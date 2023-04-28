12 Things Men Voted Many Other Men Find Hard To Resist

Have you ever noticed a guy reaching up and touching a door frame or exit sign or anything slightly above head height or pressing steak into the grill with the tongs to get that satisfying sizzle?

These are some of the irresistible things that bring out the fun side of men. That's not all! There are 12 other things men do that will make you smile and nod in agreement.

1. Tong Test

Many men can't resist clicking their tongs before firing the grill. This action assures them that their tongs are working and ready to serve the perfect steak.

2. Testing A Stud Finder On Themselves Before Putting It On The Wall

Before mounting that new picture frame, men love to test their stud finder on themselves to ensure it works correctly. This action provides them with an additional level of security and confidence when hanging objects on the wall.

3. Pressing The Trigger On The Drill Twice Before Using

Most find it hard to resist pressing the trigger on their drill twice before using it. This action helps ensure it is functioning correctly and ready to take on any DIY project that comes its way.

4. Poking A Fire With A Stick

In their defense, nearly no one can resist doing this — it may be the primal connection to the fire. However, regardless of the reason, this action is a timeless classic.

5. Wood To Stir Paint

Why throw away a random piece of wood when they can use it to stir paint? This action gives them a sense of resourcefulness and practicality. By reserving the piece of wood, they can repurpose something that would have gone to waste.

7. Countryside Call Of The Void

Something about being out in nature brings out a primal instinct in men. One thing that many men find hard to resist is picking up a nice stick when walking in the countryside.

It's almost as if it calls out to them, begging to be picked up and wielded like a sword or a staff.

8. Back Pats

We see men as emotionally reserved, but that doesn't mean they don't like a friendly hug. They find it hard to resist doing a couple of back pats while hugging a bro.

It's a simple gesture that shows solidarity, support, and affection without being overly sappy or sentimental. As someone points out, these hugs keep things “masculine”.

9. Height Check

There's something satisfying about reaching up and touching something slightly above head height. It could be the feeling of accomplishment or physical engagement, but folks find it hard to resist.

Whether it's a door frame, an exit sign, or anything else slightly out of reach, stretching upwards can be a satisfying experience.

10. The Satisfying Sizzle

Sometimes the sound of a sizzling steak on the grill feels satisfying. Many can't resist the urge to press meat or vegetables into the grill with tongs to get that satisfying sizzle. It's a simple but satisfying act that taps into a primal desire to cook food over an open flame.

11. Grocery Stores And Giant Concrete Balls

Have you ever noticed those giant concrete balls just outside big grocery stores? It is second nature for men to touch those concrete balls.

It could be the smooth texture or the sheer size and weight of the balls, but there's something oddly satisfying about giving them a gentle pat or a firm squeeze.

12. Answering A Toy Phone

Kids love to hand their toy phones to daddy, who can't turn away from the rare opportunity to use the device when given to them. It's a simple but heartwarming gesture that shows a willingness to engage with the child's imagination and play along with their games.

While these behaviors may seem odd or inexplicable, they represent a shared experience among many men.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.