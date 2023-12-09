12 Things People Do Monday Morning That Helps Them Get Through The Day

“Blue Monday” is a great New Order song that encapsulates most people's expressions when Monday mornings roll around. The sensation begins on a Sunday night, with the depressing specter of work around the corner.

If you find your head stuck to the pillow on Mondays, there are ways to help resolve your day one of the work-week angsts. An online post asks workers for their Monday-morning wisdom, and here are the 12 most exciting takeaways.

1. Fake Monday Meetings

One commenter said they put a fake meeting on their calendar so no one would bother them first thing Monday morning. I love this idea; you avoid tedious impromptu encounters by booking yourself out.

2. Office Optimism

This isn’t advice; it is just funny. Rather than posting their Monday morning coping skills, someone commented, saying, “Only five more days!” Others chimed in, counting down the days left to go until Saturday.

3. Weekend? What Weekend?

Sadly, this poor contributor is a symbol of our economic climate. They don’t get a choice of a five-day week and have to work every day.

4. Cool Water

Back to the advice part. A member advised to drink a full glass of water before your morning coffee. Water improves mental dexterity, though don’t let that tall drink deprive you of that much-needed water cooler banter.

5. Stop the Cappuccino

According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, we should delay that coffee craving in the morning for at least 90 minutes. This method eliminates the afternoon lull when caffeine leaves our system.

6. Learn the Software

One bright spark reveals their hack for making work easier, meaning they can ease into a Monday morning. They got good at using the company software while everyone else knew how to use it at a surface level. If you can do your work more efficiently in less time, you can avoid the early morning crunch.

7. Be Self-Employed

A therapist who schedules no patients on Monday mornings shows how being a well-qualified practitioner has perks. They share they can relax, complete paperwork, and ease into the week.

8. Treat Thyself

Self-love is underrated. Why not choose the saddest part of the week to treat yourself? A proud commenter shares that they eat a special breakfast every Monday morning. The meal makes them look forward to getting up and going to work.

9. Waking Up Earlier

Another commenter shares they wake up two hours before leaving the house for work. It gives them time to relax at home before they hit the weekly grind!

10. Musical Motivation

Putting on your favorite playlist is a great way to power through the day. One person shares they have a favorite podcast that releases new episodes every Monday, so they find themselves automatically looking forward to that day because they can listen to the latest update at work.

11. Work From Home

Not everyone has this luxury, but those who can work from home even one day a week say they choose to break their laptop at home on Mondays. It's a slower start; they can do more work at their kitchen table than at the office.

12. Coffee, Everyday

Finally, some inspiration we all need. “Have a cup of coffee,” suggests one poster. “It helps me every day, but it helps on Mondays too.”