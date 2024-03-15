24 Things To Know When Training for a Marathon

Whether you're embracing your quarter-life crisis, taking your running hobby more seriously, or seeing the marathon race as symbolic of something more profound, the extensive race is often considered a holy grail of symbolic transformation. It's something larger than ourselves, and whether we come from a background of running or not, it's often about more than just a race. Whatever your reason for participating, marathon training is no walk in the park. Most people need to train for the training, let alone the actual marathon race. Be prepared for a lot of hard work, which pays off once you've completed those daunting 26.2 miles.

Your Longest Run Will Be at Least 20 Miles 3-4 Weeks Out From Race Day

A marathon is the ultimate distance race for amateur runners. While elite, professional runners may take on the Sisyphean task of ultras, most of us wouldn't dream of running longer than 26.2 miles — a distance less than 1% of the American population has ever run. The good news is, you don't need to cover that whole distance in training, much the same as a half marathon.

The bad news is that you'll still have to run at least 18 to 20 miles to have the endurance and fitness to finish on race day. That's much longer than the 10-11 miles required of half marathon training. You'll need to run more than ever to get yourself in shape and slowly build up your mileage steadily and safely. You'll be running more frequently for longer, with an additional amount of extra strength training. Your legs are going to be in a consistent state of fatigue. Adapting to running in a less-than-ideal state is a key aspect of marathon training. When you run that marathon, you're not going to be feeling fresh as a daisy in the latter half of your race, which is where this training will come into play.

Give Yourself a Lot of Time From the Start of Training to Race Day

Most marathon training plans are spaced over 16 to 20 weeks. That's assuming you already possess a base level of fitness and running consistency. If you don't already run multiple days per week or run a mileage of less than 15 to 20 miles per week, you should give yourself at least an extra month to slowly build up your mileage and the length of your runs. You aren't supposed to increase your mileage by more than 10% of the previous week (unless you're just coming off a break and have a history of running regularly). Running is a high-impact activity, and doing too much in a short time frame can result in injury. We can't stress this enough when it comes to marathon training.

You may have gotten away with running a half marathon (against official advice and better judgment) in eight weeks, but you will certainly not pull off the same feat with a marathon. With the marathon, the longer you have to train, the better. You could spend an entire year building up your aerobic base, strengthening your muscles, and nailing your paces so that by the time the next marathon race comes around, you can finish at a time that makes you proud.

That being said, running a marathon is a bucket list item for most people and not something they're interested in doing for the long term. While you could spend most of a year training for your race, that isn't necessary. Preparing for the marathon can be split into “building blocks” of four-week increments, each focusing on a different aspect of aerobic fitness. If you can schedule your marathon far in advance, this is ideal. It gives you ample time to figure out how much time you need to achieve that marathon distance, let alone at your goal speed and also leaves room to taper for 2 to 3 weeks.

You Can No Longer Ignore Issues With Your Running Shoes

Your shoes must withstand up to 200 miles of marathon training, so it's never been more essential to invest in a pair of comfortable running shoes that fit properly and suit your gait and running needs. You will likely purchase a regular running shoe unless you complete a novelty course like a trail run, which requires special running shoes with special traction and water-resistant features. The best way to find the best pair of running sneakers is to head over to a specialty running store and explain that you're looking for a pair for marathon training.

The store will not only help fit you to the right size but also test your gait to find out other characteristics of your running position, like if you're a pronator or a supinator. This information tells the attendant if you need a neutral or stabilizing shoe. With all pertinent information, the last step is finding quality brands in your price range. Some runners taking races more seriously will invest in a pair of training shoes and a separate pair for race day. Novice runners don't need this and can manage with a multi-purpose shoe. When running a long distance, you should look for shoes that prioritize shock absorption and ample cushioning to avoid injury and “runner's toenail,” a common condition that causes distance runners' toenails to fall off due to repeated trauma and ill-fitting shoes.

