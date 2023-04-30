12 Things People Do Monday Morning That Helps Them Get Through The Day

“Blue Monday” is a great New Order song that encapsulates the expression most people feel when Monday mornings roll around. The sensation begins on a Sunday night, with the depressing specter of work around the corner.

If you find your head stuck to the pillow on Mondays, there are ways to help resolve your day one of the work-week angsts. An online post asks workers for their Monday-morning wisdom, and here are the 12 most interesting takeaways.

1. Fake Monday Meetings

“I put a fake meeting in my calendar,” says the first work-hacker. I love this idea; by booking yourself out, you avoid any tedious impromptu encounters. They can also “get through the 1,000 emails received since Friday.” They receive admiration further down the thread. “This guy knows how to work the office,” jokes a fan.

2. Office Optimism

This isn’t really advice; it is just funny. “Only five more days,” posts the next thread leader. “Four more wakeups to the weekend” comes next down the thread, followed by “Three more to be halfway through!” You get the picture. “Two more and weekend!” Says the next commenter. You all know that person — maybe it’s you?

3. Weekend? What Weekend?

Sadly, this poor contributor is a symbol of our economic climate. They don’t get a choice of a five-day week. “Unless you work two jobs and weekends don't exist anymore,” they lament. “It's depressing, but I need the extra money.”

4. Cool Water

Back to the advice part. “Drink a tall glass of water,” advises the following thread member, with a healthy angle. Water is proven to improve mental dexterity, though don’t let that tall water deprive you of that much-needed water cooler banter.

5. Stop The Cappuccino

According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, we should delay that coffee craving in the morning for at least 90 minutes. This method “completely eliminates the afternoon lull that we get when the caffeine leaves our system,” says a contributing proponent.

6. Learn The Software

One bright spark reveals their hack for making work easier, meaning they can ease into a Monday morning. “Being really good at the company software,” explains the office whizz, “while everyone else knows how to use it at a surface level.” If you get the same amount of time to complete a task, you will always have a surplus.

7. Be Self-Employed

A therapist who schedules no patients on Monday mornings shows how being a well-qualified practitioner has its perks. “I can relax a bit, get some paperwork done, and ease into the week,” shares the sensible sage.

8. Treat Thyself

Self-love is underrated. Why not choose the saddest part of the week to treat yourself? “I have a special Monday breakfast,” says a proud commenter who eats blueberry waffles every Monday morning. “I feel like I am having a fancy brunch and it's relatively healthy.”

9. Seriously, Dude?

“I batch-make pancakes, waffles, muffins, egg sandwiches, etc.,” shares our next highly-driven working citizen. “Good breakfast with low effort is always a win on a Monday.” No kidding, fellow keyboard warrior; you put us all to shame!

10. Taking Names

“Waking up two hours before leaving the house for work,” begins the next positive go-getting thread member, who lives for the daily grind. “Add some old but gold music to that, morning coffee combined with good weather, and nobody can stop me!” You go get it, tiger.

11. Musical Motivation

“Every single time I need to put on some old hits in the morning, so I pretend it's just another day in the week,” agrees another morning warrior. There are so many studies on the power of music, so why not?

12. Coffee, Everyday

Finally, some inspiration we all need, kind of. “Have a cup of coffee,” suggests one poster. “It helps me every day, but it helps on Mondays too.” This kind of brilliantly simple quote didn’t last long. The next comment just says: “Quote it, frame it, and sell it. I need that in my kitchen!” I am still laughing at this one.

Do you have any tips for Monday mornings?

