15 Things People Believe We’ll Be Nostalgic for in 50 Years

happy lady dreaming about life
We take many aspects of modern life for granted in this digital age, but some elements will soon pass into history. What will we be nostalgic for in fifty years? A popular online forum recently had this discussion, and its findings make for interesting reading.

1 – Stable Weather

Weatherman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Many commenters are already nostalgic for stable weather and are fearful of what may happen in fifty years. One individual in South Australia fondly remembered the time when his region had “four distinct seasons.”

2 – Driving

Highway sign, cars on highway
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

One individual suggested that driverless cars might dominate the roads and that we will miss getting behind the wheel. Others countered that automated vehicles “just won't be allowed in big cities.”

3 – The Sound of Cars

Car Dashboard
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It's not just the drivers that our forum would miss. One member said that, with so many hybrid and electric vehicles on the road, the lack of noise might be “weird.”

4 – Staying off Grid

RV by mountain and lake.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Some respondents felt we would all miss a time when we were uncontactable. The ability to go “off the grid” just isn't an option for most of us. Of course, there is a certain irony about bemoaning this fact on an online platform.

5 – Clean Water

A water sample from the river. Water intake. Water abstraction. Water diversion. Water Resource Specialist
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It's not the most comforting thought, but this was one of the most popular suggestions. Many commenters feared that access to clean water would be more restricted in fifty years.

6 – Having Relationships With Someone Who Isn't a Robot

couple in love
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While not entirely serious, this commenter sparked a lively discussion with their suggestion. Will relations with real people start to die out? One person replied that at least they could “stop disappointing humans.”

7 – Handwritten Notes

Woman writing letter
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Many are already nostalgic for this. Remember how excited you were to get a thank you note or maybe even a love letter? Those days are rapidly dying out.

8 – Real Movies

A girl eating popcorn and watching movie in cinema on weekend.
Image Credit: Mallika Home Studio/Shutterstock.

The future of film production was heavily under the spotlight. One forum member felt that the majority of future movies would be made entirely from computer graphics. Another contributor suggested that they would miss real films with good plots, as “everybody wants payoff in ten seconds.”

9 – Smartphones

Young beautiful woman using a smartphone and an airpods while walking outside
Image Credit: Zamrznuti tonovi and Shutterstock.

There were some serious suggestions that we would all be nostalgic about smartphones in fifty years. Google Glass or cyber chips could both be tangible replacements, but one respondent would welcome the moves, stating that “cyber chips would make life much easier.”

10 – Eating Meat

Cooking beef fillet steak on grill pan with salt and pepper on black dark background with copy space text. Food recipe concept.
Image Credit: Anton Chernov/Shutterstock.

The financial cost of animal farming and the knock-on effect on the environment is in the headlines. Some forum members felt that we would all be eating lab-grown meat in the future and that we would miss the real thing.

11 – Physical Books

Librarian
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

There was a feeling among commenters that digital books would wipe out the real thing in fifty years. One reply suggested that our eyesight would be so bad after spending days in front of a screen that we wouldn't be able to read anything at all.

12 – Human Creativity

Woman playing guitar
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Many commenters were concerned about the rise of AI. With software now able to create art and literature, would there be any need for writers, painters and poets in future years? It's a somber thought, and we could be nostalgic for that human touch.

13 – Cash

Winning contest money happy man
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

We're already becoming a cashless society, and forum members stated that they would miss holding notes and coins in their hands. As one individual put it, “Back in my day, if you wanted to gift a family member $50, you could just hand it to them.”

14 – Nostalgia

sad lonely woman
Image Credit: goffkein.pro/Shutterstock.

Could nostalgia become a thing of the past? Some respondents felt so, but it's a riddle to suggest you could be nostalgic for nostalgia. Another individual said that in fifty years' time, we'd all be nostalgic for the past.

15 – The Usual Stuff

Family taking selfie with dog, happy family
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It seems fitting to end with this final suggestion. Fifty years from now, we'll still be nostalgic about the simple things. One commenter summed it up with the list of “childhood homes, parents, family and friends, being a kid.”

Source: Reddit