Cross-Training Will Help You Push Through Fatigue To Continue Building Fitness

This applies to all marathon runners, including first-time marathoners, as the record-high mileage, number of runs, and strength training you do will put your muscles and joints through the ringer. One cross-training day per week will help you recover faster through lower-impact active recovery. Great cross-training exercise includes cycling, swimming, yoga, pilates, and strength training. If you are already strength training one to two times a week, switch up your cross-training to involve other forms of exercise, like swimming or cycling.

When you prepare for a marathon, you intentionally build your cardiovascular fitness and endurance, which are crucial for running long distances. However, you can't run seven days a week. Doing so would cause excessive fatigue and lead to injury. Rest is vital to letting those adaptations take place. It's best to engage in active recovery through cross-training rather than doing nothing when possible. Adding other exercise disciplines can strengthen muscles that are neglected by running and strength training, which will aid in injury prevention.

Cross-training also gives runners a much-needed mental break from running, which can be just what they need to stay motivated. Not much of an athlete? Cross-training doesn't have to be complicated. Even going for hikes and speed walks can reap huge benefits by helping you build endurance with lower-impact exercise at a much slower pace. Choose something that fits your fitness goals, whether targeting certain muscle groups, breathing work, or improving your maximal oxygen consumption (or VO2 max). However, remember this is merely supplementary training that shouldn't distract from or supersede your running. It's a valuable tool to aid you in training when working through fatigue, strain, injury, and burnout from running.

Figure Out How To Fuel Your Long Runs Without Running Into Digestion Issues

Your body can only store a finite amount of glycogen (the energy source your body relies on during runs). To balance your glycogen levels, you want to eat a sizable meal about 3 to 4 hours before your long run and then continue to fuel as you're running if you are running longer than 90 minutes. You can also eat a smaller meal about two hours before your run. You should consume 30 to 60g of carbs per hour of running, but you also want to take in carbohydrates as early as 30 minutes into your run to ensure your glycogen stores remain topped up and you have time to process the carbohydrates.

There are a few different options for mid-run fuel, but most runners prefer the quick, easy, and convenient running gel, chews, bars, bananas, homemade snacks, or even candy. Try these options and decide which you like better or which agrees with your digestion more. Some people find the taste of energy gels offputting or don't like the texture. Some people get upset stomachs and feel like they need to run to the bathroom, while others don't like having to chew their energy during their runs. This is why testing your fueling strategy on your training runs is important, as everyone reacts differently to these methods of carb intake.

There's no getting around it — you'll have to take in fuel during your marathon race to avoid hitting the wall because your body cannot store enough glycogen to run 26.2 miles continuously. Try various options, and figure out what flavors you like and what makes you feel the best without running to the bathroom. Check out what the course you're running on will offer on race day, and try practicing with those so you don't even have to bring your own fuel. Fueling is a trial-and-error game but a crucial one to get right.

You Cannot Outrun a Lack of Sleep

Rest is an overlooked component of marathon training. While the biggest hurdle will be remaining consistent with your runs, even when you don't feel like exercising, you must be mindful that pushing yourself too hard can also be detrimental. The fitness accumulated from your runs and workouts is reaped through recovery and sleep, not just from the workouts themselves. If you continue to push yourself by increasing your mileage too soon or too drastically without adequate rest, you are at a high risk for injury while preparing for any race, especially for the marathon. You will push your body harder than ever if this is the furthest distance you have ever run. During sleep, your body repairs tissue and builds muscle so that you can continue to run at peak performance.

You will likely need to sleep even longer than usual, sometimes 9 to 10 hours after hard runs, so you should plan accordingly to make sure you are getting this sleep by going to bed early. Prioritize getting high-quality sleep. Minimize caffeine later in the day, develop a sleep hygiene routine, schedule your meals a few hours before bed, and reduce your exposure to blue light an hour before sleep. During the deep stages of sleep, tissues are repaired, your body releases growth hormones for cell regeneration, and memory is consolidated, meaning you're storing new information and skills to become a better runner. Remember that your sleep requirements increase as you put in more mileage.

