, Jem, M.A.S.K., Rainbow Brite, and more. Cartoons were much more colorful and virile and conveyed important life messages. The same can't be said about the children's television out today.

3. Not Always Being in Front of a Camera

Do you remember when everything you did wasn't documented by your phone? These younger generations certainly don't.

These days, children live their lives under constant surveillance. They must feel like they exist under a microscope. Think of all the embarrassing things you did as a child and imagine they were filmed by other kids and plastered all over social media, potentially going viral. Paranoia must run rife through the children of today.

4. The Early Internet

This one is so right. The internet was so much more wholesome and fun when it was new. Now it seems so much more vitriolic. Bring back the days of dial-up; you all remember the noise.