12 Things Older Women Confess They Admire in The Newer Women Generations

While it may always seem like the older generation criticizes the younger one, it's not entirely true. There are some aspects they genuinely admire and praise. Keep reading to learn about twelve things older women on an online forum confess to admiring in today's younger women.

1. Working Wisely

Gone are the days of 60+ hours per week working like a dog! One member mentions how she adores the ladies of today for building firm work-life boundaries and doing only what the job requires rather than sacrificing their lives for minimum wages. Prioritizing rest, family time, and self-care are important and inspiring.

2. Bodacious Body Positivity

Watching women embrace their curves, stretch marks, cellulite, and the natural process cycle of periods has been a pleasure for the older generation. Restriction for weight, height, and even hair color is no longer welcomed.

3. The Coolness of Caring

One viewer comments on how ‘activist-minded' the ladies have become. She mentions growing up, the illusion of ‘not caring' was considered cool. Important issues were shrugged off with a ‘whatever' mindset. But younger women are taking a stand and speaking about problems ranging from climate change to gender equality.

4. Gen-Zest for Life

A member shares she is enamored with the passion of the younger generation. From their education to their looks and political views to their pets, they are enthusiastic about everything. They dive headfirst into what gets their heart racing without worrying about anything.

5. Taboo Tearing

From discussing mental health openly to embracing their sexuality without shame, younger women are breaking barriers that their mothers and grandmothers were told never to cross. One member articulates how amazing it is to see acceptance of different situations pertaining to women globally.

6. Fierce & Fearless

Something is awe-inspiring about watching a young woman stand up for herself, especially when it involves a well-deserved punch to the face. One mother shares she loves how feral the younger generation is, with a personal anecdote: Her younger one hit another kid in the mouth for repeatedly being too rough with her.

Rather than punishing her daughter, she cheered her on from the sidelines. Violence may not always be the answer but enough is enough.

7. Fuzz-Tastic

The pressure to be perfectly groomed and hairless from head to toe has been a long-standing expectation from the female gender. But guess what? This is no longer the case, as women wear their body hair with pride and confidence today.

8. Healing Gen Z

From addressing problems like anxiety and depression to unpacking traumas, the younger generation is to be praised for working to end generational cycles of pain, says one user. It's all about healing.

9. Comfort Is Queen

One says the women of today have ‘popularized comfort,' and she's here for it. Gone are the days of soul-sucking jeans and six-inch heels. Loose clothing, minimal makeup, and tennis shoes have become the norm because ease trumps fashion any day.

10. Baby Not on Board

It wasn't long ago when the birth of a child was a rite of passage for being a woman, but the women of today's world are singing a different tune. The need for a child isn't a priority today. After all, women are much more than just baby-producing factories.

11. Brave New World

An individual shares how, back then, most women were content staying close to home and following a traditional career path. But today, women are taking risks to pursue their desires and goals. Whether packing up for college across the country or hitting the road for adventure, the younger generation fearlessly embraces endless opportunities.

12. The Power Move

Gone are the days of jealousy and putting others down with the nasty phrase, ‘She loves herself.' The women of today would reply with ‘Okay, and?' Seeing them embrace self-love with confidence and boldly assert their worth without fearing judgment is empowering.

Source: Reddit.