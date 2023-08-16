14 Things People Get Wrong When Visiting Prague

Prague is a staple at the top of travel bucket lists, with millions visiting the Czech capital annually. People flock in search of gorgeous architecture, tangible history, untouchable romance, and Europe’s best beer. Not every visit to Prague is plain sailing, however, and there are some things that many tourists get wrong on their trips here. It isn’t as simple as turning up, taking photos, and drinking that beer.

Things People Get Wrong When Visiting Prague

I am not innocent of these, far from it. I lived in the gorgeous Czech capital for nearly three years and wrote a book about its history, and I have seen a fair share of visitors stumble into the same mistakes as many who came before them.

Kafka is great, but is he indicative of Czech culture? What about those delicious trdelniks? No trip is perfect, but avoiding these mistakes will make your visit to Prague a bit more magical. These are the biggest things people get wrong when visiting Prague.

1 – This Isn’t Czechoslovakia

Believe it or not, some people still make the mistake of calling the country Czechoslovakia. More than 30 years have passed since the Velvet Divorce separated Slovakia and the Czech Republic. There is no excuse. Prague is the capital of Czechia, although many also refer to the country as the Czech Republic.

2 – Russian Dolls Aren’t Czech

Souvenirs are integral to any trip, and Prague is no different. However, many visitors to the Czech capital make the mistake of picking up one of the many Russian dolls that pack the windows of shops in the city center. These matryoshkas have nothing to do with Czech history and culture and are a hangover from the decades of Soviet occupation. Avoid.

3 – Drinking Beer in The Old Town Square

Prague is one of the world’s great beer cities, but that reputation has led to a sharp price increase in the city’s center. Tourists still flock to the pubs of Old Town Square, where they are met with sky-high prices by any standards, not to mention mediocre beer. Heading out of the center is the best option, whether to nearby Žižkov or a district further out, such as Vršovice.

4 – Staying in The Center of Prague

Staying in the very center of Prague is another way to break the bank. Hotel options in the middle of the city offer poor value for money, taking advantage of the relative reluctance of visitors to head away from the main event. Hotels outside the center are much better value, offering fabulous comfort at reasonable prices. You might even get a hot tub and sauna in your bathroom.

5 – Using TripAdvisor for Food and Drink Recommendations

Prague is one of Europe's most popular tourist cities, so it is no shock to discover a plethora of tours and guides focused on everything from history to food and drink. There is so much accessible expertise that relying on mass-review websites for recommendations is more than a little lazy. Requested-review culture is an albatross around tourism’s neck; follow the advice of experts instead.

6 – Eating at Restaurants and Pubs With English Signs and Menus

It might seem counterintuitive, but tourists in Prague often make the mistake of frequenting only those restaurants with English language signs and menus. This is a massive error for anyone wanting the best of traditional food and drink here. People speak English throughout the city, so ask servers any questions you might have. You might find your new favorite dish in the process.

7 – Visiting Famous Attractions at Peak Times

Prague’s famous tourist attractions are genuine bucket list items that deserve the crowds. Still, it is difficult to deny that the magic of Charles Bridge or the Astronomical Clock is dulled somewhat by sharing the experience with billions of others. Head to the bridge early in the morning or late at night, and avoid the clock at the top of the hour.

8 – Mistaking Popularity for Tradition

History is rarely as simple as people desire. It is easy to walk around Prague and marvel at the importance and influence of writer Franz Kafka, for instance, yet the Prague-born Kafka was the German-speaking son of Ashkenazi Jews. Prague has an incredible literary history, from Bohumil Hrabal to Jan Neruda, that gets overlooked by people in search of and only Kafka.

9 – Avoiding Public Transport

Many tourists are apprehensive about using public transport in foreign cities. It is an uncomfortable feeling not to know what you are doing. Many visitors to Prague walk too much, and there is no reason for this. The city’s public transport is smart, efficient, easy to use, and comprehensive.

10 – Getting Ripped off at ATMs and Currency Exchanges

Despite occasional chatter about joining the Euro, the Koruna is still the currency used in Prague. ATMs and currency exchanges are everywhere across town, but some will only result in poor conversion and a dent in the budget. Avoid the currency shops in the very center of the city, as well as Euronet ATMs. When using an ATM, always select the ‘without conversion’ option.

11 – Taking Horse and Old Car Tours

They might look quaint, but visitors should avoid the old car and horse and cart tours in Prague's center. They are overpriced, for one, and not particularly representative of traditional Prague life and culture. Walking in the center is excellent, and the secrets of its narrow streets can’t be discovered in the back seat of an old car.

12 – Ignoring The Rules of The Road

This one can be shocking at first glance, but rules are rules. In Prague, trams have the right of way on the streets. What that means is if an absent-minded visitor wanders into the path of an oncoming tram, the blame and liability fall squarely on the shoulders of the pedestrian. It shouldn’t need repeating but always pay attention to oncoming traffic.

13 – Trdelniks Are Not Traditional

The decadent chimney-shaped pastries known as trdelniks are delicious. Should you try one? Absolutely. Are they traditional Czech food? Absolutely not. The spit cake has its origins in Slovakia and Hungary, not Prague.

14 – Prague, Prague, Only Prague

Prague is a stunning city that demands attention, but there is plenty more to the country than its capital. Olomouc and Brno are gorgeous cultural centers in Moravia, while the idyllic streets of Český Krumlov and Karlovy Vary live up to the hype. Plzen (Pilsen) is a real beer paradise, and the sweeping wilds of Bohemian Switzerland are incredible.

Fall in love with Prague, but use it as a launching pad for exploring the rest of the country.