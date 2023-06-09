12 Big Things People Do Not Miss About Being Young

Embarking on the journey of adulthood often comes with a mix of nostalgia and relief as we leave behind the trials and tribulations of youth. While being young is often romanticized, there are aspects of those formative years that many people are happy to leave behind.

1. The Burden of Blind Obedience

Someone reflected on the challenging aspect of their childhood, where they were expected to obey authority without question. They recalled a particularly uncomfortable experience of being forced to kiss people on the lips.

2. Yearning for Freedom of Choice

The second commenter expressed relief at no longer being in control of their life and making their own choices. They are grateful for being grown up and feel free to do whatever and whenever they want to do. Freedom is such a blessing.

3. Overcoming The Shyness Struggle

Being shy at a young age was almost debilitating, shared by people. The user shared that many people face challenges during their teenage. They are not confident in speaking and communicating with others. It can harm self-confidence later on.

4. Breaking Free From Financial Dependence

Another person cited the financial dependence on parents during youth as something they do not miss. They always had a desire to be financially independent.

5. Unheard Voices of Young Minds

This person recalled the frustration of being dismissed by adults without being given a chance to share their thoughts or knowledge. This practice can harm the child's mental health and their confidence. They faced the feeling of being unheard and underestimated during their childhood.

6. Seeking Control Over Social Interactions

Someone shared the lack of control over social interactions as something they do not miss about being young. This sentiment resonates with the desire for autonomy in choosing one's companions and social experiences, reflecting the frustrations of the limited agency during childhood.

7. Shedding The Mask of Approval

The pressure to conform and seek approval from others was mentioned by someone who no longer misses the need to put on a show to gain acceptance. This comment touches on the desire for authenticity and self-acceptance, highlighting the challenges of navigating social dynamics and peer pressure during youth.

8. Navigating Stressful Expectations

Another person reflected on the stress caused by bullies, parental pressure for academic success, and difficulty finding a balance amidst conflicting expectations. This comment exposes the various sources of stress that young individuals face, underscoring the challenges of navigating relationships and academic performance while seeking acceptance and validation.

9. Limited Autonomy in Pursuing Passions

The need to align hobbies and after-school interests with their parents' schedule was cited as something someone does not miss about being young. This recognition highlights the limitations external factors impose on pursuing personal interests and hobbies, underscoring the desire for autonomy and freedom in managing one's time.

10. Escaping The Homework and Grading Grind

The burden of homework and the stress surrounding tests and grades were mentioned as something someone does not miss about their younger years. This comment reflects the pressure and anxieties associated with academic performance, highlighting the longing for a time when the weight of academic responsibilities was not as heavy.

11. Hiding True Self for Acceptance

People admitted needing to hide certain aspects of their personality to fit in during their teenage. This shows the challenges of self-expression and the desire to be accepted by others, highlighting the hope for a sense of belonging without sacrificing individuality.

12. The Innocence of Limited Reality

One individual reflected on their limited understanding of reality during their younger years. This comment speaks to the innocence and naivety that often accompanies childhood, highlighting the complexities and bitter realities of the world as we grow older.