Even if you're only running 5 miles, if that's a new distance for you, you'll need extra sleep, or your muscles won't fully recover, resulting in continually fatigued legs that make you susceptible to overtraining. While you try to get away with less sleep and more training, you will only find your runs unbearably difficult, and you're likely to get an injury that can jeopardize your ability to run the race.

You Should Run 4-5 Days a Week To Build Sufficient Marathon Mileage

One of the most frequent questions first-time marathon runners ask is, “How often do I need to run?” The answer depends on how often you currently run and what you want to get out of your race. The exact number of training days will vary from runner to runner, but we know from studies that you need to be running more than twice a week and fewer than seven. That's a good guideline; fewer than two days is too little, and no rest days is far too much. But what is the right amount? According to a study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, running three times a week can be just as effective as running five times per week if you maintain an adequate training volume. Most runners, however, tend to run at least four times a week to prepare for a marathon to ensure they're hitting the recommended weekly mileage.

Following a training plan that involves only three runs per week can get you through the marathon race but won't result in amazing finish times. This may be an attractive plan for you if you only care about finishing the race. This study found that greater monthly training volume was correlated with better performance times, but also found that three runs per week totaling 25 miles produced comparable results to runners who ran five times per week with the same weekly mileage. This tells us that you should focus mostly on mileage and tailor your training plan to your individual needs.

Do you have the time to run 4 to 5 times per week? If you do, this will be advantageous and better than running fewer times per week. However, if you're strapped for time, it's good to know that you can still make it work if you put in the mileage and incorporate strength and cross-training workouts to prevent injury. More runs also allow you to include variation in your runs, experimenting with some tempo runs, intervals, hill repeats, long runs, and recovery runs, which all reap different benefits. If this is your first time running, you should not jump into a plan that has you running five times a week. That's bound to overshoot the 10% rule immediately. Instead, gradually increase the number of days you run and listen to how your body responds to the increased training load.

Strength Training Is Not Optional and May Need To Be Done Twice a Week

When you're training for a race like a half or full marathon, strength training is vital for strengthening your muscles, tendons, ligaments, and connective tissues so you can withstand the high impact of running without injury. Strength training also improves running economy by strengthening your muscles and increasing power to run more efficiently. Marathon trainers run into several issues, including not knowing where to start, lacking time to fit in these strength workouts, and not having a strategic plan. Runners can benefit from bodyweight, light weights, plyometrics, and heavy lifting exercises. However, when training for a marathon, lifting weights twice a week will be highly beneficial to your training, enabling you to persevere through your planned runs without getting too worn down or, at worst, injured.

Some elite runners suggest incorporating bodyweight exercises after a few of your weekly runs as a warm-up and cool-down. This should not replace weight training, which is vital for improving running form and strengthening the muscles that support your joints and bones. A typical running injury known as runner's knee causes pain around the kneecap, resulting from a lack of strength and conditioning or muscle imbalances. This can be prevented by strengthening the hips, glutes, and quads. When it comes to balancing strength and running, this is a personal preference. Stacking strength and running on the same day can be a wise strategy to maximize recovery time on your rest days, especially because we aim not to build huge muscles. These strength sessions are functional and for injury prevention.

You Need to Dial in Your Nutrition To Sustain Marathon Training

Your nutrition is crucial throughout your marathon training because you need adequate carbohydrates for energy for your workouts and enough protein to maintain or build muscle. You need to know how many calories to eat to compensate for your activity so you aren't under or overeating. Overeating will cause weight gain, which is extra weight you'll have to trudge along to the finish line. Alternatively, undereating will result in muscle loss and increased injury risk. You can figure out your calorie needs by using an online calorie calculator that factors in your height, weight, age, gender, and activity level. You should eat a balanced diet filled with carbs, protein, and fat and replenish any vitamins and minerals you lost from sweating and exercising.

As we've mentioned before, 30 to 60 grams of carbs per hour of running is needed to avoid muscle fatigue and pace reduction. You'll also need to pay attention to some other nutritional habits, like replenishing sodium, magnesium, and potassium after a run and consuming 20 to 25g of protein directly after a workout for muscle repair. Taking in some healthy fats during recovery will also reduce inflammation. While there are differing opinions in the endurance athlete community, many sports nutrition experts recommend eating a diet made of 60% carbs, 20% protein, and 20% fat as your macronutrient profile during marathon training for optimal performance.

Don't Panic if There Are Hiccups in Your Training; Stay the Course and Never Skip Long Runs

We've all been there. We set our sights on a lofty goal only for our motivation to wane, life to get in the way, and unexpected hiccups to prevent us from training even if we wanted to. Remember that consistency, not a single run, is the key to getting race-ready. It's not the end of the world if we miss a run or a workout here and there. This happens to even the most elite runners. What's more detrimental is allowing this small disruption to mess with your mindset, convincing you that your training is ruined just because things haven't gone 100% according to plan. This is why you should give yourself extra time between the start of your training and race day. You never know what could happen in the span of a few months.

Giving yourself some wiggle room puts less pressure on you if things don't go to plan. It's okay to skip a day; just try not to miss two days. Your long runs are essential, so don't skip these. Unexpected interruptions to your training are why going through a building phase in your marathon plan is important. A building phase is a dedicated block of time to build your base mileage. This provides you with a solid endurance base that makes it easier for you to jump right back into running if you have to take a little time off.

Don't psyche yourself out. Even taking off an entire week of training will have virtually zero impact on your fitness. It takes about 10 days of missed runs and other scheduled workouts before losing any meaningful strength or fitness. By making a mountain out of a molehill, you only give yourself a negative placebo effect. Try rearranging your planned runs to fit your new schedule or squeeze them in later. However, don't drive yourself crazy trying to make up for every lost workout. Overall running volume and consistency is what matters. If you have to take longer than a week off, you may need to revert to an earlier training block and build yourself back up.

Run a Half Marathon “Tune-Up” Race in the Middle of Training to Gauge Your Progress

You can think of a tune-up race as a dress rehearsal for your marathon race. It's an official race that's a smaller, more achievable distance scheduled about halfway into your marathon training as a way to gauge your fitness, performance, and perceived exertion at that distance. It also helps you get over your race day nerves since it functions very similarly to a marathon, only shorter and less time-consuming. Ideally, you should schedule a half marathon about 4 to 7 weeks before your marathon.

This practice race should be run at your goal pace to gauge how realistic your race pace goals are for your marathon. You don't need to run this race at a fast pace if your marathon goals aren't tied to a specific finish time. Instead, you'll benefit from running the half marathon at a pace you think you can maintain for the marathon race to get used to this pace in a race setting. These practice races shake out your nerves, allow you to practice all those race day details so you can work out the kinks of your gear, fueling strategy, when to stop at aid stations, do a practice run for your sleep preparation, and get your nutrition in order before the race. Usually, you would taper before these races. You wouldn't taper for a half marathon that is scheduled into a marathon training plan because your performance in the half marathon is not your goal.

I Would Not Focus on Speed Runs if This Is Your First Marathon

You may think being advised not to optimize your speed for your marathon is just sabotage by killjoys. What good is speed if you can't even complete the marathon distance? The task at hand should not be underestimated. You are going to have to run 26.2 miles on race day without ever covering that distance in training.

You'll get tired, want to give up, and likely fall victim to the amateur mistake of not pacing yourself properly. Adding a speed component on top of that may set you up for failure unless you're very strategic in your training. First-time marathoners who have a big mileage gap to make up for during training will likely benefit from focusing on keeping runs low and slow, with some hill runs added into the mix. Always focus on your base mileage first before burdening yourself with speed work.

The Marathon Is as Much of a Mental Game as It Is Physical

What novice runners find shocking when talking to experienced marathon runners is their insistence that the marathon is 90% a mental game and 10% physical. That's not to downplay the serious physicality needed to even train for a marathon, let alone race in one. Instead, it's to emphasize that your willpower will give up on you before your legs do. Physical training is one thing, but you'll realize quickly on race day just how important resilience and perseverance are.

You'll spend hours alone running with your thoughts for the bulk of your training, especially your long runs. It can get lonely. You wonder what the point of all this is, and it becomes boring. Switch things up to keep it interesting. Run with a friend, listen to a podcast instead of music, don't listen to anything some days, or run on a different trail. Keeping the mind stimulated can make all the difference in maintaining your interest and motivation. It helps to mentally break up the marathon beast into smaller segments so it feels manageable. Instead of thinking about how you need to run 26.2 miles, break it up into more manageable 5-mile chunks and only think about that distance.

Marathon Training Will Become Your Life

There's no getting around it: your marathon will be your primary focus for a solid four or so months. Your family and friends may get frustrated that you rarely have free time. You'll need extra sleep and may have to wake up early to squeeze in runs before going to work. You no longer participate in vices like drinking excessive alcohol or smoking. You're suddenly saying no to low nutrient-dense foods in favor of healthy sources of complex carbs and protein. Undertaking a marathon isn't just a race. It's a lifestyle change.

However, realizing just how much it has consumed your life can be a little jarring. This is where it's crucial to develop your “why.” Why are you even doing this? If you can't think of a solid reason, why would you keep putting yourself through it week after week? Any reason is valid so long as it is meaningful to you. When you want to quit, go back to your “why.” Some runners swear by positive affirmations. Positive self-talk enables neural pathways in the brain to function with more positivity rather than negativity. Positive visualization is another technique that frames your goal in a positive frame, seeing yourself crossing that finish line and achieving your goals visually before you complete them.

If You Don't Take Recovery Seriously, You Could Sabotage Your Race

We've touched on the importance of recovery as it relates to sleep, and that's a huge component. You can also prioritize recovery by planning it into your marathon training schedule. One way you should work recovery into your plan is through recovery runs. Amateur runners often make the mistake of believing every run should be at a maximum or challenging effort when the opposite is true. Scheduling recovery runs after a hard session optimizes your aerobic capacity and is a fundamental aspect of physiological preparation for a successful marathon. When you run at a recovery pace (which should be an easy, conversational pace), you increase blood flow to the muscles, facilitating a higher oxygen supply to your working muscles. Enhanced blood flow supports the repair of microscopic tears of the muscle fibers.

Recovery runs are very important for providing adequate recovery periods so adaptations can occur effectively. Too much intense training hinders muscle growth and cardiac hypertrophy. Over the course of a few months, you'll be drastically increasing your mileage. What if I told you that you would reap huge benefits from decreasing your mileage? You should think of your training plan as split into “blocks” of fitness building.

A down week is a planned lower volume and intensity week to leave you feeling refreshed and restored to push even harder the next week. It allows you to absorb the muscular and cardiovascular fitness benefits you've been working hard on the past few weeks and reduces the risk of injury. Often, after reducing mileage, the following week allows runners to overshoot their previous peak mileage week. Taking a down week every 3 to 4 weeks by reducing your mileage from 10 to 30% will help you maximize recovery when you're pushing into new mileage territory.

Most of Your Runs Should Be Easy and Slow, but Run Some of Your Runs at Race Pace

Refrain from thinking all of your runs should be run at a difficult pace. You're likely running too fast if you're slightly out of breath. If you're building your endurance and mileage, you want to focus on easy runs. You'll likely have a regular easy run, a long run, and a recovery run. All of these should be run at a pace slow enough that you remain in heart rate zone 2. If you're not sure if you're in zone 2, try the conversation test. Can you hold a conversation quite easily without labored breathing? That's the correct pace for these easy runs. Long runs should be “easy pace.” They are a little more difficult than your other easy runs because they keep getting longer, which builds your endurance, oxygen delivery, and ability to burn fat when your glycogen stores have run out.

You also strengthen your ability to run in a fatigued state. These runs are your base runs, and while they are critical, other running workouts and running techniques will also benefit your race, like strides, tempo runs, and hill repeats. If you have enough time between now and your race to work on speed, you should include at least one run a week that has you running at 80 to 90% of max effort. This is what's going to help you improve your marathon times and run faster overall. You can also sandwich easy runs with some strides. These drills are short bursts of running with an exaggerated running form and are done for 20- to 30-second accelerations. They improve speed, running form, leg turnover speed, loosen muscles, and prevent injury. These can be done during a dynamic warm-up or after a run before you cool down.

Your Weekly Mileage Is So Important

Every runner has a “sweet spot” where their weekly mileage is ideal for improving endurance and preparing them for a race without getting injured. Of course, this depends on running experience, type of training, and how well the runner prioritizes recovery. If you're a complete beginner to running, you're not at a point where you should be marathon training. You'll need to build mileage slowly until you reach a long run of 20 miles and ideally want to run about 4 or 5 times per week. This provides us with an extensive range of potential mileage, anywhere from 35 to 140 miles per week, with the latter comprising elite runners' mileage. Other things that can affect your weekly mileage include age, the intensity of your training, risk and history of injuries, experience level, and your marathon goals.

With all that said, beginners training for their first marathon will need to run somewhere in the ballpark of 35 to 40 miles per week (after building up a base mileage slowly). After years of training, experienced marathon runners looking to set a personal record will run closer to 40 to 60 miles per week. Competitive runners average 70 to 90 miles per week, and elite runners run more than 100 miles per week. The minimum weekly mileage that will get a runner through a marathon is 25-30 miles. While it's doable, you certainly don't want to be on the lower end if you can avoid it.

Scheduled into a training plan, you will have a base-building phase that lasts anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks. This gradually increases your weekly mileage, providing a solid aerobic base. Then, you enter the building phase, anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks. Here, you will gradually increase your long run distance and overall weekly mileage in preparation for the marathon. This is followed by the peak phase when mileage is highest during training. Your mileage should peak 2-3 weeks before race day before tapering for the final 2 to 3 weeks.

Don't Forget That Hydration Is About More Than Just Water

Options for electrolyte replacement include sports drinks, salt capsules, electrolyte tablets, powders mixed with water, gels, and chews. Replacing electrolytes becomes essential if you've been exercising for an hour or sweating a lot. If you don't replenish these electrolytes, you'll become dehydrated and fatigued, risk muscle cramps, see decreased performance, or even develop a dangerous condition called hyponatremia.

If you have a workout that is less than an hour, you may not need to replace electrolytes with a special replacement drink or powder. You'll naturally crave more salty foods that contain the electrolytes you lost through working out and get them through your diet. The exception to this is if you've worked out at an extreme intensity or it's very hot out. Much like you can carb load before a race, you can also preload electrolytes if you're a heavy sweater. Everyone sweats out a different rate of sodium, so the only way to know precisely how many electrolytes you're losing is to get a sweat test. However, general recommendations are for runners to take in around 700 to 900 mg of sodium per 1000ml of fluid during longer training runs and races. The average person loses 949mg of sodium per liter of sweat.

Gear That Can Help You Run a Successful Marathon

Regarding running gear, things can get quite expensive and frivolous. However, you need to invest in a solid pair of running shoes that will protect your feet, and some other gadgets will make your life easier on race day, so you have one less thing to worry about. Purchasing high-quality athletic wear made of sweat-wicking materials like polyester or thermoregulating materials that will keep you warm or cool depending on the weather will keep you comfortable, prevent rashes, and provide you with ultimate support in the form of high-quality sports bras, for example.

Other items I swear by in my training routine are a smartwatch (or some sort of GPS tracking device) to log runs and track my heart rate and a hydration vest. I am always thirsty and unwilling to carry a water bottle in my hand during long runs. My running vest contains a giant water bladder with ample water and a hydration tube that I can sip on easily during my runs. It also includes pockets and zips to store items like running gels and my phone. A lot of runners use anti-chafe balms if they're prone to chafing. This would be something you'd want in your arsenal if you get painful sores from your thighs rubbing together.

If entertainment during your runs is important to you, I recommend investing in high-quality headphones with excellent sound quality. Most runners prefer Bluetooth cordless headphones that don't tangle or get in your way. A foam roller or a massage gun can help you loosen stiff muscles after strenuous runs and workouts. Ultimately, all of this is optional, and you don't need to spend tons of money on a hobby that is so accessible and cheap without these things. Even so, if you're embarking on an arduous race like a marathon, it might be worth building an arsenal of tools that make training for or enduring that race even more pleasurable.

Take In the Race Day Energy When You Can

I know we all want to listen to our meticulously curated running playlist and, by all means, knock yourself out. I suggest, however, that you pause your music, take your headphones out as you approach the large crowd of spectators, and take a big whiff of that contagious energy. Most marathon races attract hundreds to thousands of spectators who show up on the sidelines to cheer on the runners, hold up motivational signs, and engage in other hype antics.

The New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world, attracts nearly 50,000 runners and 2 million spectators! While I swear by my music to get me through long, grueling runs, too, once you round the corner to a central strip packed with people, unplug for a moment and be present. The marathon is a long distance, and the allure and novelty of music start to wear off after a while, which is nothing a crowd of hundreds of people screaming can't fix.

You Cannot Skip the Taper

In a marathon taper, you will intentionally reduce the duration, volume, frequency, and intensity of your weekly runs for about 2 to 3 weeks before the race. Why do we do this? For a host of reasons, all of which are meant to boost performance by as much as 3% on race day. While many marathon runners follow a 3-week taper, research has shown that a 2-week taper yields the best results in terms of performance. This suggests that reducing our mileage two weeks out from the race is ideal. Training volume can be calculated in two ways — your weekly mileage or weekly workouts in minutes (which factor in your strength and cross-training sessions).

We want to reduce training volume to allow those muscular adaptations to occur during this recovery period. A study found that muscular strength and power production are usually suppressed through chronic intensive training and are likely to recover during a taper. Following a two-week taper, a general rule is to reduce your training volume in the first week of the taper by 40%. In the second week of the taper (race week), you will reduce your training volume by 60%. You should keep the number of runs per week the same, as research shows that the frequency of runs should not be reduced by more than 20%. Ideally, you would continue to run the same number of runs per week or only eliminate one run from race week.

You should also maintain the same intensity in your workouts, meaning speed sessions should be done at the same effort, just made shorter. One caveat is that you should not randomly add in these speed sessions if you have never done them before. Strength training can be reduced during the taper. If you have been doing two sessions per week, you can reduce to one session per week four weeks out from the race and eliminate strength workouts during race week. You should not remove these if you have a separate cross-training day in your weekly plan.

The Race Doesn't Begin Until Mile 20: Beware of the Wall

An adage in the marathon community goes like this: “The race doesn't start until mile 20.” Up to 56% of marathon runners hit the dreaded wall during their race. Of those runners who hit the wall, 73% hit it after mile 19. The wall is a sudden and significant slowing of performance, resulting in your body exhausting its glycogen stores and switching to fat as fuel. It's the most complex logistical issue to work through during training and your race, but there are things you can do to mitigate your risk of hitting the wall. Since our bodies can only store about 1800 to 2000 calories worth of glycogen in our muscles and liver and since we burn through about 100 calories per mile when we run, being improperly fueled during a race will ensure you hit the wall — that point where your glycogen stores have run out, your legs feel heavy, and you're exhausted.

One of the easiest ways to top up your glycogen stores and prevent your body from switching to fat stores for fuel during your race is to correctly carb load ahead of your race. Research shows that carb loading assists in maintaining greater speeds before hitting the wall. You should carb load for 3 days leading up to your race, drastically increasing the ratio of carbs to your other macronutrients in each meal. Foods like pasta, potatoes, rice, and toast are great carb-loading foods. You're not done fuelling there, though. During your race, you need to continue taking in carbs (30 to 60g per hour of exercise) to top up your glycogen stores. Remember that you shouldn't wait until you feel tired to consume an energy gel. At that point, it's too late.

You should practice your fuelling routine in training to figure out when you should consume carbs during your run. Most runners consume a gel or similar carb fuel every 30 to 45 minutes of their marathon. It's important to pace yourself properly, as pushing yourself too fast too soon will also lead to hitting the wall. In your training, you should have built up a reasonable training volume/ mileage, worked on your pacing strategy, and run at least one 20-mile run to ensure you won't hit the wall due to lack of fitness during the marathon.

Reaching the 20-Mile Point or the 3-Hour Threshold: How Many Times Should You Do It?

The golden number for the longest run in a marathon training plan is 20 miles. Sometimes, it's a little shorter or slightly longer, but it's certainly not 26.2. You don't need to run that distance in training, as you won't reap any significant fitness benefits from running the entire race distance, making it much harder to recover. How long your longest run should be depends on your fitness and experience level. First-time marathoners can benefit from running at least one 18-mile run, but if they can make it to 20, that's even better. The caveat is that if it takes you much longer than 3 hours to run 20 miles, you should cap your run around the 3-hour mark instead.

Going that total distance will only make you fatigued, at risk for injury, and take much longer to recover without reaping significant endurance benefits after the 3-hour mark. According to Runner's World, most people should run at most 3 hours 10 minutes to 3 hours 20 minutes in their longest run because you risk not recovering in time to stay on track with your training plan. If you're under the 20-mile mark, you can benefit from training up to this 3-hour 10-20 minute mark and try to pick up the pace towards the end of your run for an extra challenge. This will train you to run through pre-fatigued legs, which is vital for marathon performance. On race day, the adrenaline and excitement will push you to give your best effort. If you trained strategically and tapered properly to give your body its best chance at recuperating, you should have no problem running the entire distance.

Post-Marathon Recovery

You've made it across the finish line, congratulations! First thing's first: celebrate! You should be incredibly proud of yourself for achieving such a huge feat. Before heading off for a celebratory beer (which I don't recommend you do for at least 24 hours), do NOT stop moving. While you may feel like all you want to do is lay on the ground, which is understandable, this will compromise your recovery by failing to cool down your muscles. You should keep walking for 10 to 15 minutes and avoid static stretching. Your priorities should be to change out of your clothes that are soaked in sweat and into fresh clothes as soon as possible. Your body temperature will rapidly cool down, and wearing wet clothes will only worsen this. Retrieve your drop bag with your post-run clothes, change into comfortable shoes, and get in some nutrition ASAP.

You have lost a lot of electrolytes through sweating and activity, so you need to replenish those immediately to avoid dehydration. Avoid drinking too much water without electrolytes, which can exacerbate the electrolyte imbalance, as will alcohol. Eat a carb-rich snack like a protein bar or a sports drink. Within 1-2 hours of finishing your race, eat a meal high in carbs and protein to replace glycogen and repair muscles. You'll need to stay hydrated throughout the day and will probably be exhausted, so you can take a power nap for an hour if you have to. As much as you will feel stiff and in pain, you should avoid inflammatory painkillers for a few days, which can cause liver damage, and should hold off on massages and foam rollers. A sports massage can do wonders about 3-4 days after the race, but getting one too soon can do more damage than good.

If you have an active job, you should take a day off from work, as you will feel particularly sore and find it difficult to return to your normal activities. Ice baths can help speed up recovery if done on the day of the race, but after that, you'll benefit more from a hot Epsom salt bath. Sleep will be crucial in aiding your recovery, but you might struggle to sleep the night following the marathon. You will need to focus on getting quality sleep for a few nights following your race so your body can repair the microtears in your muscles. Give your body time to rest, with some experts recommending a rest day for every mile you race. At a minimum, you should take it easy for the first week following your marathon race. Opt for low-impact active recovery like walking or swimming.